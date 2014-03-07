Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 0.75 crore)
Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 5 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 0.75 crore)
Modern Laminators Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 6.00 crores)
Neha Exports FBL- Bill Discounting A4 50 Reaffirmed
Neha Exports NFBL- Packing Credit A4 40 Reaffirmed
PMP Auto Components Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 878 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 40.50 crore)
PMP Auto Components Pvt Ltd ST - Unallocated A2+ 202.6 Assigned
Limits
Synergy Electric Pvt Ltd ST FBL D 53.5 Revised from
A4
Synergy Electric Pvt Ltd ST NFBL* D 10 Revised from
A4
* Sub-Limit of long term fund based limits
Toshali Cements Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 10 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
E.S.S.M. Educational & TL Fac BB+ 65.7 Reaffirmed
Charitable Trust
(reduced from 8.45 CR)
E.S.S.M. Educational & FB Fac BB+ 4 Assigned
Charitable Trust
E.S.S.M. Educational & Proposed limits BB+ 30.3 Reaffirmed
Charitable Trust
(increased from 1.55 CR)
Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd TL BB 4.5 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 1.58 crore)
Esquire Machines Pvt Ltd CC* BB 65 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore) * EPC/FBP/FBD-Rs.3.10 crore (Sublimit of Cash Credit)
Gurukrupa Cotton & Oil CC Limits B 95 Reaffirmed
Industries
Gurukrupa Cotton & Oil TL B 3.1 Reaffirmed
Industries
(reduced from Rs 0.50 crore)
KNR Contractors Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
KNR Contractors Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
KNR Contractors Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Litecon Industries Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Litecon Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 94.2 Reaffirmed
Modern Laminators Ltd TL BB+ 39.8 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore)
Modern Laminators Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Modern Laminators Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ / 20.2 Reaffirmed
A4+
Neha Exports FBL- CC B 10 Reaffirmed
Neha Exports FBL- Unallocated B 4 Reaffirmed
Limits
PMP Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 234.9 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 51.25 crore)
PMP Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 520 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 50.50 crore)
Synergy Electric Pvt Ltd TL D 317 Revised from
B
Synergy Electric Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 115.9 Revised from
B
Synergy Electric Pvt Ltd LT NFBL D 21.8 Revised from
B
Toshali Cements Pvt Ltd FBL B 410.2 Revised from
B+
Toshali Cements Pvt Ltd LT NFBL B 20 Revised from
B+
Toshali Cements Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 179.8 Revised from
B+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
