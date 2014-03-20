(Refiling to add more Rating as of 18 March,2014) Mar 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acrysil Steel Ltd ST non-FBL A3 5 Reaffirmed (SO) Appl Industries Ltd Non-FBL A3 100 Revised from A2 Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent Risk A4+ 10 Reaffirmed on forward contracts Damodar Industries Ltd ST Non- Fund Based - A4+ 104 Suspended LOC Damodar Industries Ltd ST Non- Fund Based - A4+ 138.8 Suspended LOC Emmsons International Ltd Non-FBL A4 3750 Reaffirmed Epicenter Technologies Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Epicu Agro Products Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 38 Reaffirmed Excel Foods Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Elder Healthcare Ltd ST Non- Fund Based - D 85 Suspended LOC Fortis Hospitals Ltd Non-FB Limits A1+ 900 Assigned (SO) Fortis Hospitals Ltd Unallocated Limits A1+ 1728 Assigned (SO) Gayathri Exports ST FBL A4 200 Reaffirmed Gujarat Spices And Oilseeds NFBL A4+ 750 Suspended Growers Cooperative Union Ltd Khosla Engineering Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Macurex Sensors Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 68.8 Suspended Ongc Videsh Ltd ST Debt/CP A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed Ongc Videsh Ltd FBL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ongc Videsh Ltd NFBL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Parakh Oils Ltd LOC A4 100 Reaffirmed Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac D 250 Assigned Revised from Rs.30.00 crore Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac D 60 Assigned Rama Cylinders Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB: LOC / BG A3+ 505 Revised from ICRA]A2 (reduced from 79.00cr) Savex Computers Ltd ST Non-Fund Based* A2+ 1600 Reaffirmed *Short term facilties are a sub limit of long term facilties to the extent of Rs. 160.00 crores Savex Computers Ltd ST Non Fund Based A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Seeds And Grains India Pvt Ltd ST FB / Non-FBL A4 250 Reaffirmed Shreeyam Power And Steel Non-FBL [ICRAD 1214.3 downgraded Industries Ltd from A4 Subabhalaji Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac A4 14.9 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Super Scanning & Diagnostics Buyers credit A4 70 Suspended Pvt Ltd The Kothari Wheels ST, FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed The Kothari Wheels ST, NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Unique Ship Breaking Non Fund Based - Bk A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Corporation facility Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 50 Assigned Ltd Vvf (India) Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 9600 Revised from A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acrysil Steel Ltd LT FBL (CC) BBB- 30 Reaffirmed (SO) Acrysil Steel Ltd TL I BBB- 22.8 Reaffirmed (SO) Acrysil Steel Ltd TL II BBB- 13.3 Reaffirmed (SO) Action Retail Venture Pvt Ltd FB limits B+ 74 Reaffirmed Annex Glass Industries Pvt Ltd LT IrC- Assigned Anushree Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 250 Reaffirmed Appl Industries Ltd TL BBB- 128.5 Revised from BBB Appl Industries Ltd CC Fac BBB- 260 Revised from BBB Appl Industries Ltd Proposed Fund based BBB- 191.5 Revised from Fac BBB (enhanced from 16.35CR) Appl Industries Ltd FB Fac BBB- 120 Revised from / A3 BBB / A2 Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 157 Reaffirmed Auronext Pharma Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL BB+ 40.4 Reaffirmed Avadh Developers LT: TL Facility BB- 350 Assigned Damodar Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB+ 563.3 Suspended Damodar Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB+ 480 Suspended Damodar Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - SLC BB+ 30 Suspended Elder Healthcare Ltd LT Fund Based - TL D 70 Suspended Elder Healthcare Ltd LT Fund Based - CC D 315 Suspended Emmsons International Ltd FBL B+ 3700 Revised from BB- Emmsons International Ltd Unallocated B+ 16.3 Revised from BB- Emmsons International Ltd TL B+ 267.7 Revised from BB- Encon Impex Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 75 Assigned Epicenter Technologies Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B 100 Reaffirmed Epicu Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 233.7 Reaffirmed Excel Foods Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 110 Reaffirmed Food Corporation Of India Government of India AAA 7935 Reaffirmed Guaranteed Bond (SO) Pogramme Food Corporation Of India Government of India AAA 31210 Reaffirmed Guaranteed Bond (SO) Pogramme Food Corporation Of India Government of India AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Guaranteed Bond (SO) Pogramme Fortis Hospitals Ltd TL A+ 2400 Assigned (SO) Fortis Hospitals Ltd FB Limits A+ 472 Assigned (SO) Gail (India) Ltd Non-Convertible Bond AAA 8200 Reaffirmed Programmes (reduced from 1040cr) Gail (India) Ltd LT and ST non fund AAA / 12500 Reaffirmed based limits/ST loans A1+ (interchangeable) Gayathri Exports LT FBL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Gujarat Spices And Oilseeds TL BB+ 49.2 Suspended Growers Cooperative Union Ltd Gujarat Spices And Oilseeds FBL BB+ 300 Suspended Growers Cooperative Union Ltd Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd TL D 24210 Reaffirmed Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd FBL D 6000 Reaffirmed Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FBL D 21060 Reaffirmed Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd Issuer Rating IrD - Reaffirmed Jyoti General Industries CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Jyoti General Industries TL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Keshranand Cotex Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B 30 Assigned Keshranand Cotex Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 30 Assigned Khosla Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 180 Reaffirmed Khosla Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Macurex Sensors Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB+ 122.9 Suspended Murlidhar Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 150 Reaffirmed Om Sagar Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FBL- TL BB- 200 Reassigned Ongc Videsh Ltd LT Bond Programme AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Padmavati Ferrous Ltd FB Fac B+ 470 Suspended Parakh Oils Ltd CC B+ 60 Withdrawn Parakh Oils Ltd TL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Pokaran Solaire Energy Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BBB 300 Upgraded from BBB- Prateek Apparels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 624.3 Assigned Revised from Rs.70.00 crore to Rs. 62.43 crore Radheshyam Fibers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 465 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 32.00 crore) Rama Cylinders Pvt Ltd LT FB: CC BBB, 180 Revised from ICRA]BBB+ (reduced from 22.00cr) Samrat Sea Brines Pvt Ltd TL C+ 54 Assigned Samrat Sea Brines Pvt Ltd CC C+ 27.5 Assigned Samrat Sea Brines Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits^ C+ 28.5 Assigned ^rated on long term scale Satyawati Subodh Foundation TL B- 124.5 Reaffirmed Trust Savex Computers Ltd LT Fund Based A 4815 Upgraded from A- Seeds And Grains India Pvt Ltd TL BB- 46.4 Reaffirmed Shipra Agrichem Pvt Ltd TL D 100 Downgraded from B; Suspended Shipra Agrichem Pvt Ltd CC D 30 Downgraded from B; Suspended Shreeyam Power And Steel TL [ICRAD 7212.8 Downgraded Industries Ltd from C Shreeyam Power And Steel FBL [ICRAD 800 Downgraded Industries Ltd from C Sobha Developers Ltd Fund Based Working A- 3654.3 Assigned Capital Limits Sobha Developers Ltd Non Fund Based A- 6480 Assigned Working Capital Limits Sobha Developers Ltd Fund Based Working A- 3654.3 Assigned Capital Limits (enhanced from 365.00CR) Sobha Developers Ltd TL A- 6480 Assigned Sobha Developers Ltd Non Fund Based A- 1250 Assigned Working Capital Limits Sree Siddarameshwara Agro LT FB Fac BB- 400 Suspended Industries Srinivasa Hair Industries FBL BB+ 145 Reaffirmed Subabhalaji Spinning Mills LT - TL B 88.8 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Subabhalaji Spinning Mills LT - FB Fac B 30 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Subabhalaji Spinning Mills LT - Proposed B 22.7 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd The Government LT- Bk Loans BBB- 4044.4 Assigned Tele-Communication Employees' Co-Operative Society Ltd The Kothari Wheels LT, FBL - CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Tirupati Cotton CC Limit B+ 200 Reaffirmed Tirupati Cotton Proposed-CC limit B+ 50 Reaffirmed Tristar Inn Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB- 215 Suspended (SO) Trust Chemists And Druggists FBL- CC BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 10.00CR) Trust Chemists And Druggists TL BB+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 4.04CR) Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt LT, TL BB+ 95.2 Assigned Ltd Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt LT, FB Fac BB+ 70 Assigned Ltd VVF (India) Ltd TL BB+ 3100 Revised from BB VVF (India) Ltd FBL BB+ 2500 Revised from BB VVF Ltd TL BB+ 142.3 Revised from BB Reduced from Rs. 32.21 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.