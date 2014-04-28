Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archidply Industries Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac A4 262.5 Suspended Ashida Electronics Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A3+ 20 Assigned Ashida Electronics Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A3+ 7.5 Assigned sublimit of BG - APG Ashida Electronics Pvt Ltd NFBL - ILC/ FLC A3+ 10 Assigned Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd CP Programme A1+ - Reaffirmed Eurotex Industries And Exports ST, Non-FBL A3 80 Upgraded Ltd from A4+ Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd NFBL A3 650 Assigned Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd Proposed Bk Fac A3 100 Assigned Kamal Watch Company Pvt Ltd BG A4 1.5 Assigned Maris Spinners Ltd FB Fac A4 33 Reaffirmed (revised from 7.80cr) Maris Spinners Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 55 Reaffirmed Nirav Gems NFBL (Forward A3 20 Upgraded contract credit from exposure) A4+ Plymex Timber Pvt Ltd FBL A4 50 Revised from A4+ Plymex Timber Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 - Revised from A4+ Prime Gold International Ltd NFBL- LOC A4+ 40 Assigned Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business Non FBL - BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rga Software Systems Pvt Ltd ST limits A4+ 100 Suspended Soma Enterprise Ltd ST limits D 55247.5 Suspended Shree Ganeshji Gums Pvt Ltd ST Working Capital A4 75 Assigned Limits Snc Power Corporation Pvt Ltd ST limits A4+ 1560 Assigned State Bank Of Mysore CDs programme A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aipl Ambuja Housing & Urban Bk Fac B+ 328.6 Withdrawn Infrastructure Ltd Archidply Industries Ltd TL BB- 204.6 Suspended Archidply Industries Ltd FB Fac BB- 390 Suspended Ars Alloys Pvt Ltd fund based facility C 80 Suspended Ashida Electronics Pvt Ltd FBL- OCC BBB 40 Assigned Ashida Electronics Pvt Ltd Fund based sublimit BBB 35 Assigned of OCC - optionally convertible debentureBD Associated Commercial Fund Based/ CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Enterprises Associated Commercial Fund Based/ TL BB 16.7 Reaffirmed Enterprises (earlier Rs. 4.87 crore) Associated Commercial Non Fund Based / BB / 33.3 Reaffirmed / Enterprises Unallocated A4 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment & PTC Series AAA - Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd(Platinum Trust (SO) Nov-12) Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd NCD AAA - Assigned Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd NCD AAA - upgraded from AA+ Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Market Linked PP-MLD - upgraded Debenture Programme AAA from PP-MLD AA+ Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Market Linked PP-MLD - upgraded Debenture Programme AAA from PP-MLD AA+ Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Equity Linked PP-MLD - upgraded Debenture Programme AAA from PP-MLD AA+ Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Market Linked PP-MLD - upgraded Debenture Programme AAA from PP-MLD AA+ Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Market Linked PP-MLD - upgraded Debenture Programme AAA from PP-MLD AA+ Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Market Linked PP-MLD - upgraded Debenture Programme AAA from PP-MLD AA+ Dp Chocolates FBL BB- 136 Upgraded from B Dp Cocoa Products Pvt. Ltd. FBL BB- 53.3 Upgraded from B- (revised from 19.90cr) Dp Cocoa Products Pvt. Ltd. NFBL BB- 5 Upgraded from B- Dp Cocoa Products Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated BB- 145.7 Upgraded from B- East Coast Constructions & TL D 25 Downgraded Industries Ltd from C East Coast Constructions & Fund Based D 2240 Downgraded Industries Ltd from C East Coast Constructions & Non Fund Based D 2820 Downgraded Industries Ltd from A4 Eurotex Industries And Exports TL BBB- 226.3 Upgraded Ltd from BB+ Revised from Rs. 25.11 crore Eurotex Industries And Exports LT, FBL BBB- 605 Upgraded Ltd from BB+ Revised from Rs. 55.00 crore Gokak Power & Energy Ltd FBL (TL) A-(SO) 860 Assigned Innmar Tourism & Hotels Pvt Ltd LT limits BBB- 64 Suspended Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd FBL BBB- 200 Assigned Kamal Watch Company Pvt Ltd CC B+ 45 Assigned Kamal Watch Company Pvt Ltd Over Draft B+ 20 Assigned Kamal Watch Company Pvt Ltd TL B+ 2.9 Assigned Kamal Watch Company Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ / 30.6 Assigned A4 Kanunga Extrusion Pvt Ltd LT limits B+ 220 Suspended M/S. Kannan Enterprises TL Fac D 10 Suspended M/S. Kannan Enterprises fund based D 60 Suspended (sub-limit) Fac M/S. Kannan Enterprises FB Fac D 70 Suspended Maris Spinners Ltd TL Fac B+ 237.7 Reaffirmed (revised from 19.56cr) Maris Spinners Ltd FB Fac B+ 207 Reaffirmed (revised from 16.20cr) Nirav Gems FBL ICRA]BBB- / 250 Upgraded A3 from BB+ / A4+ Pgsd Engineering Llp Bk Fac BB- 135 Suspended Prime Gold International Ltd FBL- TL BB 125 Assigned Prime Gold International Ltd FBL- CC BB 245 Assigned Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business FBL - CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business FBL - Stand By Line B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd of Credit Rajhans Enterprises LT limits BB 196.5 Suspended Rga Software Systems Pvt Ltd LT limits BB+ 6600 Suspended Saileela Synthetics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - 100.6 Withdrawn Shree Ganeshji Gums Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Working B- 25 Assigned Capital Limits Shree Ganeshji Gums Pvt Ltd TL B- 58.3 Assigned Shree Ganeshji Gums Pvt Ltd Unallocated* B- / 21.7 Assigned A4 *unallocated limits are interchangeable between short term- long term fund/non fund based limits Shree Swami Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned Shree Swami Enterprise Pvt Ltd TL B+ 50 Assigned Snc Power Corporation Pvt Ltd LT limits BB+ 320 Suspended Soma Enterprise Ltd LT limits D 13891 Suspended State Bank Of Mysore Lower Tier-II bonds AAA 4250 Reaffirmed Suvidhi Rayons Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - 125 Withdrawn Swagat Synthetic Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - 264 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.