Apr 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 7, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agrocel Industries Ltd ST Non - FBL A2+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 1.75 crore)
Allied Medical Ltd NFBL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Allied Nippon Ltd FB Fac A3+ 85 Upgraded
from A3
Allied Nippon Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ Upgraded
from A3
East West Seeds India Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund Based A3+ 22.5 Assigned
Future Financial Services Ltd MFI Grading M2+ Assigned
Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 20 Assigned
Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd ST Fund based A4 9 Assigned
facilitie
Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 30 Assigned
Jindal Power Ltd NFBL - ST A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed
Jindal Power Ltd ST Loans/ FBL A1+ 13200 Reaffirmed
Maples Great Day Foods Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based, Short A3 20 Assigned
-term Fac
Pinnacle Nexus Ltd FBL A4 180 Assigned
Pinnacle Nexus Ltd Unallocated Limits A4 320 Assigned
Sanghar Exports ST fund based A4 150 Assigned
Sanghar Exports ST, NFBL A4 10 Assigned
Shree Bahucharaji Sales Off grid solar
Project SP 3C Assigned
Shreno Ltd ST, non FB Fac A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Reduced to Rs. 5.0 crore from Rs. 15.0 crore
Shreno Ltd ST loans A3+ 650 Reaffirmed
Singer India Ltd ST Non fund Based (LC) A4 50 Assigned
United Fortune International FBL A4 180 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
United Fortune International Unallocated Limits A4 320 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vanya Steels Pvt Ltd LC/BG Limits A4 105 Reaffirmed
Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Fund Based A4 20 Reaffirmed
Commodity Backed Warehouse
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A M Kanniappa Mudaliar & A M K LT Bk Fac D 196 Suspended
Jambulinga Mudaliar
Educational Trust
Agrocel Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 1.13 crore)
Agrocel Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - CC
BBB+ 151 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 12.60 crore)
Allied Medical Ltd FBL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed
Allied Nippon Ltd CC Fac BBB 442 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Allied Nippon Ltd TL BBB 308 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Anand Cars Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Anand Cars Pvt Ltd TL B+ 58 Reaffirmed
Anand Cars Pvt Ltd BG B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed
C L Engineering Ltd Bk Lines B+ 64 Suspended
Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt TL BB+ 58.5 Revised from
Ltd BBB-
Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt Overdraft BB+ 200 Revised from
Ltd BBB-
Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt Unassigned BB+ 1.5 Revised from
Ltd BBB-
Diamond Valley Gardens Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BB- 120 Assigned
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd TL B 2359.3 Reaffirmed
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd CC B 2610 Reaffirmed
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits B 1030.6 Reaffirmed
East West Seeds India Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BBB 180 Revised from
BBB-
Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BB- 49.4 Assigned
Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd ST, fund based - CC BB- 30.6 Assigned
Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd TL Fac B- 71 Assigned
Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd LT FB Fac B- 30 Assigned
Janpragati Education Society Fund Based TL B 94.3 Assigned
Jasmine Buildmart Pvt Ltd Bk lines D 750 Suspended
Jindal Power Ltd NFBL - LT AA 2500 Reaffirmed
Jindal Power Ltd TL AA 54180 Reaffirmed
Jindal Power Ltd NCD Withdrawn
Kalyan Nav Nirman Ltd FBL BB- 125 Reaffirmed
Kashmira Trader LT, FBL Cash Credit BB 90 Revised from
BB-
(stable)
M/S Kabir Mall FB Fac - TL D 100 Assigned
Mahanadi Education Society FBL - TL BB- 89.8 Assigned
Mahanadi Education Society FBL - Overdraft BB- 50 Assigned
Mahanadi Education Society Unallocated BB- / 2 Assigned
A4
Maharashtra Academy Of TL A 900 revised from
Engineering And Educational (Stable) A-
Research
Maharashtra Academy Of LT, FB Fac A 550 revised from
Engineering And Educational (Overdraft) (Stable) A-
Research
Mangalore Sez Ltd LT : TL BBB+ 7000 Reaffirmed
Manjeera Hotels And Resorts Ltd FBL D 1070 Revised from
B
Maples Great Day Foods Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 200 Assigned
Maples Great Day Foods Pvt Ltd Fund based, LT Fac BBB- 40 Assigned
National Highways Authority Of LT 54EC bonds AAA 40000 Assigned
India
Navjivan Cotton Industries Cash Credi B 117.5 Assigned
Navjivan Cotton Industries TL B 26.3 Assigned
New Front Prabhavee Ventures TL B 100 Reaffirmed
New Front Prabhavee Ventures CC B 50 Reaffirmed
Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd Fund based Fac B+ 490.6 Assigned
Ratan Housing Development Ltd FBL BB- 662 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 54.20 Crore)
Sanghar Exports LT fund based # BB- 230 Assigned
(Stable) /
A4
# can also be used as short term fund based facilities and in case the limits are availed as
short term facilities, the short term rating would be applicable. The overall utilisation by way
of long term or short term facilities cannot exceed Rs. 23.00 crore
Shreno Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Shreno Ltd LT loans BBB- 200 Assigned
Singer India Ltd LT non fund based BB Assigned
(BG) (Sub limit)
Tristar Global Infrastructure FBL D 170 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB
Tristar Global Infrastructure FBL D 290 Revised from
Pvt Ltd A4
Tristar Global Infrastructure Unallocated D 40 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB
Vanya Steels Pvt Ltd Working Capital B- 50 Reaffirmed
Limits
Vanya Steels Pvt Ltd Unallocated B- 28.4 Reaffirmed
Vanya Steels Pvt Ltd TL B- 107 Reaffirmed
Vipul Ltd LT Debt BB- 700 Reaffirmed
Vipul Ltd FB Fac BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Vipul Ltd Non FB Fac BB- 451.2 Reaffirmed
Vipul Ltd Unallocated BB- 48.8 Reaffirmed
Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Fund Based CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Fund Based Book B+ Reaffirmed
Debts*
*Sublimit within Cash Credit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
