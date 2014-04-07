Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Construction Company BG - Existing A4 40 Assigned
Aarti Construction Company BG - Proposed A4 20 Assigned
Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd Non- FBL - LOC A4 92.5 Reaffirmed
Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 6.5 Assigned
Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 20 Assigned
Avid Apparel Industries FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Avid Apparel Industries NFBL A4 1 Reaffirmed
Bosch Rexroth (India) Ltd ST FB Limits* A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of and fully interchangeable with cash credit facility. The total utilisation for
cash credit/short-term facilities not to exceed Rs. 20.00 crore
Centurion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 2.7 Assigned
Cmi Ltd A4 A4 200 Suspended
D.S. Textiles ST non fund based D 0.4 Revised from
facility A4
Enkay (India) Rubber Company ST Working capital A4+ 42.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd limits
Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 22.5 Reaffirmed
Fabulla Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG D 4 Revised from
A4
Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Standby Line of Credit A3 10 Reaffirmed
Engineering Ltd
Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Non-FB Fac A3 25 Reaffirmed
Engineering Ltd
Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed
Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd LER Limits A4 2.5 Assigned
Icon Cables Ltd Non-FBL A4 17 Reaffirmed
India Motor Parts & Non-fund based A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Accessories Ltd (sub-limit) Fac
I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd BG A4 5 Assigned
Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed
Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 37.5 Reaffirmed
Kish Exports Ltd Non- FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - FB Fac A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd (sub-limit)
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Ravindra Tubes Ltd Non-FBL A3 20 Reaffirmed
(earlier 3.00CR)
Religare Housing Development ST Debt A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Finance Corporation Ltd
Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees/LC A4 70 Reaffirmed
Limits
Sangal Papers Ltd LOC A4 25 Reaffirmed
Sangal Papers Ltd BG A4 2 Reaffirmed
Sangal Papers Ltd Loan Equivalent Risk A4 1.3 Reaffirmed
on Forward Contracts
Sugoi Motors Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Infratech Non FBL D 26 Revised from
A4
Tashkent Oil Company Pvt. Ltd. BG A3 5 Reaffirmed
Tashkent Oil Company Pvt. Ltd. LOC A3 3 Reaffirmed
V3S Infratech Ltd Non-FBL - BGs A4 400 Reaffirmed
Vakrangee Ltd ST, non FB Fac A2 3000 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 250 crore
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.B Rice Mills CC B 60 Reaffirmed
Aarti Construction Company Overdraft facility - B+ 15 Assigned
Existing
Aarti Construction Company Overdraft facility - B+ 15 Assigned
Proposed
Ajnara India Ltd FBL BBB- 4700 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 245.0cr
Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 120 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 15.00 crore)
Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 23.6 Assigned
Ambuja Pipes Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ 3.9 Assigned
A4
APV Realty Ltd Proposed TL BB 1500 Assigned
Arihant Prakashan FBL BB- 130 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 10.0 crore
Arihant Publications (India) FBL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Enhanced from Rs 15.0 crore to Rs 20.0 crore
Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 60 Assigned
Ascent Yarns Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 103.5 Assigned
Bosch Rexroth (India) Ltd LT FB - CC AA- 200 Reaffirmed
Bosch Rexroth (India) Ltd LT Non-Fund Based - AA- 400 Reaffirmed
BGs
Bosch Rexroth (India) Ltd LT FB - Over Draft AA- 100 Reaffirmed
Facility
Centurion Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL B 132.5 Assigned
Cmi Ltd FBL BB- 150 Suspended
D.S. Textiles TL D 37.3 Revised from
B+
(reduced from Rs. 4.30 crore)
D.S. Textiles LT fund based facility D 45 Revised from
B+
(enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore)
D.S. Textiles Unallocated Fac D 17.3 Revised from
B+
and/ or
A4
Dashmesh Agro Industries FBL B 178.5 Reaffirmed
Dashmesh Rice Mills FBL B 220 Reaffirmed
Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac B- 230 Reaffirmed
Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B- 95 Reaffirmed
Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac B- 134 Reaffirmed
Enkay (India) Rubber Company TL BB 152.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Enkay (India) Rubber Company LT/ST Working capital BB / 315 Assigned
Pvt Ltd limits A4+
Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL* B+ 30.9 Reaffirmed
*Term Loan of Rs. 3.09 crore comprising Term Loan I of Rs. 1.967 crore
and Term Loan II of Rs. 1.125 CR
Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Fabulla Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC Limits D 30 Revised from
B-
Fabulla Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL D 24 Revised from
B-
Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin TL BBB- 187 Reaffirmed
Engineering Ltd
Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin CC BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Engineering Ltd
Future Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 145.7 Assigned
(SO) !
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL B+ 367 Assigned
Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Revised from
BB-
Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd TL B+ 7.6 Revised from
BB-
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 86.7 Assigned
(SO) !
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A(SO) 445 Assigned
!
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Gsj Envo Ltd FB Fac (CC) BB 120 Reaffirmed
Gsj Envo Ltd Non FB Fac BB 700 Reaffirmed
Hdfc Ergo General Insurance CPA iAAA Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
Icfai University Sikkim FB Fac B+ 110 Assigned
Icon Cables Ltd FBL B+ 48 Reaffirmed
India Motor Parts & FB Fac AA 160 Reaffirmed
Accessories Ltd
India Motor Parts & Proposed FB Fac AA 40 Reaffirmed
Accessories Ltd
India Motor Parts & Non-FB Fac AA 2.5 Reaffirmed
Accessories Ltd
I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd EPC/FBD* BB- 30 Assigned
*includes sublimit CC of Rs. 1.50 Cr
I-Tech Plast India Pvt Ltd TL BB- 26 Assigned
Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 83.3 Reaffirmed
(revised from 9.86cr)
Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B+ 20 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit)
Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac B+ 34.2 Reaffirmed
(revised from 1.89cr)
Kish Exports Ltd FBL B 100 Reaffirmed
M L Rice Mill FBL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.13.00 crore)
P&R Engineering Services Pvt. TL D 267.7 Revised from
Ltd. B-
P&R Gogaripur Hydro Power Pvt TL D 134.1 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Patni Pulses LT, fund based B 85 Assigned
working capital
limits (CC)
Phoenix Hodu Developers Pvt Ltd LT fund based and BB 463.3 Reaffirmed
non-FB Fac
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bonds AAA 1053341.Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT loans AAA 170050 Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Long fund based AAA 75000^ Reaffirmed
facilitates
^ subject to total utilization not to exceed Rs. 7,500 crore at any point in
time and non fund based limit utilization not exceeding Rs. 128.694 crore
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Non FB Fac AAA 1286.94^Reaffirmed
^ subject to total utilization not to exceed Rs. 7,500 crore at any point in
time and non fund based limit utilization not exceeding Rs. 128.694 crore
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed
Prashanti Land Developers Pvt. TL B- 177.5 Suspended
Ltd.
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning TL Fac BB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
(revised from 20.81cr)
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - FB Fac BB+ 147.5 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Non-FB Fac BB+ 13.8 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Proposed Fac BB+ 176.8 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
(revised from 10.87cr)
Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 225 Reaffirmed
Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd TL B+ 123 Reaffirmed
Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based B+ / 225* Reaffirmed
A4
* Subject to total outstanding against the fund based/non-fund based
limits not to exceed Rs. 22.50 crore
Rajasthan Ispat Udyog FBL B+ 250 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore)
Ravindra Rice & General Mills FBL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore)
Ravindra Tubes Ltd FBL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed
(earlier 28.00CR)
Ravindra Tubes Ltd Unallocated BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
(earlier 7.00CR)
Reddy Veeranna Constructions Bk Fac BB- / 950 Suspended
Pvt Ltd A4
Reliance Industrial Consortium CC (e-DFS) B- 85 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Reliance Industrial Consortium CC B- 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Religare Housing Development LT Bk Limits A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Finance Corporation Ltd
Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd TL B 43 Revised from
BB-
(enhanced from Rs. 2.63 crore)
Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 347 Revised from
BB-
(enhanced from Rs. 32.00 crore)
Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd Working capital TL B 89.9 Revised from
BB-
(reduced from Rs. 12.35 crore)
S D Rice Mills FBL B 120 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore)
Sangal Papers Ltd TL BB 47.6 Reaffirmed
Sangal Papers Ltd CC (Non-Fund Based BB / 160 Reaffirmed
Sub-limit: Buyer's A4
Credit)
Sangal Papers Ltd Unallocated Limits BB / 3.2 Reaffirmed
A4
Saraswati Binders Pvt Ltd CC limits D 25 Suspended
Saraswati Binders Pvt Ltd working capital TL D 40 Suspended
Saraswati Binders Pvt Ltd funded interest TL D 9.3 Suspended
Saraswati Binders Pvt Ltd unallocated Fac D 5.7 Suspended
Share Microfin LT NCD programme D 250 Revised from
C
Share Microfin LT Subordinated D 1000 Revised from
Debt/NCD programme C
Share Microfin LT Bk Limits D 1281.8 Revised from
C
Share Microfin LT Bk Limits D 19.3 Reaffirmed
Shreeji Construction FBL BB - 50 Reaffirmed
Shreeji Construction Non FBL BB - 200 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Vinayak Agro Industries CC B+ 85 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crore)
Siddhi Vinayak Agro Industries TL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Silktex Ltd TL Fac D 68.4 Suspended
Silktex Ltd FB Fac D 80 Suspended
Silktex Ltd Non-FB Fac D 20 Suspended
Sireesh Auto Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 180 Reaffirmed
Smt. Vishnu Devi Educational FB Limit- TL D 80 Reaffirmed
Trust
Sodhi Brothers Hydro Power Pvt FB Limits - TL C 226 Upgraded
Ltd from ICRA D
Sri Venkateswara Infratech FBL D 69 Revised from
B
Srimannarayana Rice Industree FBL B+ 79.5 Reaffirmed
Srimannarayana Rice Industree Unallocated B+ 40.5 Reaffirmed
Stori Fashions Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 55 Assigned
Stori Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated BB- 45 Assigned
Sugoi Motors Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 250 Reaffirmed
Tashkent Oil Company Pvt. Ltd. CC BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Tashkent Oil Company Pvt. Ltd. CC (Proposed) BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 91.7 Assigned
(SO)
V3S Infratech Ltd FBL - Working Capital BB- 300 Reaffirmed
V3S Infratech Ltd FBL - TL BB- 25 Assigned
Vakrangee Ltd LT, TL BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 275 crore
Vakrangee Ltd Fresh long-TL BBB+ 250 Assigned
Vakrangee Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 3500 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 275 crore
VKS Projects Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB+ 400 Suspended
