Mar 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arora Vinyl Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 37 Suspended Arvind Pipes & Fittings Non-FBL (LC/BG) A4 60 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based - LC A4+ 12.5 Assigned Finolex J-Power Systems Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP/ ST Debt programme A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed MYK Spinning Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 50 Reaffirmed (revised from 4.50) Neco Heavy Engineering & ST NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Castings Ltd Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd Non FB Fac A3 252.5 Reaffirmed (revised from 25.20) Servocontrols & Hydraulics (I) ST non FB Fac A4 28.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Servocontrols Aerospace India ST non FB Fac A4 37.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Subhasri Pigments Pvt Ltd FBL A3+ 144 Reaffirmed Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3 65 Reaffirmed (revised from 5.50 Cr) Visuell Creations ST FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 6.00 Crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------ Achal Cashews Pvt Ltd TL BB- 20.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1.26 crore) Achal Cashews Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 125 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.9.00 crore) Achal Cashews Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB- 20 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.4.74 crore) Achal Industries TL BB- 20.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1.15 crore) Achal Industries FBL - CC BB- 160 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.14.00 crore) Achal Industries FBL (Sub Limits under BB- 115 Assigned CC) Arora Vinyl Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac and TL B+ 23.8 Suspended Arvind Pipes & Fittings FBL (TL) BB 30 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Arvind Pipes & Fittings FBL (CC) BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Arvind Pipes & Fittings Proposed Limits BB / 52.5 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd A4 (increased from Rs 3.25 crore) Atul Automotives CC BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Atul Automotives E-Dealer Finance BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Scheme # # (e-dfs) (Tie up arrangement with Mahindra & Mahindra Limited) Atul Automotives Ad-Hoc e-DFS (Tie up BB+ 10 Reaffirmed arrangement with Mahindra & Mahindra Limited)* *Adhoc limit will be released on the request of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT fund based -CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT fund based -TL BB 28.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.7 crore) Baldev Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed/Unallocated BB/ 8.7 Reaffirmed A4+ (Reduced from Rs. 2.0 crore) Bramhaputra Series I PTC Series A1 BBB Withdrawn (SO) Finolex J-Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BB 609.8 Reaffirmed Finolex J-Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL (FC) BB Reaffirmed Finolex J-Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 20 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCDs A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Fulchand Exports fund based LT loans B+ 190 Withdrawn Gaursons India Ltd TL BB+ 900 Reaffirmed Gokul Ginning And Oil LT fund based-CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Industries (enhanced from Rs 5.45 crore) IL Jin Electronics (India) Pvt FBL BB 137.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 10.80 Cr) IL Jin Electronics (India) Pvt Fund Based TL BB 88.6 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 10.63 Cr) IL Jin Electronics (India) Pvt Unallocated Bk Limits BB/ 3.9 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Minos Ifmr Capital 2012 PTC Series A2 BBB+ Withdrawn (SO) MYK Spinning Industries Ltd TL BB+ 87.5 Reaffirmed (revised from 4.90) MYK Spinning Industries Ltd FB Fac BB+ 99.5 Reaffirmed (revised from 8.00) MYK Spinning Industries Ltd Fund based (Proposed) BB+ 67.1 Reaffirmed (revised from 13.03) Navkar Tex Creations Bk lines B 55 Suspended Neco Heavy Engineering & LT FBL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Castings Ltd Neha Ceramic Industries CC facility B+ 40 Reaffirmed Neha Ceramic Industries TL B+ 20 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.49 crore) Neha Ceramic Industries BG B+ 13 Reaffirmed Neha Ceramic Industries Unallocated Limits B+/ 17 Reaffirmed A4 Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd TL BBB- 187.3 Reaffirmed (revised from 31.85) Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Parasakti Cement Industries Ltd Fund Based (proposed) BBB- 142.2 Reaffirmed (revised from of 1.15) Power Finance Corporation Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AAA 100000 Assigned (2013-14) * Amount enhanced from Rs. 6,000 crore *Rs. 10,000 crore subordinate debt programme is part of the Rs. 53,000 crore Long term / Short term borrowing programme of the corporation for 2013-14, subject to total short term borrowings of Rs. 3,435 crore and total long term (including subordinate debt) and short term borrowing utilization not exceeding Rs. 53,000 crore Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT FB Fac ^ AAA 75000 Assigned Amount enhanced from Rs. 5,000 crore ^ subject to total utilization not to exceed Rs. 7,500 crore at any point in time and non fund based limit utilization not exceeding Rs. 128.694 crore Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT FB Fac ^ AAA 1286.94 Assigned ^ subject to total utilization not to exceed Rs. 7,500 crore at any point in time and non fund based limit utilization not exceeding Rs. 128.694 crore Ram Builders FBL B 25 Reaffirmed Ram Builders Non-FBL B 50 Reaffirmed Revashankar Gems Ltd LT FBL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed Sagar Cotton Industries LT fund based-CC B+ 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 5.30 crore) Saket Infraprojects Ltd FBL (CC) BB 200 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 10 Cr) Saket Infraprojects Ltd Non-FBL (BG) BB 200 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5 Cr) Servocontrols & Hydraulics (I) TL B+ 30.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Servocontrols & Hydraulics (I) LT FB Fac B+ 42.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Servocontrols & Hydraulics (I) LT FB Fac# B+ 7.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd # Sub-limits of long-term fund based facilities Servocontrols Aerospace India TL B 29 Assigned Pvt Ltd Servocontrols Aerospace India LT FB Fac B 27.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Servocontrols Aerospace India LT FB Fac# B 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd # Inter-changeable with long-term fund based facilities Servocontrols Aerospace India LT FB Fac (proposed) B 6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shree Raj Mahal Diamonds Pvt LT FBL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 20 Cr) Shree Raj Mahal Diamonds Pvt Unallocated BB- / 200 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 (enhanced from 5 Cr) Solaimalai Enterprises LT - FB Fac BB- 180 Reaffirmed Sunderlal Moolchand Jain FBL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Tobacconist Pvt Ltd Taj Agro Commodities Pvt. Ltd fund based and ICRA]BB- / 170 Suspended non-fund based Bk Fac A4 Techpark Hotels Pvt Ltd TL* BBB- 1750 Reaffirmed *includes unallocated limits of Rs. 6.42 crore Techpark Hotels Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 132 Assigned Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed (revised from 1.65 Cr) Turbovent Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Visuell Creations LT FBL B- 50 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 4.00 Crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.