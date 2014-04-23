Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST Fac A3+ 240 Reassigned (SO) from A4 (enhanced from 3.00cr) Art & Crafts Inc. ST FB Bk Fac A4+ 145 Assigned BGR Energy Systems Ltd Non-FBL A2 450 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers & CP Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd Drilling & Services Pvt Ltd Non-fund based, ST Fac A3+ 760 Upgraded from A3 (enhanced from Rs. 40 crore) Hil Ltd ST: NFBL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Hil Ltd CP programme A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Hil Ltd NCD programme A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Jaguar Overseas Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A3 1800 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 200 crore) Kapiraj Creation Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits A4 3.5 Reaffirmed M/S Prakash Parcel Services Ltd NFBL A4+ 20 Suspended Masters Aluminium India Pvt Ltd Short tern NFBL A4 30 Assigned Paragon Polymer Products Pvt ST Non FB Fac A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 10.0cr) Rathod Industries ST Non Fund Based -BG A4 1.5 Assigned Salasar Steel And Power Ltd Non-FBL A4 156.2 Reaffirmed Sutures India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A1 105 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.50cr) Sutures India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.10cr) Uni Sourcce Treend India ST, FB Fac A4 130 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB 1524.2 Reassigned (SO) from BB- (enhanced from 40.00cr) Anam Polymer Pvt Ltd LT: TL Facility B+ 41 Assigned Anam Polymer Pvt Ltd LT: CC Facility B+ 50 Assigned Anam Polymer Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed limits B+ 9 Assigned Art & Crafts Inc. LT FB Bk Fac BB 75 Assigned BGR Energy Systems Ltd FBL BBB+ 32710 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 3237.00 crore) BGR Energy Systems Ltd Non-FBL BBB+ 92020 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 9236.00 crore) Drilling & Services Pvt Ltd TL BBB 44.1 Upgraded from BBB- (reduced from Rs. 10.29 crore) Drilling & Services Pvt Ltd Fund based, LT Fac BBB 60 Upgraded from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 4 crore) Hil Ltd LT: TL Fac A+ 650 Assigned Hil Ltd LT: FBL A+ 105 Reaffirmed (revised from 100.0cr) Jaguar Overseas Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Jaguar Overseas Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- - Withdrawn / A3 (Reduced from Rs. 25 crore) Kapiraj Creation Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB- 151.7 Reaffirmed LA Lavado Fabricka LT, FBL and NFBL D 127.8 Suspended M/S Prakash Parcel Services Ltd fund based working BB+ 225 Suspended capital limits M/S Prakash Parcel Services Ltd TL BB+ 10 Suspended Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd TL BB- 25 Assigned Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd FB Limits (CC) BB- 250 Assigned Manish Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC: FBL B+ 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 7.50 crore) Manish Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL: FBL B+ 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 3.36 crore) Manish Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Un-allocated Limits B+ 16.4 Withdrawn / A4 Masters Aluminium India Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 165 Assigned Masters Aluminium India Pvt Ltd LT unallocated B+ 5 Assigned Om Shree Rupesh Steel Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 27 Reaffirmed Om Shree Rupesh Steel Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits (CC) B+ 35.1 Reaffirmed Paragon Polymer Products Pvt Total LT Fac - 1893 - Ltd (enhanced from 146.5cr) Paragon Polymer Products Pvt TL BBB+ 508 Reaffirmed Ltd Paragon Polymer Products Pvt LT FB Fac BBB+ 1385 Reaffirmed Ltd Rathod Industries LT Fund Based - TL B+ 27.3 Assigned Rathod Industries LT Fund Based - CC B+ 35 Assigned Rathod Industries ST/LT - Unallocated B+ / 136.2 Assigned amount A4 Salasar Steel And Power Ltd TL B 2358.5 Reaffirmed Salasar Steel And Power Ltd FB Limits (CC) B 600 Reaffirmed Snam Abrasives Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB+ 10.4 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Sutures India Pvt Ltd TL A 102.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.51cr) Sutures India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A 30 Reaffirmed Thakkar Plastic Industries Pvt LT: TL Facility B+ 22.5 Assigned Ltd Thakkar Plastic Industries Pvt LT: CC Facility B+ 73 Assigned Ltd Thakkar Plastic Industries Pvt LT: Proposed limits B+ 4.5 Assigned Ltd Uni Sourcce Treend India TL BB- 30 Suspended Uttar Bharat Hydro Power Pvt TL B 1340 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)