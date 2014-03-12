Mar 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 11, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST-FB Fac A4+ - Withdrawn
(revised from 7.00 CR)
A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST-FB Fac (sub-limit) A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Kalyani Steels Ltd NFBL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Kalyani Steels Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 750 Reaffirmed
Payoda Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed
(revised from 7.10 CR)
Tata Coffee Ltd CP A1+ 400 Withdrawn
Tilak Exports ST FB Fac A4 75 Assigned
Tilak Exports ST non FB Fac A4 20 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Seyad Shariat Finance Ltd FD MA- Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT-FB Fac BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
(revised from 5.00 CR)
A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT-Proposed Fac BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Kalyani Steels Ltd NCD A+ Withdrawn
Kalyani Steels Ltd FBL A+ 750 Reaffirmed
Kalyani Steels Ltd TL A+ 1870 Reaffirmed
Kalyani Steels Ltd Proposed limits A+ / 500 Assigned
A1+
Payoda Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac BB- 30 Reaffirmed /
Assigned
(revised from 0.90 CR)
Payoda Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 60 Reaffirmed
SBI DFHI Ltd Issuer Rating IrAAA - Reaffirmed
Tata Coffee Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac AA/ 650 Reaffirmed
A1+
Tata Coffee Ltd NCD AA/ 935.2 Withdrawn
A1+
Tilak Exports LT FB Fac B 35 Assigned
Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 260 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
