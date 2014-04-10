Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A1 250 Reaffirmed (revised from 32.50 Cr) Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A1 10.5 Reaffirmed Magnum Industries Non-FBL - BG A4 0.7 Withdrawn Rashtriya Seva Samithi MFI Grading M3+ Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A 100 Reaffirmed Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A 10 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Flow Link Systems Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac A 80 Reaffirmed IFMR Capital Mosec Apheleia PTC Series A1 A- 650 Assigned 2014 (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; IFMR Capital Mosec Apheleia PTC Series A3 B 60.1 Assigned 2014 (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; IFMR Capital Mosec Apheleia PTC Series A2 BBB 37.4 Assigned 2014 (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional; IFMR Capital Mosec Aura 2014 PTC Series A1 A- 1475.7 Assigned (SO)! IFMR Capital Mosec Aura 2014 PTC Series A3 B 99.5 Assigned (SO)! IFMR Capital Mosec Aura 2014 PTC Series A2 BBB 82.9 Assigned (SO)! IFMR Capital Mosec Auxo 2014 PTC Series A1 A- 486.5 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional IFMR Capital Mosec Auxo 2014 PTC Series A2 A- 26 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional IFMR Capital Mosectamara 2014 PTC Series A1 A 855.3 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional IFMR Capital Mosectamara 2014 PTC Series A2 B- 45 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional K.K. Automotive Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed K.K. Automotive Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG B+ 2.1 Reaffirmed Magnum Industries FBL - TL BB 39.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 4.70 crore) Magnum Industries FBL - CC BB 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore) Maris Hotels & Theatres Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 71.5 Reaffirmed Prachee Filaments Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FBL D 156.3 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 14.98 crore Prachee Filaments Yarns Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit D 61.2 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 6.77 crore Rashtriya Seva Samithi CC BB 210 Assigned Snowtemp Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 59.5 Reaffirmed Snowtemp Commercial Pvt Ltd FBL (Untied) B+ 40.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)