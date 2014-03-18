Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Aarti Drugs Ltd ST - Fund Based A2+ Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 228.17 crore to Rs. 239.00 crore
Aarti Drugs Ltd ST - Non-Fund Based A2+ 2210 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 179.00 crore
Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST - FB Fac A4 270 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST - Proposed A4 46.5 Assigned
Ltd
Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. ST - Non FB Fac A4 19 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 98 Reaffirmed
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 17 Reaffirmed
Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Non-Fund Based - LOC A4 120 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Non-Fund Based - BG A4 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Anil Buildcon (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
AVT Mccormick Ingredients Pvt FB Fac A2+ 1580 Reaffirmed
Ltd
AVT Mccormick Ingredients Pvt Non-FB Fac A2+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ ST debt A1 5000 Revised from
A1+
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NFBL A1 650 Revised from
A1+
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Non-FB Fac (LC) A4+ 67 Revised from
A3
Jayco Ceramic Non Fund based- BG A4 6 Reaffirmed
Jayco Ceramic Non Fund based- LC* A4 Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of term loan
NGL Fine-Chem Ltd ST: Non-FB limits A3 35.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore)
Parakh Agro Industries Ltd Non Fund Based A3+ 1290 Reaffirmed
Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd Fund based A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) Fac
Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 72.5 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Fixed Deposit MB+ 70 Revised from
MA-
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Aarti Drugs Ltd LT - TL BBB+ 1775.3 Revised from
BBB+
Enhanced from Rs. 132.33 crore
Aarti Drugs Ltd LT - CC BBB+ 167.5 Revised from
BBB+
(Enhanced from Rs. 10.50 CR)
Aarti Drugs Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated BBB+ 757.2 Assigned
/ A2+
Accelerated Freeze Drying Co. TL BB- 9.5 Upgraded
Ltd from C
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd LT, FB Fac (Cash A+ 15 Reaffirmed
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd LT/ST scale non-FBL A+ / 50 Reaffirmed
A1+
Advance Cable Technologies Pvt Fund Based - CC B+ 50 Revised from
Ltd BB-
Anil Buildcon (I) Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Atibir Industries Co. Ltd FB/NFB BB- / 4445.5 Suspended
A4
AVT Mccormick Ingredients Pvt TL Fac BBB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs.3.00 crore )
AVT Mccormick Ingredients Pvt TL facility BBB+ 12.5 Withdrawn
Ltd
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NCD - 300 Withdrawn
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd TL A 5800.1 Assigned
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd FBL A 18100 Assigned
Cornerstone Property TL BB+ 1000 Assigned
Investments Pvt. Ltd. (SO)
Deligent Hotel Corporation Pvt TL B+ 380 Revised from
Ltd BB-
Deligent Hotel Corporation Pvt BG B+ 50 Revised from
Ltd BB-
Disha Clothings Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 60 Assigned
Disha Clothings Pvt Ltd LT / ST limits - BB-/ 40 Assigned
Unallocated A4
Emil Pharmaceutical Industries Bk lines B-/ 100.7 Suspended
Pvt Ltd A4
Forel Labs Pvt Ltd TL B+ 185 Assigned
Health And Education Society LT FB Fac BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB Fac BB+ 299 Revised from
(Stable) BBB-
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Non-FB Fac (BG) BB+ 3 Revised from
(Stable) BBB-
Jayco Ceramic Fund Based- TL B- 44.4 Downgraded
from B
Jayco Ceramic Fund Based- CC B- 42.5 Downgraded
from B
Jekin Enterprise FBL B 200 Suspended
Jekin Enterprise NFBL B 150 Suspended
M/S Chaitya LT & ST Scale - FBL BB/ 572.5 Reaffirmed
A4
(Enhanced from Rs. 40 Crore)
Meridian Medical Research And FBL - TL D 460 Assigned
Hospital Ltd
Meridian Medical Research And FBL - CC D 5 Assigned
Hospital Ltd
NGL Fine-Chem Ltd LT: FB limits BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore)
NGL Fine-Chem Ltd LT: TL BBB- 106 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crore)
NGL Fine-Chem Ltd LT: Proposed BBB- 27.4 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore)
OSL Healthcare Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 1610 Assigned
Parakh Agro Industries Ltd TL BBB 810 Reaffirmed
Parakh Agro Industries Ltd CC BBB 1100 Reaffirmed
Radhagobinda Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B- 54 Reaffirmed
Radhagobinda Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B- 22 Reaffirmed
Sainath Autolinks Pvt Ltd CC B+ 150 Assigned
Sainath Autolinks Pvt Ltd TL B+ 60 Assigned
Shree Saibaba Green Power Pvt LT: TL BB+ 298 Assigned
Ltd
(Increased from Rs. 20.00 crore)
Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 49.8 Reaffirmed
(Revised from 5.53 CR )
Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 2.2 Withdrawn
Sree Vishnu Magnetics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 120 Reaffirmed
Sri Sudha Sesamum Agro Foods FBL B 80 Suspended
And Exports Pvt Ltd
Sunny Valley Tea & Industries CC B+ 70 Assigned
Ltd
Sunny Valley Tea & Industries TK B+ 20.6 Assigned
Ltd
Sunny Valley Tea & Industries NFBL B+ 2.4 Assigned
Ltd
Sunny Valley Tea & Industries Unallocated Limits B+ / 2 Assigned
Ltd A4
Terram Geosynthetics Pvt Ltd Fund based/non fund D 422.5 Suspended
Bk Fac
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
