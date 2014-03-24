(Refiling to add more Ratings as of 20 March,2014) Mar 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.L.A Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL A4 60 Suspended Adcock Ingram Ltd ST FBL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Adcock Ingram Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 18.00 crore) Agam Pharmaceuticals NFBL (BG) A4 80 Assigned Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga ST - LOC A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Spinners Pvt Ltd Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga ST - BG A4 10.9 Reaffirmed Spinners Pvt Ltd Chemrow India Pvt Ltd LOC, ST A4 140 Reaffirmed Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd LOC A4 100 Assigned Crescent Export Syndicate NFBL - BG A4 1 Assigned Ginza Industries ST, Fund Based A3 150 Reaffirmed Facility Ginza Industries ST, Non Fund Based A3 60 Reaffirmed Facility Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd BG A4 175.4 Reaffirmed Lamifab Industries ST non-FBL A4 16.5 Assigned Ramesh Company FBL - Bill Discounting A4 - Withdrawn Rose Metals ST FBL-LOC A4 90 Assigned Rudra Alloys Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 120 Assigned Shakti Polytex Pvt Ltd BG Limits A4 4 Reaffirmed Shivam Structural & Steel Pvt Non-FB Fac A4 0.5 Suspended Ltd V M S Nirman Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 10 Upgraded from D Verona Granito Pvt Ltd BG A4 15 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1.00 crore) Vitarag Export Industries BG facility A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd ST non-fund based Bk BB / 50 Suspended Fac A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.L.A Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT: FBL* B- 62.5 Suspended *includes CC limit of Rs. 5.05 Cr., FDBP limits of Rs. 1 Cr. and bill discounting facilities of Rs. 0.20 Cr. A.L.A Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT: TL B- 1.4 Suspended Aarvee Associates Architects FBL A 66 Reaffirmed Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd Aarvee Associates Architects NFBL A / 334 Reaffirmed Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd A1 Adcock Ingram Ltd LT FBL# A- 50 Reaffirmed # Sub-limit of short-term fund based limits; Adcock Ingram Ltd LT Non-FBL## A- 150 Reaffirmed ## Inter-changeable with short-term non-fund based limits Agam Pharmaceuticals FBL (CC) BB- 20 Assigned Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga LT - TL B 179.7 Upgraded Spinners Pvt Ltd from B- Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga LT - CC B 200 Upgraded Spinners Pvt Ltd from B- Chemrow India Pvt Ltd CC Limits-LT Fac B+ 40 Reaffirmed Classic Microtech Pvt Ltd CC B 100 Assigned Crescent Export Syndicate FBL - Packing Credit B+ 85 Assigned Crescent Export Syndicate FBL - FDB/ FBE B+ 70 Assigned Crescent Export Syndicate FBL - TL B+ 30 Assigned Essaar Automotive (Pvt) Ltd Bk Fac B 50 Suspended Family Credit Ltd NCD AA 5000 Assigned Family Credit Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA 1000 Assigned Gemini Developers Fund Based BB- 95 Assigned Ginza Industries TL BBB- 513 Reaffirmed Ginza Industries LT, CC Facility BBB- 525 Reaffirmed Goldfinch Resorts Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 370 Assigned High Tech Filatex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed High Tech Filatex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 74 Reaffirmed High Tech Texolene Ltd CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed High Tech Texolene Ltd TL B+ 74 Reaffirmed High Tech Weaves (India) Pvt CC BB 75 Reaffirmed Ltd High Tech Weaves (India) Pvt TL BB 14.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd CC BB- 300 Revised from BB Kotak Urja Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB-/ 110.3 Revised from A4 BB / A4 Lamifab Industries LT fund based working B+ 40 Assigned capital limits Lamifab Industries TL B+ 43.6 Assigned Lamifab Industries Other proposed LT B+ 19.9 Assigned limits Radhey Govind Steel & Alloys FB Fac B+ 55 Suspended Pvt Ltd Rama Paper Mills Ltd TL D 323.6 Reaffirmed Rama Paper Mills Ltd FITL-1 D 47.1 Reaffirmed Rama Paper Mills Ltd FITL-2 D 38.8 Reaffirmed Rama Paper Mills Ltd WCTL D 128.6 Reaffirmed Rama Paper Mills Ltd CC D 180 Reaffirmed Ramesh Company CC Facility B+ 175 Reaffirmed Ramesh Company Unallocated B+ 25 Reaffirmed Rose Metals LT FBL-CC B 50 Assigned Rudra Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 80 Assigned Sansar Trust Feb 2014 I PTCs BBB 4699.2 Assigned (SO) Sansar Trust Feb 2014 I Second Loss facility BBB 324.2 Assigned (SO) Shakti Polytex Pvt Ltd TL B; 96.9 Revised from B- Shakti Polytex Pvt Ltd CC Limits B; 140 Revised from B- Shivam Structural & Steel Pvt TL B+ 2.3 Suspended Ltd Shivam Structural & Steel Pvt FB Fac B+ 52.5 Suspended Ltd Snn Spiritua Developers LT credit line BBB- 200 Assigned (SO) Sujata Synthetic Ltd LT: TL BB+ 12.1 Suspended Sujata Synthetic Ltd LT: CC facility BB+ 120 Suspended Trishul Buildtech & TL BBB- 1013.2 Assigned Infrastructures Pvt Ltd V M S Nirman Pvt Ltd FBL B 73 Reaffirmed V M S Nirman Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B 17 Reaffirmed Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd LT: TL B 60.5 Upgraded from D Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac B 50 Upgraded from D Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FB Fac B 4 Upgraded from D Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac B 25.5 Upgraded from D Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd TL BB / 90 Suspended A4 Venus Cotsyn (India) Ltd LT fund based BB / 150 Suspended A4 Verona Granito Pvt Ltd CC BB 60 Reaffirmed Verona Granito Pvt Ltd TL BB 8.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.23 crore) Vitarag Export Industries CC Facility B 90 Revised from B+ Vitarag Export Industries TL B 20 Revised from B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.