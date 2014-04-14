Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Infrastructure And Non Fund Based - BG A4 70 Reaffirmed Buildcon Ltd Ajay Enterprises Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 553.6 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs.71.22 crore) Arctic Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd ST FBL - PC A4+ 10 Assigned Arctic Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd ST NFBL -FOBN A4+ 5 Assigned Chloride Power Systems & Non Fund Based - BG A1+ 230 Reaffirmed Solutions Ltd (BG) Chloride Power Systems & Non Fund Based - A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Solutions Ltd Financial BG (FBG)* *FBG and LC limits are sub limits of BG Chloride Power Systems & Non Fund Based - LOC A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Solutions Ltd (LC)* *FBG and LC limits are sub limits of BG Katyayini Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB A4 5 Assigned Maheshwari Coal Benefication & Non-FBL - Letter of A4 20 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Guarantee Mangalore Refinery And Non-FB Fac A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Ltd Mangalore Refinery And CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Ltd Manish Agro-Tech Ltd. Non-FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd LC A4+ 50 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 0.00 crore) Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 270 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 0.00 crore) Paxal Corporation LOC A4 80 Reaffirmed Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd BULC A4 20 Reaffirmed Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd BG A4 40 Reaffirmed Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd ILC/ FLC A4 70 Reaffirmed Rossell India Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Savan Electronics Off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Sayaji Industries Ltd LOC A3 15.5 Reaffirmed Sayaji Industries Ltd BG A3 260 Reaffirmed Sharekhan Ltd ST debt A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara NFBL A4 - Reaffirmed Modern Rice Industries (Reduced from 0.05 crore) Starlite Lighting Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (SO) Super Stainless Steel BG A4 20 Reaffirmed SVR Infratech NFBL A4 16.5 Assigned Synthiko Foils Ltd ST, non-fund based A4 35 Assigned working capital Fac T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Assigned Taegutec India Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac# A1+ - Assigned # Interchangeable TTP Technologies Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A2+ 290 Reaffirmed Versatile Engineers ST, NFBL A4 0.6 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Infrastructure And Fund Based - CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed Buildcon Ltd Aarti Infrastructure And Unallocated BB- / 100 Reaffirmed Buildcon Ltd A4 Ajay Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 1150 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 134.78 crore) Arctic Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd LT FBL -CC BB+ 2.5 Assigned Arctic Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd LT Fund Based -TL BB+ 80 Assigned Arctic Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd Unallocated Amount BB+ 102.5 Assigned (SO)/ A4+ (SO) Bangalore Metallurgicals Pvt TL BB- 15 Assigned Ltd Bangalore Metallurgicals Pvt FB Fac BB- 60 Assigned Ltd Chloride Power Systems & FBL - CC AA- 50 Reaffirmed Solutions Ltd ETA Properties And Pvt Ltd TL BB- 420 Assigned ETA Properties And Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB- 340 Assigned Hotel Excelsior Ltd CC Limits A- 50 Reaffirmed Hotel Excelsior Ltd Non-FBL A- 50* Reaffirmed * includes Rs. 2.50 crore sublimit in the form of OD limits Hotel Excelsior Ltd TL A- 900 Assigned Imprint Vinimay Pvt Ltd FBL (Demand Loan) BB- 225 Reaffirmed K. B. Impex LT, FB Fac BB+ 15 Reaffirmed K. B. Impex LT/ST,non FB Fac* BB+ 45 Reaffirmed / A4+ * Total utilization of non fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 4.5 crore at any point of usage. Karnataka State Financial Non-Convertible Bond A+ 230 Reaffirmed Corporation Programme (SO) Karnataka State Financial Non-Convertible Bond A+ 770 Reaffirmed Corporation Programme (SO) Katyayini Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB 225 Reaffirmed Khimji Visram & Sons (Gujarat) LT FBL B 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd L&T Chennai Tada Tollway Ltd TL BBB- 4750 Reaffirmed L&T Halol Shamlaji Tollway Ltd TL BBB- 10271.1 Reaffirmed Lorvin Industries Ltd TL B- 490 Revised - from B Lucent Cleanenergy Pvt Ltd TL D 115 Downgraded from B+ Lucent Cleanenergy Pvt Ltd FBL D 40 Downgraded from B+ Lucent Cleanenergy Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 4 Downgraded from B+ M/S Neurogen Brain And Spine TL B+ 270 Assigned Institute Maheshwari Coal Benefication & FBL - TL B- 66 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Maheshwari Coal Benefication & FBL - CC B- 60 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Mangalore Refinery And FB limits AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Ltd Mangalore Refinery And Issuer Rating IrAAA - Reaffirmed Petrochemicals Ltd Manish Agro-Tech Ltd. FBL-Cash Credit BB 100 Reaffirmed Manish Agro-Tech Ltd. FBL- Unallocated BB 50 Reaffirmed Nageshwar Steels CC BB 120 Reaffirmed Nehru Place Hotels & Real TL A- 311.3 Reaffirmed Estate Pvt Ltd (earlier Rs. 44.95 crore) Nehru Place Hotels & Real Fund based Overdraft A- 200.6 Reaffirmed Estate Pvt Ltd Limits (earlier Rs. 31.22 crore) Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 170 Revised from BBB- (reduced from Rs. 35.00 crore) Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 80 Revised from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 0.00 crore) Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd PC/FDB/FBE BB+ 250 Revised from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 0.00 crore) Pace Renewable Energies Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 370 Revised from (SO) BBB- Paxal Corporation CC B 50 Revised from B+ Png Tollway Ltd TL BBB- 13528 Reaffirmed Polybond Organics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 105 Revised from BB Prabha Engineers LT, FBL - TL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Prabha Engineers LT, FBL - CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed R.C. Sood & Company Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 299.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 35.31 crore) Radhaballabh Silk Mills Pvt LT Bk loans B 40 Assigned Ltd Radhaballabh Silk Mills Pvt Long - term, FB Fac B 30 Assigned Ltd Rossell India Ltd LT FBL A+ 360 Reaffirmed Sayaji Industries Ltd CC BBB- 400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 35.00 crore) Sayaji Industries Ltd TL BBB- 159.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 23.05 crore) Shree Harikrushna Cotton CC B 60 Assigned Industries Shree Harikrushna Cotton TL B 20 Assigned Industries Shree Saibaba Sugars Ltd LT FB : TL B- 295.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 37.67 crore) Shree Saibaba Sugars Ltd LT FB : CC B- 253.3 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Engineering Auto Bk Fac B/A4 2500 Suspended Components Pvt Ltd Sindu Enterprises TL B+ 51.7 Assigned Sindu Enterprises LT FB Fac B+ 14 Assigned Sindu Enterprises Proposed Fac B+ 34.3 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara FBL B+ 74.6 Reaffirmed Modern Rice Industries (Reduced from 8.43 crore) Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Unallocated limits B+/ 25.4 Reaffirmed Modern Rice Industries A4 (Enhanced from 1.52 crore) Sri Sai Baba Cotton Industries FBL B 200 Revised from B+ Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill FBL B+ 88 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 9.00 crore) Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill Non fund based B+ 1.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 0.00 crore) Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill Unallocated limits B+ / 10.2 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from 1.00 crore) Starlite Lighting Ltd TL A+ 442.8 Reaffirmed (SO) (reduced from Rs. 48.64 crore) Starlite Lighting Ltd FBL A+ 350 Reaffirmed (SO) Super Stainless Steel CC B 65 Reaffirmed SVR Infratech FBL B 35 Assigned SVR Infratech Unallocated limits B / 98.5 Assigned A4 Synthiko Foils Ltd Long-TL B+ 4.5 Assigned Synthiko Foils Ltd LT, fund based B+ 25 Assigned working capital Fac Taegutec India Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac# AA- 200 Assigned # Interchangeable Thomas Cook (India) Ltd NCD Programme AA- 2000 Reaffirmed TTP Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ CC BBB+ 345 Reaffirmed TTP Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ TL BBB+ 64.2 Reaffirmed TTP Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 81.11 Assigned / A2+ Value Plus Retail Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Venkatesh Agro Industries LT fund based CC B+ 67.5 Suspended facility Versatile Engineers LT, FBL - TL BB- 35.3 Reaffirmed Versatile Engineers LT, FBL - CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed Zee Media Corporation Ltd Long-TL A+ 800 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 17.0 crore Zee Media Corporation Ltd LT, FB Fac A+ 500 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 60.0 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)