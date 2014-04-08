Apr 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrocel Industries Ltd ST Non - FBL A2+ 27.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.75 crore) Allied Medical Ltd NFBL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Allied Nippon Ltd FB Fac A3+ 85 Upgraded from A3 Allied Nippon Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ Upgraded from A3 East West Seeds India Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund Based A3+ 22.5 Assigned Future Financial Services Ltd MFI Grading M2+ Assigned Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 20 Assigned Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd ST Fund based A4 9 Assigned facilitie Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4 30 Assigned Jindal Power Ltd NFBL - ST A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Jindal Power Ltd ST Loans/ FBL A1+ 13200 Reaffirmed Maples Great Day Foods Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based, Short A3 20 Assigned -term Fac Pinnacle Nexus Ltd FBL A4 180 Assigned Pinnacle Nexus Ltd Unallocated Limits A4 320 Assigned Sanghar Exports ST fund based A4 150 Assigned Sanghar Exports ST, NFBL A4 10 Assigned Shree Bahucharaji Sales Off grid solar Project SP 3C Assigned Shreno Ltd ST, non FB Fac A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Reduced to Rs. 5.0 crore from Rs. 15.0 crore Shreno Ltd ST loans A3+ 650 Reaffirmed Singer India Ltd ST Non fund Based (LC) A4 50 Assigned United Fortune International FBL A4 180 Assigned Pvt Ltd United Fortune International Unallocated Limits A4 320 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vanya Steels Pvt Ltd LC/BG Limits A4 105 Reaffirmed Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Fund Based A4 20 Reaffirmed Commodity Backed Warehouse LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A M Kanniappa Mudaliar & A M K LT Bk Fac D 196 Suspended Jambulinga Mudaliar Educational Trust Agrocel Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.13 crore) Agrocel Industries Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BBB+ 151 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 12.60 crore) Allied Medical Ltd FBL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Allied Nippon Ltd CC Fac BBB 442 Upgraded from BBB- Allied Nippon Ltd TL BBB 308 Upgraded from BBB- Anand Cars Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Anand Cars Pvt Ltd TL B+ 58 Reaffirmed Anand Cars Pvt Ltd BG B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed C L Engineering Ltd Bk Lines B+ 64 Suspended Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt TL BB+ 58.5 Revised from Ltd BBB- Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt Overdraft BB+ 200 Revised from Ltd BBB- Dali & Samir Engineering Pvt Unassigned BB+ 1.5 Revised from Ltd BBB- Diamond Valley Gardens Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BB- 120 Assigned Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd TL B 2359.3 Reaffirmed Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd CC B 2610 Reaffirmed Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits B 1030.6 Reaffirmed East West Seeds India Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BBB 180 Revised from BBB- Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd LT, FBL -TL BB- 49.4 Assigned Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd ST, fund based - CC BB- 30.6 Assigned Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd TL Fac B- 71 Assigned Janaki Cotton Mills Ltd LT FB Fac B- 30 Assigned Janpragati Education Society Fund Based TL B 94.3 Assigned Jasmine Buildmart Pvt Ltd Bk lines D 750 Suspended Jindal Power Ltd NFBL - LT AA 2500 Reaffirmed Jindal Power Ltd TL AA 54180 Reaffirmed Jindal Power Ltd NCD Withdrawn Kalyan Nav Nirman Ltd FBL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Kashmira Trader LT, FBL Cash Credit BB 90 Revised from BB- (stable) M/S Kabir Mall FB Fac - TL D 100 Assigned Mahanadi Education Society FBL - TL BB- 89.8 Assigned Mahanadi Education Society FBL - Overdraft BB- 50 Assigned Mahanadi Education Society Unallocated BB- / 2 Assigned A4 Maharashtra Academy Of TL A 900 revised from Engineering And Educational (Stable) A- Research Maharashtra Academy Of LT, FB Fac A 550 revised from Engineering And Educational (Overdraft) (Stable) A- Research Mangalore Sez Ltd LT : TL BBB+ 7000 Reaffirmed Manjeera Hotels And Resorts Ltd FBL D 1070 Revised from B Maples Great Day Foods Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 200 Assigned Maples Great Day Foods Pvt Ltd Fund based, LT Fac BBB- 40 Assigned National Highways Authority Of LT 54EC bonds AAA 40000 Assigned India Navjivan Cotton Industries Cash Credi B 117.5 Assigned Navjivan Cotton Industries TL B 26.3 Assigned New Front Prabhavee Ventures TL B 100 Reaffirmed New Front Prabhavee Ventures CC B 50 Reaffirmed Pragati Spinners Pvt Ltd Fund based Fac B+ 490.6 Assigned Ratan Housing Development Ltd FBL BB- 662 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 54.20 Crore) Sanghar Exports LT fund based # BB- 230 Assigned (Stable) / A4 # can also be used as short term fund based facilities and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating would be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term or short term facilities cannot exceed Rs. 23.00 crore Shreno Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Shreno Ltd LT loans BBB- 200 Assigned Singer India Ltd LT non fund based BB Assigned (BG) (Sub limit) Tristar Global Infrastructure FBL D 170 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB Tristar Global Infrastructure FBL D 290 Revised from Pvt Ltd A4 Tristar Global Infrastructure Unallocated D 40 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB Vanya Steels Pvt Ltd Working Capital B- 50 Reaffirmed Limits Vanya Steels Pvt Ltd Unallocated B- 28.4 Reaffirmed Vanya Steels Pvt Ltd TL B- 107 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd LT Debt BB- 700 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd FB Fac BB- 300 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd Non FB Fac BB- 451.2 Reaffirmed Vipul Ltd Unallocated BB- 48.8 Reaffirmed Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Fund Based CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Vrajbhumi Cotton Industries Fund Based Book B+ Reaffirmed Debts* *Sublimit within Cash Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)