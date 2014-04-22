Apr 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cinemax India Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1 118 Withdrawn M/S Kantilal Chhotalal ST FBL A3+ 280 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 23.0 CR) Mackintosh Burn Ltd Non FB Fac A2+ 1280 Reaffirmed Matrix Meditec Pvt Ltd LOC A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Megatherm Electronics Pvt Ltd Non- FBL A4+ 120 Assigned Milestones Engineering Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4 52.5 Suspended Milestones Switchgears Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4 52.5 Assigned New Horizons Ltd FBL - EBD / EBP / EBN A4+ 205 Reaffirmed EBD - Export Bills Discounting; EBP - Export Bills Purchase; EBN - Export Bills Negotiation New Horizons Ltd FBL - A4+ 65 Assigned Interchangeability (between Packing Credit and EBD / EBP)* New Horizons Ltd FBL - Packing Credit A4+ 128 Withdrawn New Horizons Ltd FBL - Standby Limit A4+ 59 Withdrawn New Horizons Ltd Non FBL - LOC* A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shreeom Wires Pvt Ltd NFBL (LOC) A4 35 Assigned Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac - ST A4 50 Reaffirmed Sri Laxmi Narasimha Industries SME Credit A4 2.5 Assigned Sri Laxmi Narasimha Industries Rice Mill Plus A4 2.5 Assigned The Tinplate Company Of India Fund based- ST Fac* A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Ltd *includes Rs 35 crore which is interchangeable with the long term fund based facilities The Tinplate Company Of India Non fund based- ST A1+ 1516.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac 1 The Tinplate Company Of India CP Programme A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Vaishali Flour Mills NFBL - BG A4 25.1 Assigned Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd Fund based working A1+ 610 Reaffirmed capital Fac Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Fund Based -TL BB- 70 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from 5.2 CR) Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Fund Based - Cash BB- 222.5 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from 14.0 CR) Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Unallocated BB- 7.5 Assigned Ltd (previous 3.8 CR) Cinemax India Ltd Long-TL A 1064 Withdrawn Cinemax India Ltd LT, FB Fac A 250 Withdrawn East North Interconnection Co. TL A- 7860 Assigned Ltd Eicher Motors Ltd Fund based working AA 40 Reaffirmed capital Fac (reduced from 9.0 CR) Eicher Motors Ltd Unallocated AA 80 Assigned (enhanced from 0.0 CR) Eicher Motors Ltd Fund based & Non Fund AA / 95 Reaffirmed based working capital A1+ Fac Eicher Motors Ltd Non FB Fac AA / 25 Reaffirmed A1+ (reduced from 5.5 CR) K.V. Mohana Rao & Company Pvt CC BB- 200 Assigned Ltd Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 250.2 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.27.44 crore) Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 1235 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.91.27 crore) Lakshmi Gold Khazaanaa Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 501.9 Reaffirmed Maben Nidhi Ltd CC Fac BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Mackintosh Burn Ltd TL BBB+ 114.5 Reaffirmed Mackintosh Burn Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Matrix Meditec Pvt Ltd CC B+ 55 Reaffirmed Matrix Meditec Pvt Ltd TL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Megatherm Electronics Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 150 Assigned Megatherm Electronics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 45* Assigned / A4+ *rated on both long term and short term scales Milestones Engineering Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 12 Suspended Milestones Switchgears Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 20 Suspended New Horizons Ltd FBL - Packing Credit BB+ 128 Assigned New Horizons Ltd FBL - Standby Limit BB+ 59 Assigned New Horizons Ltd FBL - CC* BB+ 3 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of packing credit Nine Globe Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL B- 137.5 Revised from D (enhanced from 8.00 CR) Omkar Fertilisers Pvt Ltd FBL B- 60 Assigned Omkar Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Unallocated B- / 40 Assigned A4 Sbi Life Insurance Co. Ltd CPA IAAA - Reaffirmed Shirpur-Warvade Municipal TL BB+ 170 Assigned Council Shreeom Wires Pvt Ltd TL B+ 25 Assigned Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd FB Fac - LT B 40 Reaffirmed Sln Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL B 30 Reaffirmed Sr Distillery Pvt. Ltd FBL - TL D 472.6 Reaffirmed Sr Distillery Pvt. Ltd FBL - CC D 95 Assigned Sri Kalyana Chakravarthi Rice CC B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Kalyana Chakravarthi Rice SME Credit Plus B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Kalyana Chakravarthi Rice TL B+ 12.1 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Kalyana Chakravarthi Rice Unallocated B+ 77.9 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Laxmi Narasimha Industries CC B+ 50 Assigned Sri Laxmi Narasimha Industries Unallocated Limits B+ 35 Assigned The Tinplate Company Of India TL/corporate loan AA- 1369.2 Revised from Ltd A+ The Tinplate Company Of India Fund based - LT Fac AA- 810 Revised from Ltd A+ Vaishali Flour Mills FBL - CC B+ 27.5 Assigned Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd Unallocated - - - (reduced from 29.0 CR) Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd Fund based working AA/ 850 Reaffirmed capital Fac A1+ Ve Commercial Vehicles Ltd Non-FB Fac AA/ 1025 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from 16.5 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.