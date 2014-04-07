Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Construction Company BG - Existing A4 40 Assigned Aarti Construction Company BG - Proposed A4 20 Assigned Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd Non- FBL - LOC A4 92.5 Reaffirmed Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 6.5 Assigned Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 20 Assigned Avid Apparel Industries FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed Avid Apparel Industries NFBL A4 1 Reaffirmed Bosch Rexroth (India) Ltd ST FB Limits* A1+ 200 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of and fully interchangeable with cash credit facility. The total utilisation for cash credit/short-term facilities not to exceed Rs. 20.00 crore Centurion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 2.7 Assigned Cmi Ltd A4 A4 200 Suspended D.S. Textiles ST non fund based D 0.4 Revised from facility A4 Enkay (India) Rubber Company ST Working capital A4+ 42.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd limits Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Fabulla Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG D 4 Revised from A4 Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Standby Line of Credit A3 10 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Non-FB Fac A3 25 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd LER Limits A4 2.5 Assigned Icon Cables Ltd Non-FBL A4 17 Reaffirmed India Motor Parts & Non-fund based A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Accessories Ltd (sub-limit) Fac I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Assigned Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Kish Exports Ltd Non- FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - FB Fac A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Ravindra Tubes Ltd Non-FBL A3 20 Reaffirmed (earlier 3.00CR) Religare Housing Development ST Debt A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Finance Corporation Ltd Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees/LC A4 70 Reaffirmed Limits Sangal Papers Ltd LOC A4 25 Reaffirmed Sangal Papers Ltd BG A4 2 Reaffirmed Sangal Papers Ltd Loan Equivalent Risk A4 1.3 Reaffirmed on Forward Contracts Sugoi Motors Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Infratech Non FBL D 26 Revised from A4 Tashkent Oil Company Pvt. Ltd. BG A3 5 Reaffirmed Tashkent Oil Company Pvt. Ltd. LOC A3 3 Reaffirmed V3S Infratech Ltd Non-FBL - BGs A4 400 Reaffirmed Vakrangee Ltd ST, non FB Fac A2 3000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 250 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.B Rice Mills CC B 60 Reaffirmed Aarti Construction Company Overdraft facility - B+ 15 Assigned Existing Aarti Construction Company Overdraft facility - B+ 15 Assigned Proposed Ajnara India Ltd FBL BBB- 4700 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 245.0cr Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 120 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 15.00 crore) Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 23.6 Assigned Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ 3.9 Assigned A4 APV Realty Ltd Proposed TL BB 1500 Assigned Arihant Prakashan FBL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 10.0 crore Arihant Publications (India) FBL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs 15.0 crore to Rs 20.0 crore Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 60 Assigned Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 103.5 Assigned Bosch Rexroth (India) Ltd LT FB - CC AA- 200 Reaffirmed Bosch Rexroth (India) Ltd LT Non-Fund Based - AA- 400 Reaffirmed BGs Bosch Rexroth (India) Ltd LT FB - Over Draft AA- 100 Reaffirmed Facility Centurion Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL B 132.5 Assigned Cmi Ltd FBL BB- 150 Suspended D.S. Textiles TL D 37.3 Revised from B+ (reduced from Rs. 4.30 crore) D.S. Textiles LT fund based facility D 45 Revised from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore) D.S. Textiles Unallocated Fac D 17.3 Revised from B+ and/ or A4 Dashmesh Agro Industries FBL B 178.5 Reaffirmed Dashmesh Rice Mills FBL B 220 Reaffirmed Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac B- 230 Reaffirmed Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B- 95 Reaffirmed Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac B- 134 Reaffirmed Enkay (India) Rubber Company TL BB 152.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Enkay (India) Rubber Company LT/ST Working capital BB / 315 Assigned Pvt Ltd limits A4+ Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL* B+ 30.9 Reaffirmed *Term Loan of Rs. 3.09 crore comprising Term Loan I of Rs. 1.967 crore and Term Loan II of Rs. 1.125 CR Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Fabulla Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC Limits D 30 Revised from B- Fabulla Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL D 24 Revised from B- Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin TL BBB- 187 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin CC BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Engineering Ltd Future Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 145.7 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL B+ 367 Assigned Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Revised from BB- Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd TL B+ 7.6 Revised from BB- Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 86.7 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A(SO) 445 Assigned ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Gsj Envo Ltd FB Fac (CC) BB 120 Reaffirmed Gsj Envo Ltd Non FB Fac BB 700 Reaffirmed Hdfc Ergo General Insurance CPA iAAA Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Icfai University Sikkim FB Fac B+ 110 Assigned Icon Cables Ltd FBL B+ 48 Reaffirmed India Motor Parts & FB Fac AA 160 Reaffirmed Accessories Ltd India Motor Parts & Proposed FB Fac AA 40 Reaffirmed Accessories Ltd India Motor Parts & Non-FB Fac AA 2.5 Reaffirmed Accessories Ltd I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd EPC/FBD* BB- 30 Assigned *includes sublimit CC of Rs. 1.50 Cr I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd TL BB- 26 Assigned Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 83.3 Reaffirmed (revised from 9.86cr) Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ 90 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ 20 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac B+ 34.2 Reaffirmed (revised from 1.89cr) Kish Exports Ltd FBL B 100 Reaffirmed M L Rice Mill FBL B+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.13.00 crore) P&R Engineering Services Pvt. TL D 267.7 Revised from Ltd. B- P&R Gogaripur Hydro Power Pvt TL D 134.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Patni Pulses LT, fund based B 85 Assigned working capital limits (CC) Phoenix Hodu Developers Pvt Ltd LT fund based and BB 463.3 Reaffirmed non-FB Fac Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bonds AAA 1053341.Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT loans AAA 170050 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd Long fund based AAA 75000^ Reaffirmed facilitates ^ subject to total utilization not to exceed Rs. 7,500 crore at any point in time and non fund based limit utilization not exceeding Rs. 128.694 crore Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Non FB Fac AAA 1286.94^Reaffirmed ^ subject to total utilization not to exceed Rs. 7,500 crore at any point in time and non fund based limit utilization not exceeding Rs. 128.694 crore Power Finance Corporation Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed Prashanti Land Developers Pvt. TL B- 177.5 Suspended Ltd. Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning TL Fac BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd (revised from 20.81cr) Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - FB Fac BB+ 147.5 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Non-FB Fac BB+ 13.8 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Proposed Fac BB+ 176.8 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd (revised from 10.87cr) Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 225 Reaffirmed Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd TL B+ 123 Reaffirmed Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based B+ / 225* Reaffirmed A4 * Subject to total outstanding against the fund based/non-fund based limits not to exceed Rs. 22.50 crore Rajasthan Ispat Udyog FBL B+ 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore) Ravindra Rice & General Mills FBL B+ 120 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Ravindra Tubes Ltd FBL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed (earlier 28.00CR) Ravindra Tubes Ltd Unallocated BBB- 30 Reaffirmed (earlier 7.00CR) Reddy Veeranna Constructions Bk Fac BB- / 950 Suspended Pvt Ltd A4 Reliance Industrial Consortium CC (e-DFS) B- 85 Reaffirmed Ltd Reliance Industrial Consortium CC B- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Religare Housing Development LT Bk Limits A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Finance Corporation Ltd Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd TL B 43 Revised from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 2.63 crore) Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 347 Revised from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 32.00 crore) Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd Working capital TL B 89.9 Revised from BB- (reduced from Rs. 12.35 crore) S D Rice Mills FBL B 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore) Sangal Papers Ltd TL BB 47.6 Reaffirmed Sangal Papers Ltd CC (Non-Fund Based BB / 160 Reaffirmed Sub-limit: Buyer's A4 Credit) Sangal Papers Ltd Unallocated Limits BB / 3.2 Reaffirmed A4 Saraswati Binders Pvt Ltd CC limits D 25 Suspended Saraswati Binders Pvt Ltd working capital TL D 40 Suspended Saraswati Binders Pvt Ltd funded interest TL D 9.3 Suspended Saraswati Binders Pvt Ltd unallocated Fac D 5.7 Suspended Share Microfin LT NCD programme D 250 Revised from C Share Microfin LT Subordinated D 1000 Revised from Debt/NCD programme C Share Microfin LT Bk Limits D 1281.8 Revised from C Share Microfin LT Bk Limits D 19.3 Reaffirmed Shreeji Construction FBL BB - 50 Reaffirmed Shreeji Construction Non FBL BB - 200 Reaffirmed Siddhi Vinayak Agro Industries CC B+ 85 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crore) Siddhi Vinayak Agro Industries TL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Silktex Ltd TL Fac D 68.4 Suspended Silktex Ltd FB Fac D 80 Suspended Silktex Ltd Non-FB Fac D 20 Suspended Sireesh Auto Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 180 Reaffirmed Smt. Vishnu Devi Educational FB Limit- TL D 80 Reaffirmed Trust Sodhi Brothers Hydro Power Pvt FB Limits - TL C 226 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA D Sri Venkateswara Infratech FBL D 69 Revised from B Srimannarayana Rice Industree FBL B+ 79.5 Reaffirmed Srimannarayana Rice Industree Unallocated B+ 40.5 Reaffirmed Stori Fashions Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 55 Assigned Stori Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated BB- 45 Assigned Sugoi Motors Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 250 Reaffirmed Tashkent Oil Company Pvt. Ltd. CC BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Tashkent Oil Company Pvt. Ltd. CC (Proposed) BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 91.7 Assigned (SO) V3S Infratech Ltd FBL - Working Capital BB- 300 Reaffirmed V3S Infratech Ltd FBL - TL BB- 25 Assigned Vakrangee Ltd LT, TL BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 275 crore Vakrangee Ltd Fresh long-TL BBB+ 250 Assigned Vakrangee Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 3500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 275 crore VKS Projects Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB+ 400 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)