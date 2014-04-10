US STOCKS-Tech earnings power Nasdaq to record high; S&P, Dow flat
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A1 250 Reaffirmed (revised from 32.50 Cr) Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A1 10.5 Reaffirmed Magnum Industries Non-FBL - BG A4 0.7 Withdrawn Rashtriya Seva Samithi MFI Grading M3+ Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A 100 Reaffirmed Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A 10 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac A 80 Reaffirmed IFMR Capital Mosec Apheleia PTC Series A1 A- 650 Assigned 2014 (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; IFMR Capital Mosec Apheleia PTC Series A3 B 60.1 Assigned 2014 (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; IFMR Capital Mosec Apheleia PTC Series A2 BBB 37.4 Assigned 2014 (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; IFMR Capital Mosec Aura 2014 PTC Series A1 A- 1475.7 Assigned (SO)! IFMR Capital Mosec Aura 2014 PTC Series A3 B 99.5 Assigned (SO)! IFMR Capital Mosec Aura 2014 PTC Series A2 BBB 82.9 Assigned (SO)! IFMR Capital Mosec Auxo 2014 PTC Series A1 A- 486.5 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional IFMR Capital Mosec Auxo 2014 PTC Series A2 A- 26 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional IFMR Capital Mosectamara 2014 PTC Series A1 A 855.3 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional IFMR Capital Mosectamara 2014 PTC Series A2 B- 45 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional K.K. Automotive Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed K.K. Automotive Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG B+ 2.1 Reaffirmed Magnum Industries FBL - TL BB 39.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 4.70 crore) Magnum Industries FBL - CC BB 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore) Maris Hotels & Theatres Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 71.5 Reaffirmed Prachee Filaments Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 156.3 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 14.98 crore Prachee Filaments Yarns Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit D 61.2 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 6.77 crore Rashtriya Seva Samithi CC BB 210 Assigned Snowtemp Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 59.5 Reaffirmed Snowtemp Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL (Untied) B+ 40.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)