Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Biocon Ltd Fund based A1+ 2030 Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac Chaphekar & Co. ST non FB Fac A4 23.6 Assigned Chaphekar & Co. Proposed ST Fac A4 26.4 Assigned Clinigene International Ltd FB Fac A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Clinigene International Ltd Proposed limits A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Derewala Jewellery Industries ST FBL A3 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Derewala Jewellery Industries ST NFBL A3 1015 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 85.60cr) Himalaya Communications Ltd Non FB Fac A4 180 Assigned Jajoo Surgicals Pvt Ltd ST, Non-fund based A4 25 Assigned Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 100 Reaffirmed Laser Fibers Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 5 Assigned Laser Filament Pvt Ltd Fund based Sublimit A4 20 Reaffirmed of CC - PC cum FBP/FBD Nezone Pipes & Structures NFBL -BG/LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed NSL Sugars (Tungabhadra) Ltd ST - Unallocated - - - Limits (reduced from 92.79cr) NSL Sugars (Tungabhadra) Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4 400 Reaffirmed NTL Steels NFBL -BG A4 30 Reaffirmed NTL Steels NFBL -/LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed Premprakash Tubes Ltd NFBL A4 100* Reaffirmed * Subject to total outstanding against the rated facilities not to exceed 27.50 crore Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based -BG D 25 Assigned Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - D 15 Assigned Inland/Foreign LC Rajshree Sugars And Chemicals ST Unallocated Limits A4 300 Revised from Ltd A3 Ruttonsha International NFBL (LC/BG) A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Rectifier Ltd Society Motors Ltd Stand By Line Of A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit Society Motors Ltd BG A4 19 Reaffirmed Society Motors Ltd Forward Contract A4 3 Assigned Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL Rs. A4 15 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd FB Fac - ST A1+ 1290 Reaffirmed Syngene International Ltd Fund based A1+ 236.5 Reaffirmed (interchangeable) Fac Syngene International Ltd Proposed limits A1+ 23.5 Reaffirmed The Malt Company (India) Pvt Fund Based, ST Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 0.25 crores) The Malt Company (India) Pvt Non-Fund Based, ST Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 3.00 crore) The Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt / CP Programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed United Brothers FBL (Bill Discounting) A4 400 Reaffirmed United Brothers Non-FBL (BG) A4 60 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Agro Foods FBL B 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 7.00cr) Aditya Agro Foods TL B 14.8 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs 1.64cr) Aditya Agro Foods Unallocated B 5.2 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs 1.36cr) Biocon Ltd FB Fac AA+ 200 Reaffirmed Biocon Ltd Non-FB Fac AA+ 270 Reaffirmed Chaphekar & Co. LT FB Fac BB- 70 Assigned Chaphekar & Co. Proposed LT Fac BB- 80 Assigned Chokshi Texlen Pvt Ltd LT loan B+ 15.7 Reaffirmed Chokshi Texlen Pvt Ltd LT CC facility B+ 70 Reaffirmed Concept Images Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Derewala Jewellery Industries TL BBB- 39.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Derewala Jewellery Industries LT FBL BBB- 345 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 14.50cr) Elastrex Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 87 Reaffirmed (revised from 18.0cr) Elastrex Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed Elastrex Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Proposed Fac BBB+ 93 Reaffirmed Emm Vee Infrastructures India LT FBL BB 370 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 25.0 Crore) GWASF Quality Castings Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 95 Suspended Himalaya Communications Ltd LT FB Fac BB 70 Assigned Jajoo Surgicals Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based - TL B+ 19.2 Assigned Jajoo Surgicals Pvt Ltd LT, Fund based - CC B+ 25 Assigned Jajoo Surgicals Pvt Ltd LT, Unallocated B+ 10.8 Assigned Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd Proposed Fac BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Laser Fibers Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 15.1 Assigned (reduced from Rs. 5.52 crore) Laser Fibers Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 40 Assigned Laser Fibers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount B / 35.1 Assigned A4 Laser Filament Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 80 Reaffirmed Laser Filament Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 11.1 Withdrawn Laser Filament Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount B / 11.1 Assigned A4 Nezone Pipes & Structures FBL - TL B 162.5 Reaffirmed Nezone Pipes & Structures FBL - CC B 170 Reaffirmed Nezone Pipes & Structures FBL - Standby Line of B 17 Reaffirmed Credit Noorul Islam Educational Trust Issuer Rating IrBBB- - Assigned NSL Sugars (Tungabhadra) Ltd TL B 1508 Reaffirmed (reduced from 197.21cr) NSL Sugars (Tungabhadra) Ltd CC B 656 Reaffirmed NSL Sugars (Tungabhadra) Ltd LT - Non Fund Based B 440 Reaffirmed NSL Sugars (Tungabhadra) Ltd LT - Unallocated B 396 Reaffirmed Limits (reduced from 50.00cr) NTL Steels FBL - TL B 109 Reaffirmed NTL Steels FBL - CC B 135 Reaffirmed Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd CPA iAAA - Reaffirmed Peninsula Land Ltd proposed NCD programme A 2350 Assigned Premprakash Tubes Ltd FBL BB- 230* Upgraded from B+ * Subject to total outstanding against the rated facilities not to exceed 27.50 crore Premprakash Tubes Ltd TL BB- 120 Upgraded from B+ Preston India Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 131.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.1CR) Preston India Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 55.0CR) Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL D 60 Assigned Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC D 30 Assigned Rajshree Sugars And Chemicals TL B 3881.3 Revised from Ltd BBB- Rajshree Sugars And Chemicals CC B 1910 Revised from Ltd BBB- Rajshree Sugars And Chemicals LT Unallocated Limits B 406.9 Revised from Ltd BBB- Ruttonsha International FBL (CC) BB+ 85 Reaffirmed Rectifier Ltd Shashi Sidnal Foods Pvt Ltd FBL B- 130 Suspended Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt. Ltd. CC BB 100 Assigned Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt. Ltd. TL BB 32.5 Assigned Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated BB 202.5 Assigned Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt. Ltd. BG BB / 565 Assigned A4 Society Motors Ltd CC BB- 160 Reaffirmed Society Motors Ltd TL BB- 20.1 Reaffirmed Society Motors Ltd Unallocated BB- 27.9 Reaffirmed Sri Ramalingeswara Rice Mill FBL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Sri Ramalingeswara Rice Mill Unallocated B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd LT loan B+ 53.8 Reaffirmed Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd LT CC facility B+ 80 Reaffirmed Star Cotspin Ltd LT Funds Based Limits BB+ 280 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.0 Crore) Syngene International Ltd FB Fac - LT AA 1450 Reaffirmed The Malt Company (India) Pvt TL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 35.00 crore) The Malt Company (India) Pvt FB, LT Fac BB 150 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 13.00 crore) The Malt Company (India) Pvt Unallocated Limits BB / 290 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 (Enhanced from Rs. 0.75 crore) The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD Programme AA 26000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL AA 13400 Assigned Trident Sugars Ltd TL B (SO) 139.5 Revised from BBB- (SO) Trident Sugars Ltd CC B (SO) 280 Revised from BBB- (SO) United Brothers FBL (CC) BB- 70 Reaffirmed Versatile Alucast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 80 Assigned Versatile Alucast Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC D 30 Assigned Vinishma Technologies Pvt Ltd CC B 20 Assigned Vinishma Technologies Pvt Ltd BG B 100 Assigned Vinishma Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 