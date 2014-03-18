Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd ST - Fund Based A2+ Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 228.17 crore to Rs. 239.00 crore Aarti Drugs Ltd ST - Non-Fund Based A2+ 2210 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 179.00 crore Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST - FB Fac A4 270 Reaffirmed Ltd Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST - Proposed A4 46.5 Assigned Ltd Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST - Non FB Fac A4 19 Reaffirmed Ltd Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 98 Reaffirmed Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 17 Reaffirmed Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Non-Fund Based - LOC A4 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Non-Fund Based - BG A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Anil Buildcon (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4+ 180 Reaffirmed AVT Mccormick Ingredients Pvt FB Fac A2+ 1580 Reaffirmed Ltd AVT Mccormick Ingredients Pvt Non-FB Fac A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ ST debt A1 5000 Revised from A1+ Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NFBL A1 650 Revised from A1+ Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Non-FB Fac (LC) A4+ 67 Revised from A3 Jayco Ceramic Non Fund based- BG A4 6 Reaffirmed Jayco Ceramic Non Fund based- LC* A4 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of term loan NGL Fine-Chem Ltd ST: Non-FB limits A3 35.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Parakh Agro Industries Ltd Non Fund Based A3+ 1290 Reaffirmed Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd Fund based A4+ 20 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 72.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Fixed Deposit MB+ 70 Revised from MA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd LT - TL BBB+ 1775.3 Revised from BBB+ Enhanced from Rs. 132.33 crore Aarti Drugs Ltd LT - CC BBB+ 167.5 Revised from BBB+ (Enhanced from Rs. 10.50 CR) Aarti Drugs Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated BBB+ 757.2 Assigned / A2+ Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. TL BB- 9.5 Upgraded Ltd from C Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd LT, FB Fac (Cash A+ 15 Reaffirmed Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd LT/ST scale non-FBL A+ / 50 Reaffirmed A1+ Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Fund Based - CC B+ 50 Revised from Ltd BB- Anil Buildcon (I) Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Atibir Industries Co. Ltd FB/NFB BB- / 4445.5 Suspended A4 AVT Mccormick Ingredients Pvt TL Fac BBB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs.3.00 crore ) AVT Mccormick Ingredients Pvt TL facility BBB+ 12.5 Withdrawn Ltd Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NCD - 300 Withdrawn Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd TL A 5800.1 Assigned Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd FBL A 18100 Assigned Cornerstone Property TL BB+ 1000 Assigned Investments Pvt. Ltd. (SO) Deligent Hotel Corporation Pvt TL B+ 380 Revised from Ltd BB- Deligent Hotel Corporation Pvt BG B+ 50 Revised from Ltd BB- Disha Clothings Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 60 Assigned Disha Clothings Pvt Ltd LT / ST limits - BB-/ 40 Assigned Unallocated A4 Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Bk lines B-/ 100.7 Suspended Pvt Ltd A4 Forel Labs Pvt Ltd TL B+ 185 Assigned Health And Education Society LT FB Fac BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB Fac BB+ 299 Revised from (Stable) BBB- Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Non-FB Fac (BG) BB+ 3 Revised from (Stable) BBB- Jayco Ceramic Fund Based- TL B- 44.4 Downgraded from B Jayco Ceramic Fund Based- CC B- 42.5 Downgraded from B Jekin Enterprise FBL B 200 Suspended Jekin Enterprise NFBL B 150 Suspended M/S Chaitya LT & ST Scale - FBL BB/ 572.5 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from Rs. 40 Crore) Meridian Medical Research And FBL - TL D 460 Assigned Hospital Ltd Meridian Medical Research And FBL - CC D 5 Assigned Hospital Ltd NGL Fine-Chem Ltd LT: FB limits BBB- 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore) NGL Fine-Chem Ltd LT: TL BBB- 106 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crore) NGL Fine-Chem Ltd LT: Proposed BBB- 27.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore) OSL Healthcare Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 1610 Assigned Parakh Agro Industries Ltd TL BBB 810 Reaffirmed Parakh Agro Industries Ltd CC BBB 1100 Reaffirmed Radhagobinda Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B- 54 Reaffirmed Radhagobinda Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B- 22 Reaffirmed Sainath Autolinks Pvt Ltd CC B+ 150 Assigned Sainath Autolinks Pvt Ltd TL B+ 60 Assigned Shree Saibaba Green Power Pvt LT: TL BB+ 298 Assigned Ltd (Increased from Rs. 20.00 crore) Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 49.8 Reaffirmed (Revised from 5.53 CR ) Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 2.2 Withdrawn Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 120 Reaffirmed Sri Sudha Sesamum Agro Foods FBL B 80 Suspended And Exports Pvt Ltd Sunny Valley Tea & Industries CC B+ 70 Assigned Ltd Sunny Valley Tea & Industries TK B+ 20.6 Assigned Ltd Sunny Valley Tea & Industries NFBL B+ 2.4 Assigned Ltd Sunny Valley Tea & Industries Unallocated Limits B+ / 2 Assigned Ltd A4 Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd Fund based/non fund D 422.5 Suspended Bk Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.