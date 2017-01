Mar 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Leathers Packing Credit Limit A4+ 90 Reaffirmed ABC Leathers LC/BG A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ajay Knitwears And Fabrics Pvt Non-FB Limits A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: FBL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: FBL (sub-limit) A2+ Reaffirmed Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: Non fund based Bk A2+ 120 Reaffirmed limits Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: Non fund based Bk A2+ Reaffirmed limits Bengani Exports (India) Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A4 60 Suspended Gaurav International Packing Credit Limit A3 450 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 29.00cr) Gaurav International Bill discounting A3 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20.00cr) Gaurav International LC/BG A3 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.00cr) Gaurav International Clothing FBL A3 100 Reaffirmed LLP Gaurav International Clothing NFBL A3 650 Reaffirmed LLP Hrm Overseas NFBL A4 22.3 Assigned K.C. Toolroom Pvt Ltd TL Fac A4 4.5 Suspended K.C. Toolroom Pvt Ltd non fund based Fac A4 1.5 Suspended K.K.Rao Engineering Works Pvt Non- FBL A4 71.5 Reaffirmed Ltd KRK Power Pvt Ltd Non- FBL A4 97.5 Reaffirmed Mirha Exports Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Mirha Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4+ 193 Reaffirmed Plastchem Industries LT working capital Fac A4 400 Suspended Plastchem Industries ST non-FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Rai Metal Works Pvt Ltd LOC A4 500 Reaffirmed Rai Metal Works Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit* A4 11.4 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Letter of Credit Richa & Co Packing Credit Limit A3 520 Reaffirmed Richa & Co Bill discounting A3 205 Reaffirmed Richa & Co Advance Against Bill A3 20 Reaffirmed Collection Richa & Co Cheque discounting A3 5 Reaffirmed Richa & Co LC/BG A3 200 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Paper Mills & ST non FB Fac A4 140 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd ST FBL A1 525 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd ST NFBL A1 550 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd CP/STD A1 150 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac D 70 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac D Reaffirmed (Sub-limit) Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd ST-FB Fac(SBI) A4+ 133 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.10cr) Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd ST-Non-FB Fac(SBI) A4+ 31.5 Reaffirmed Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Bill Discounting A4 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt BG A4 2 Reaffirmed Ltd Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Letter of Credi A4 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Packing Credit A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Vulcan Industrial Engineering LC Limits A3+ 55 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Vulcan Industrial Engineering BGs# A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd #-Bank Guarantee limits have sub limits of Rs. 1.0 Cr for foreign outward guarantee. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adilabad Expressway Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 3500 Reaffirmed Ajay Knitwears And Fabrics Pvt FB Limits B+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd LT: TL A- 270 Reaffirmed Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd LT: CC (sub-limit) A- Reaffirmed Apple Rolling Mills Ltd CC BB+ 75 Assigned Bengani Exports (India) Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB 190 Suspended Bharat Motors Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB+ 254.3 Suspended Hrm Overseas CC B 100 Assigned Hrm Overseas TL B 60 Assigned Hrm Overseas Unallocated FBL B 17.7 Assigned Intec Capital Ltd PTC Series A1 A(SO)! 372 Assigned ! indicates that the rating is conditional Intec Capital Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB- 16.3 Assigned (SO)! K.C. Toolroom Pvt Ltd working capita BB- 110.6 Suspended K.K.Rao Engineering Works Pvt Unallocated BB/A4 35 Reaffirmed Ltd K.K.Rao Engineering Works Pvt FBL BB 54 Reaffirmed Ltd KRK Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB/A4 20 Reaffirmed KRK Power Pvt Ltd FBL BB 52.5 Reaffirmed Madhu Developers FB limits BB- 50 Suspended Madhu Developers TL BB- 70 Suspended Mewad Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 100 Assigned Mewad Polymers Pvt Ltd Working capital Fac BB- 50 Assigned Mirha Exports Pvt Ltd TL BB 110.7 Reaffirmed NRVS Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL BB- 320 Assigned Plastchem Industries LT working capital Fac B+ 20 Suspended Pudhuaaru Financial Services LT Bk Fac BBB- 1000 upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCD BBB- 117.64 upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCD BBB- 80 upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB Rai Metal Works Pvt Ltd CC BB 70 Reaffirmed Rajshree Global Pvt Ltd Bk limits B / 113 Suspended A4 Richa & Co TL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Sanghamitra Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL limits BB- 80 Assigned Sanghamitra Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC limits BB- 30 Assigned Shakambri Khadya Bhandar FBL B- / 100 Reaffirmed A4 Shiva Fibers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 245 Suspended Shree Bharat Motors Ltd fund based Bk facility BB+ 50 Suspended Shree Krishna Paper Mills & LT FB Fac C+ 660 Upgraded Industries Ltd from C Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Cumulative Redeemable C+ 50 Upgraded Industries Ltd Preference Share from C Shri Krishna Agro Industries LT FB Limits B- 63.8 Assigned Shri Krishna Agro Industries Unallocated# B- / 6.2 Assigned A4 # Unallocated limits are interchangeable between long-term and short-term limits and are assigned ratings of B- / A4 Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd TL A 2832.7 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd LT FBL A 788.5 Reaffirmed Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd LT Unallocated Limits A 391.7 Reaffirmed Sparsh Packagings Pvt. Ltd Bk limits BB- 120 Suspended Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd TL D 99.2* Reaffirmed Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac D 230 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatram Spinners Pvt Ltd LT- Non-FB Fac D 7.5 Reaffirmed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LT-TL Fac(SBI) BB+ 25.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.84cr) Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LT-Fund based BB+ 113 Reaffirmed -EPC(SBI) (increased from 9.50cr) Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LT- Fund Bases - sub BB+ 5 Reaffirmed limit(SBI) Thakar Chemicals Ltd Bk limits BB- / 107.5 Suspended A4 Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB 140 Suspended / A4+ Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt CC BB- 208 Reaffirmed Ltd Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Unallocated BB- 10 Reaffirmed Ltd (Stable) / A4 Vaibhav Laxmi Tex Pvt Ltd FB limits B+ 35 Suspended Vaibhav Laxmi Tex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 48.6 Suspended Vulcan Industrial Engineering CC Limits* BBB 295 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd *- Cash Credit limits have sub limits of Rs. 3.5 Cr for PC/FDB/FBE and Rs. 2.0 Cr for CDB. Vulcan Industrial Engineering TL BBB 333.7 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Wah Restaurants Pvt Ltd line of credit D 470 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)