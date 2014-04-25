Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 23 & 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ ST debt A1 5000 Reaffirmed Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd NFBL A1 543.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 65.00 crore) Biop Steels & Power Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based - A4 235 Assigned Proposed Development Consultants Pvt FBL A1 17.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Development Consultants Pvt NFBL A1 305 Reaffirmed Ltd Development Consultants Pvt CP A1 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Donear Industries Ltd Short -term, non FB A4 100 Suspended Fac East West Freight Carriers Ltd Short -term, non FB A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Fac Gem Edible Oils Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 225 Assigned Gem Edible Oils Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 5 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A1+ 290 Revised from (SO) A2+(SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A1+ 112.7 Revised from (SO) A1(SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A3+ 12.5 Revised from (SO) A4+(SO) Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd NFBL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed L.H. Sugar Factories Ltd NFBL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Mpg Hotels & Infrastructure Non FB Fac A4+ 23 Reaffirmed Ventures Pvt Ltd Newage Fire Protection Fund based - FBP/UFBP A4 12 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Newage Fire Protection Fund based - PC A4 10 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Newage Fire Protection Non-fund based - LC A4 20 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Newage Fire Protection Non-fund based - BG A4 350 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Ntpc Ltd NFBL A1+ 48000 Reaffirmed Oriental South Delhi Hotels ST NFBL A4+ 43.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Petronet Lng Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 50500 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 7885 crore) Rp Multimetals Pvt. Ltd NFBL A4 300 Reaffirmed Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd NFBL A1 50 Reaffirmed Suzlon Ceramic BG A4 9 Assigned Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd FBL A4 143 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Rice Industries Non-FBL A4 0.2 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apeejay Tea Ltd Fund based / Non-FBL AA- / 2000 Reaffirmed A1+ Aspi Cars Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Assigned Aspi Cars Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer B+ 130 Assigned Financing Scheme Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd TL A 5066.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 580.01 crore), Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd FBL A 20720 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1810 crore) Biop Steels & Power Pvt Ltd TL - Proposed B+ 300 Assigned Biop Steels & Power Pvt Ltd CC - Proposed B+ 100 Assigned Daiwik Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 149.5 Reaffirmed Development Consultants Pvt NCD A 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Development Consultants Pvt FBL A 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Development Consultants Pvt TL A 99.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Donear Industries Ltd FB Fac BB- 850 Suspended Donear Industries Ltd TL BB- 653.2 Suspended East West Freight Carriers Ltd Long -term FB Fac BB+ 110 Reaffirmed East West Freight Carriers Ltd Long -term fund based BB+ 84.5 Reaffirmed proposed Fac East West Freight Carriers Ltd LT Standby Line of BB+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Credit Gem Edible Oils Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 150 Suspended Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd FBL AA- 2950 Reaffirmed Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd Proposed Bk Fac AA- 128.4 Reaffirmed Jindal Oil & Fats Ltd Bk limits BB 272.5 Withdrawn / A4 K. K. Continental Trade Ltd Bk limits BB 2800 Withdrawn / A4 Kadam & Kadam Jewellers Pvt LT FBL--CC BB- 450 Assigned Ltd L.H. Sugar Factories Ltd Bk TL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 0 crore) L.H. Sugar Factories Ltd FBL BBB+ 1300 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 150.00 crores) L.H. Sugar Factories Ltd Unallocated amount BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Madhucon Granites Ltd LT FBL BBB- 589.5 Revised from BBB (enhanced from 40.20 CR) Madhucon Granites Ltd LT non-FBL BBB- 115.1 Revised from BBB Mdd Medical Systems India Pvt CC (Fund Based) BB- 50 Suspended Ltd Mdd Medical Systems India Pvt BG BB- / 200 Suspended Ltd A4 Mpg Hotels & Infrastructure LT / ST Unallocated - - - Ventures Pvt Ltd (revised from 23.37 CR) Mpg Hotels & Infrastructure TL Fac BB 1058.4 Downgraded Ventures Pvt Ltd from BB+ (revised from 82.47 CR) Mpg Hotels & Infrastructure FB Fac BB 10 Downgraded Ventures Pvt Ltd from BB+ Newage Fire Protection Fund based - TL BB 65 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Newage Fire Protection Fund based - CCs BB 48 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Ntpc Ltd NTPC Limited AAA 149050 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd TL AAA 565.7725Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd FBL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Oriental South Delhi Hotels TL BB+ 456.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Oriental South Delhi Hotels External Commercial BB+ 13.06 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Borrowings Oriental South Delhi Hotels LT Unallocated Limits BB+ - Assigned Pvt Ltd Petronet Lng Ltd TL AA+ 33950 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2232 crore) Petronet Lng Ltd FB Limits AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Petronet Lng Ltd LT bonds programme AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed (Rs. 300 crore outstanding and Rs. 300 crore yet to be placed) Petronet Lng Ltd FB / Non-FBL AA+ / 33050 Reaffirmed A1+ (earlier Petronet Lng Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ - Reaffirmed Rs. 1633 crore proposed limits) Rajendra Industries LT FB Fac B 60 Suspended Robo Equipments And Forgings FBL B 119.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Robo Equipments And Forgings NFBL B 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Robo Equipments And Forgings Unallocated limits B / 70.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4 Rp Multimetals Pvt. Ltd FBL B 250 Revised from B+ (Enhanced from 20.00 CR) Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd FBL A- 1866.5 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 230.00 cr) Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd Unallocated Bk Fac A- 538.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 10.50 cr) Skylark Mansions Pvt Ltd TL BB- 209.8 Reaffirmed (revised from 50.00 CR) Skylark Mansions Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB- 290.2 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Constructions Fund based - CC B 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Venkateswara Constructions Non-fund based - BG B 21.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Subros Educational Society FBL BBB 600 Upgraded from BB Super Hobs & Broaches Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 12 Assigned Super Hobs & Broaches Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 59.5 Assigned Suzlon Ceramic CC BB- 15 Assigned Suzlon Ceramic TL BB- 30.5 Assigned Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd TL B 84.8 Reaffirmed Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd NFBL B 10 Reaffirmed V Anantharaju & Sons FBL BBB 111.4 Revised from BBB- Vaishnavi Rice Industries FBL B 109.3 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 11.43 crore) Vaishnavi Rice Industries Non-FBL B 0.5 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Rice Industries Unallocated limits B / 140 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from Rs 3.50 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 