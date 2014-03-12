Mar 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST-FB Fac A4+ - Withdrawn (revised from 7.00 CR) A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST-FB Fac (sub-limit) A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Kalyani Steels Ltd NFBL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Kalyani Steels Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Payoda Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed (revised from 7.10 CR) Tata Coffee Ltd CP A1+ 400 Withdrawn Tilak Exports ST FB Fac A4 75 Assigned Tilak Exports ST non FB Fac A4 20 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Seyad Shariat Finance Ltd FD MA- Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT-FB Fac BB+ 120 Reaffirmed (revised from 5.00 CR) A.M.N. Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT-Proposed Fac BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Kalyani Steels Ltd NCD A+ Withdrawn Kalyani Steels Ltd FBL A+ 750 Reaffirmed Kalyani Steels Ltd TL A+ 1870 Reaffirmed Kalyani Steels Ltd Proposed limits A+ / 500 Assigned A1+ Payoda Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac BB- 30 Reaffirmed / Assigned (revised from 0.90 CR) Payoda Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 60 Reaffirmed SBI DFHI Ltd Issuer Rating IrAAA - Reaffirmed Tata Coffee Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac AA/ 650 Reaffirmed A1+ Tata Coffee Ltd NCD AA/ 935.2 Withdrawn A1+ Tilak Exports LT FB Fac B 35 Assigned Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 260 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)