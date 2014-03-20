Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd FBL A4 - Reaffirmed Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 15 Reaffirmed Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd FBL A4 Reaffirmed Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 22 Reaffirmed Ecovinal International Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 19.5 Revised from A3 Ishwar Ispat Industries (P) Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 2.7 Assigned Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd EPC/FBD/FBP/PCFC A4+ Reaffirmed Limits* *within CC limits Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd BG* A4+ Reaffirmed *within CC limits Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Foreign LC Limit* A4+ Reaffirmed *within CC limits Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4+ 150 Reaffirmed M/S SPR Spirits Pvt Ltd ST NFBL D 12.5 Reaffirmed Ranjana Newsprint Imports Pvt non-FBL A4 70 Suspended Ltd Shakti Polytube Pvt Ltd NFBL [ICRA ]A4 20 Assigned Shruti Timber Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 92.5 Reaffirmed Sun Diamond Solar System off-grid solar SP 3B Assigned projects. Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund Based A4+ 151 revised from A4 Tagros Chemicals India Ltd ST Fund Based A3+ 930.5 Reaffirmed Tagros Chemicals India Ltd ST Non Fund Based A3+ 272 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhi Cars Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B 75 Reaffirmed Armania Agro Industries TL B 3.5 Assigned Armania Agro Industries CC B 70 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Bau Developers Pvt Ltd FBL B 460 Reaffirmed Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB- - Reaffirmed Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB- Reaffirmed Ecovinal International Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working BBB 90 Revised from Capital Limits BBB- Ecovinal International Pvt Ltd LT NFBL BBB 3 Revised from BBB- Ecovinal International Pvt Ltd TL BBB 24.5 Revised from BBB- Golawala Diamonds LT - Fund Based BB 240 Reaffirmed Limits Golawala Diamonds LT - Non Fund Based BB 11.9 Assigned Limits Golawala Diamonds LT - Unallocated BB 28.1 Reaffirmed Limits Gurbaksh Singh Ba Builders (P) LT loans & working BB- / 300 Suspended Ltd capital Fac and ST A4 non-FB Fac Ishwar Ispat Industries (P) Ltd TL BB 47.3 Assigned Ishwar Ispat Industries (P) Ltd FB Limits (CC) BB 150 Assigned Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB+ 1200 Reaffirmed Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt Ltd Stand by Line of BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Limit L&T Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 1000 Assigned M/S SPR Spirits Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 403 Reaffirmed Matoshri Laxmi Sugar TL B+ 614 Reaffirmed Co-Generation Industries Ltd Matoshri Laxmi Sugar FBL B+ Reaffirmed Co-Generation Industries Ltd Mohan Brothers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 150 Withdrawn / A4 Pincon Spirit Ltd NCD programme BBB 1000 Withdrawn Ranjana Newsprint Imports Pvt FBL BB- 40 Suspended Ltd Ravi Raj Ginning Pressing & LT working capital B 150 Suspended Oil Industries facilitie Ridhi Sidhi Tobacco Pvt Ltd FBL - CC [ICRA ]BB 50 Reaffirmed Rohini Industrial Electricals FBL AA 250 Reassigned Ltd (SO) Rohini Industrial Electricals NFBL* AA 1300 Reassigned Ltd (SO) / A1+ (SO) *rated on both the scales Shakti Polytube Pvt Ltd FBL [ICRA ]B 95.8 Assigned Shivam Export LT FB Fac BB 90 Reaffirmed Shivam Export Proposed Fac BB 110 Reaffirmed Shreeram Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC B 60 Downgraded from B+ Shreeram Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd TL B+ 2.5 Withdrawn Shruti Timber Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Shruti Timber Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk limits B+/A4 5 Reaffirmed Sree Satya Sreenivasa Raw And FBL B+ 76 Reaffirmed Boiled Rice Mill Sri Siddirameshwar Agro CC B+ 30.9 Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from B Sri Siddirameshwar Agro TL B+ 79.1 Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from B Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB+ 119 revised from BB Synthetic Packers Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based BB+ 80 revised from BB Tagros Chemicals India Ltd TL BBB 810.5 Reaffirmed Tagros Chemicals India Ltd LT Fund Based BBB 30 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 10000 Assigned Teesta Urja Ltd TL B- 23000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)