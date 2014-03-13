Mar 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Proseal Closures Ltd FBL - ST A2 210 Revised from A3+ (Enhanced from 19.00cr) Proseal Closures Ltd NFBL - ST A2 220 Revised from A3+ (Reduced from 23.50cr) Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 231.8 Upgraded from A4 Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4+ 30 Upgraded from A4 Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd ST unallocated A4+ 234.9 Upgraded from A4 Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd FB Fac A3 180 Reaffirmed (revised from 8.00cr) Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd Non FB Fac A3 398.8 Reaffirmed (revised from 40.00cr) Tan Prints India Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 15 Suspended The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd NFBL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd FBL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cipsa Tec India Pvt Ltd Line of credit D 460 Suspended Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd TL BBB 1565 Reaffirmed Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Proposed TL BBB 1125 Reaffirmed Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd CC Limits BBB 300 Reaffirmed Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd NFBL BBB 9.7 Reaffirmed Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd CC Limits/ST Loans ^ BBB/ 950 Reaffirmed A3+ ^ Cash Credit limits are interchangeable with short term loans; in case the limit is availed as short term loan, the short term rating will be applicable Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd NFBL # BBB/ 50 Reaffirmed A3+ ^ Cash Credit limits are interchangeable with short term loans; in case the limit is availed as short term loan, the short term rating will be applicable Proseal Closures Ltd TL BBB+ 77.5 revised from BBB (Enhanced from 4.35cr) Proseal Closures Ltd FBL - LT BBB+ 60 revised from BBB (Enhanced from 4.50cr) Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 255.2 Upgraded from BB Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 160 Upgraded from BB Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac BB+ 15 Upgraded from BB Sakk Collections Ltd LT FBL D 250 Suspended Shree Rajeshwar Weaving Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 59.3 Reaffirmed Stci Finance Ltd LT Bond Programme AA 3000 Assigned Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd TL BBB- 1776.4 Reaffirmed (revised from 217.36cr) Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd FB Fac BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed (revised from 131.20cr) Tan Prints India Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 45 Suspended The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd CC BB+ 52 Reaffirmed Tirupati Steel Enterprises FB Limits (CC) B 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 9.75 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)