Apr 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Andhra Timber Products Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 87.5 Assigned Cesc Ltd CP/ ST Debt A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Dharampal Satyapal Ltd ST NFBL ICRA]A1 250 Reaffirmed Exide Industries Ltd CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Kawarlal And Co. ST - Non-FB Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed Kawarlal And Co. ST - Non-FB Fac A4 60 Assigned (sub-limit) Market-Hub Stock Broking Pvt Non Fund Based Bk A4 80 Assigned Ltd Lines Spray Engineering Devices Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 60 Assigned Spray Engineering Devices Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anantnath Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 46.5 Reaffirmed Andhra Timber Products Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 32.5 Assigned Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 20 Reaffirmed Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd BG Limits B 76.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.25 crore) Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 5 Reaffirmed Dharampal Satyapal Ltd FBL* A+ 8250 Reaffirmed * including unallocated amount of Rs. 69.62 crore; earlier rated amount Rs. 860 crore Dharampal Satyapal Ltd NFBL A+ 500 Assigned Dharampal Satyapal Ltd NCDs A+ 500 Reaffirmed Exide Industries Ltd FBL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Exide Industries Ltd NFBL AAA 4000 Reaffirmed K.K. Traders FBL - CC B 62.5 Assigned Kawarlal And Co. LT - FB Fac B+ 50 upgraded from B M Venkata Rao Infra Projects LT FBL BB- 750 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. M Venkata Rao Infra Projects LT NFBL BB- 1380 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. M Venkata Rao Infra Projects Unallocated Limits BB- 270 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Spray Engineering Devices Ltd FBL - CC/ optionally B 210 Assigned convertible debentureBD Spray Engineering Devices Ltd FBL - Working Capital B 87.3 Assigned TL Spray Engineering Devices Ltd FBL - Unallocated B 2.7 Assigned Sri Srinivasa Ginning Mill FBL - CC B+ 48 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Ginning Mill FBL - TL B+ 12 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)