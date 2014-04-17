Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jewel India Pvt Ltd FBL- Packing Credit/ A4 50 Reaffirmed Foreign Demand Bills/ Foreign Bills of Exchange Jewel India Pvt Ltd Non FBL- Standby LOC A4 145 Reaffirmed Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers ST NFBL* A3 1390 Downgraded Ltd from A3+ (revised from Rs 182.00 crore) * To the extent of limits interchangeable between long term and short term limits Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd ST Interchangeable A4+ 745 Assigned (Sub-Limits of CC) Mosaic India Pvt Ltd ST, FB and Non-FB Fac A1+ 6900 Reaffirmed (Incl. Unallocated Limits of Rs. 115 crore) Pearl Ports & Warehousing Pvt NFBL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (earlier Rs 11.00 Cr) UM Khona & Company Proposed Bk Fac A4 12.4 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DLF Assets Pvt Ltd FBL A (SO) 559 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 239 crore) DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd Fund Based A (SO) 9950 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 873.0 crore) DLF Home Developers Ltd FBL A (SO) 1250 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 200 crore) DLF Info City Developers FBL A 1640 Reaffirmed (Chandigarh) Ltd (SO) (reduced from Rs. 205 crore) DLF Info City Developers FBL A (SO) 3390 Reaffirmed (Kolkata) Ltd (reduced from Rs. 441 crore) DLF Ltd FB Fac A 101690 Reaffirmed (reduced from11,118 Cr) DLF Ltd Non-FB Fac A 11600 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,636 Cr) DLF Ltd NCD Programme A 40000 Reaffirmed DLF Universal Ltd FBL A(SO) 9420 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 375 crore) DLF Utilities Ltd FBL A 11200 Reaffirmed (SO) (enhanced from Rs. 675 crore) Harsh Educational Society LT loans and B+ 60 Suspended unallocated Fac Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers LT FBL BBB- 945 Downgraded Ltd from BBB Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers LT NFBL BBB- 2665 Downgraded Ltd from BBB (enhanced from Rs 223.50 crore) Kanakadurga Leasing & Finance CC BB+ 600 Upgraded Ltd from BB (enhanced from Rs. 35.00 crore) Kanakadurga Leasing & Finance Unallocated Limits BB+ 10 Upgraded Ltd from BB Lodhi Property Co. Ltd Fund Based A(SO) 322 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 362.0 crore) Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 196 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 16.50 crore) Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 1700 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 90.00 crore) Manjeet Cotton Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 4 Assigned Pearl Ports & Warehousing Pvt FBL-TL B+ 150 Assigned Ltd Ravicab Cables Pvt Ltd FBL-TL D 33.1 Revised from B Ravicab Cables Pvt Ltd FBL-CC D 40 Revised from B Rural Electrification LT Bonds* AAA 716221.9Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd * Interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to maximum short term and long term borrowing utilization of Rs. 37000 crore Rural Electrification LT Bk borrowings AAA 48088 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Shriram Transport Finance Co. Sub. Debt Programme AA 500 Assigned Ltd UM Khona & Company Fund based (CC) B+ 57.6 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.