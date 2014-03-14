Mar 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cawasji Behramji Catering Short - term, non FB A3 10 Reaffirmed Service Pvt Ltd Fac Cee Dee Vacuum Equipment Pvt Non-fund based Bk Fac A4 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Chanderpur Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 30 Assigned Charoen Pokphand (India) Pvt ST FB Fac A2+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd reduced from Rs.200 crore Charoen Pokphand (India) Pvt ST non-fund based * A2+ Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from Rs.65 crore)* Sub limit of long-term fund based facilities Dalmia Bharat Sugar And CP/ ST debt A1 1000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd (reduced from Rs. 200 crores) Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Non-FBL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 70 Assigned M/S. The Coronation Arts Crafts ST - FB Fac A4 1 Reaffirmed M/S. The Coronation Arts Crafts ST - Non-FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cawasji Behramji Catering LT, FB Fac BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Service Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 9 crore) Cee Dee Vacuum Equipment Pvt Fund based Bk Fac BB 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Cee Dee Vacuum Equipment Pvt Non-fund based Bk Fac BB 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Chanderpur Industries Pvt Ltd FBL BB 20 Assigned Charoen Pokphand (India) Pvt TL Fac A- 2900 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from Rs.200 crore Charoen Pokphand (India) Pvt LT FB Fac A- 1700 Reaffirmed Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar And NCD A 3000 Revised from Industries Ltd A+ Dalmia Bharat Sugar And TL A 3740 Revised from Industries Ltd A+ (enhanced from Rs. 200 crores) Dalmia Bharat Sugar And FBL A 5000 Revised from Industries Ltd A+ (enhanced from Rs. 400 crores) Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt TL Fac BB- 88.7 Assigned Ltd Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt Proposed Fac BB- 0.3 Outstanding Ltd Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt FBL BB- 57.5 Outstanding Ltd Glenrock Rubber Products Pvt Non-FB Fac BB- 2 Outstanding Ltd Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Ltd CC Limits BBB- 306.5 Assigned Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 126.5 Assigned Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt Ltd LT/ ST unallocated BBB- 24 Assigned / A3 M/S Sunil Kumar Agrawal FBL - CC BB- 40 Assigned M/S Sunil Kumar Agrawal Non FBL - BG BB- / 250 Assigned A4 M/S. The Coronation Arts Crafts TL Fac BB- 19.6 Reaffirmed (revised from 2.40 Cr) M/S. The Coronation Arts Crafts LT - FB Fac BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed M/S. The Coronation Arts Crafts LT - Proposed Fac BB- 4.4 Assigned Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD AAA 10000 Assigned Suncorp Lifestyles Ltd FB and non-FBL BB+ 950 Suspended / A4+ Vijayanag Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL B- 88.5 Assigned Vijayanag Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B- 6.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)