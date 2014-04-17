Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Jewel India Pvt Ltd FBL- Packing Credit/ A4 50 Reaffirmed
Foreign Demand Bills/
Foreign Bills of Exchange
Jewel India Pvt Ltd Non FBL- Standby LOC A4 145 Reaffirmed
Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers ST NFBL* A3 1390 Downgraded
Ltd from
A3+
(revised from Rs 182.00 crore) * To the extent of limits interchangeable between long term and
short term limits
Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd ST Interchangeable A4+ 745 Assigned
(Sub-Limits of CC)
Mosaic India Pvt Ltd ST, FB and Non-FB Fac A1+ 6900 Reaffirmed
(Incl. Unallocated Limits of Rs. 115 crore)
Pearl Ports & Warehousing Pvt NFBL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(earlier Rs 11.00 Cr)
UM Khona & Company Proposed Bk Fac A4 12.4 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
DLF Assets Pvt Ltd FBL A (SO) 559 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 239 crore)
DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd Fund Based A (SO) 9950 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 873.0 crore)
DLF Home Developers Ltd FBL A (SO) 1250 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 200 crore)
DLF Info City Developers FBL A 1640 Reaffirmed
(Chandigarh) Ltd (SO)
(reduced from Rs. 205 crore)
DLF Info City Developers FBL A (SO) 3390 Reaffirmed
(Kolkata) Ltd
(reduced from Rs. 441 crore)
DLF Ltd FB Fac A 101690 Reaffirmed
(reduced from11,118 Cr)
DLF Ltd Non-FB Fac A 11600 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 1,636 Cr)
DLF Ltd NCD Programme A 40000 Reaffirmed
DLF Universal Ltd FBL A(SO) 9420 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 375 crore)
DLF Utilities Ltd FBL A 11200 Reaffirmed
(SO)
(enhanced from Rs. 675 crore)
Harsh Educational Society LT loans and B+ 60 Suspended
unallocated Fac
Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers LT FBL BBB- 945 Downgraded
Ltd from
BBB
Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers LT NFBL BBB- 2665 Downgraded
Ltd from
BBB
(enhanced from Rs 223.50 crore)
Kanakadurga Leasing & Finance CC BB+ 600 Upgraded
Ltd from BB
(enhanced from Rs. 35.00 crore)
Kanakadurga Leasing & Finance Unallocated Limits BB+ 10 Upgraded
Ltd from BB
Lodhi Property Co. Ltd Fund Based A(SO) 322 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 362.0 crore)
Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 196 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 16.50 crore)
Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 1700 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 90.00 crore)
Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 4 Assigned
Pearl Ports & Warehousing Pvt FBL-TL B+ 150 Assigned
Ltd
Ravicab Cables Pvt Ltd FBL-TL D 33.1 Revised from
B
Ravicab Cables Pvt Ltd FBL-CC D 40 Revised from
B
Rural Electrification LT Bonds* AAA 716221.9Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
* Interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to maximum short term and long term
borrowing utilization of Rs. 37000 crore
Rural Electrification LT Bk borrowings AAA 48088 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Sub. Debt Programme AA 500 Assigned
Ltd
UM Khona & Company Fund based (CC) B+ 57.6 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)