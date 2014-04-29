Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Export Fund Based Working A3 500* Assigned Capital Limits * consists export pre- finance sub-limit of Rs. 50.00 crore and direct export sub-limit of Rs 19.25 crore Aanchal Creations ST - Fund Based - PC A4 15 Assigned Aanchal Creations ST - Fund Based - FBP A4 5 Assigned Aanchal Creations ST - Fund Based - SLC A4 4 Assigned Bhavi International Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.45 crore) Deepak Fertilisers & CP A1+# 1500 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & NFBL A1+# 13010 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd GRN Constructions Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Jindal Rayons Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB limits A4 1.2 Assigned Kawarlal & Co. ST - Non-FB Fac A4 160 Assigned (enhanced from 10.00cr) Kawarlal & Co. ST - Non-FB Fac A4 60 Assigned (sub-limit) Kawarlal & Co. ST - Proposed Fac A4 140 Assigned Namrata Feeds Pvt Ltd fund based facility A4 5 Suspended Niraj Overseas LOC facility A4 200 Suspended Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 90 Suspended Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd proposed ST non FB A4 60 Suspended Fac Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd Packing Credit A4 20 Reaffirmed Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd FBP/FBD A4 25 Reaffirmed Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Pioneer Cranes & Elevators Pvt Packing Credit A4 7.5 Suspended Ltd Pioneer Cranes & Elevators Pvt BG A4 2 Suspended Ltd Saptarishi Hotels Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 200 Suspended Shital Diam ST FB Fac A4 160 Suspended Shree Oshiya Strips Impex Pvt ST non FB Fac A4 210 Suspended Ltd Stovekraft Pvt Ltd ST scale- Fund Based A4 200 Revised from A4+ (reduced from 27.00cr) Stovekraft Pvt Ltd ST scale- Non fund A4 304 Revised from based A4+ The Industrial Development Non-FBL A4 500 Reaffirmed Corporation Of Odisha Ltd Vidyuth Control Systems Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 0.2 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanchal Creations LT - Fund Based - TL B+ 29 Assigned Aanchal Creations LT - Unallocated B+ 17 Assigned ABC Industries LT FBL BBB 170 Upgraded from BBB- Aggarsain Fibres Ltd LT loans, working BB 335 Suspended capital Fac and unallocated Fac Bharat Bio Gas Energy Ltd CC B 5 Assigned Bharat Bio Gas Energy Ltd TL B 94.5 Assigned Bhavi International Pvt Ltd LT FBL C 25 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.3.55 crore) Deepak Fertilisers & NCD AA# 7916.7 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & FBL AA# 1990 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & TL AA# 2461.7 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Designarch Infrastructure Pvt FB Fac BB 400 Suspended Ltd Devgiri Exports LT FBL BBB 120 Upgraded from BBB- Devgiri Exports LT NFBL BBB 10 Upgraded from BBB- Future Human Development Ltd LT, TL BB+ 255 Withdrawn (SO) Future Human Development Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 50 Withdrawn (SO) GRN Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Infinity.Com Financial LT Bk lines - fund BBB 310 Reaffirmed Securities Ltd based Jindal Poly Weaves Pvt Ltd LT : FB limits B+ 67.5 Assigned Jindal Poly Weaves Pvt Ltd LT : TL B+ 63.1 Assigned Jindal Rayons Pvt Ltd LT : FB limits B+ 30 Assigned Jindal Rayons Pvt Ltd LT : TL B+ 76.5 Assigned Kawarlal & Co. LT - FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned Mac Industry fund based, non-fund BB / 200 Suspended based and untied A4 limits Mas Gmr Aerospace Engineering FBL (LT) D 2320 Revised from Co. Ltd B+ Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning TL C 130 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning CC facility C 32.5 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning proposed FB Fac C 77.5 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning unallocated limits C 110 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Namrata Feeds Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 55 Suspended Namrata Feeds Pvt Ltd non fund based B+ 4 Suspended facility Namrata Feeds Pvt Ltd unallocated limits B+ 0.6 Suspended Niraj Overseas CC facility* B 40 Suspended *sublimit of total limit of Rs. 20.00 crore Nisarg Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC B 80 Assigned Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 60 Suspended Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd proposed LT FB Fac BB- 20 Suspended Paramount Steels Ltd Bk lines B+/ 95 Withdrawn A4 Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd CC BB- 10 Revised from BB Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd TL BB- 2.6 Revised from BB (Reduced from Rs. 0.55 crore) Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd Vehicle Loan BB- 0.7 Revised from BB (Reduced from Rs. 0.11 crore) Pioneer Cranes & Elevators Pvt CC C+ 42.5 Suspended Ltd Pioneer Cranes & Elevators Pvt TL C+ 4.5 Suspended Ltd Pioneer Cranes & Elevators Pvt Unallocated C+ 5.5 Suspended Ltd Pioneer Investcorp Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Saptarishi Hotels Pvt Ltd LT loans BB- 1500 Suspended Sardar Cotton LT fund based-TL B 11.5 Assigned Sardar Cotton LT fund based- CC B 75 Assigned Shital Gems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 160 Suspended A4 Shree Oshiya Strips Impex Pvt LT FB Fac BB- 60 Suspended Ltd Shriram Venture Ltd LT, NCDs AA- 4500 Assigned (SO) Stovekraft Pvt Ltd LT scale- Fund Based BB 815 Reaffirmed (reduced from 89.50cr) Stovekraft Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB / 101 Assigned A4 Suman Proteins Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 70 Assigned The Industrial Development FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed Corporation Of Odisha Ltd Tjuk Trade Networks Pvt Ltd fund based and B+ / 86.7 Suspended non-fund based Bk Fac A4 Tourism & Travel Media TL B 160 Suspended Entertainment Pvt Ltd Tourism & Travel Media CC Fac B 60 Suspended Entertainment Pvt Ltd Vidyuth Control Systems Pvt Ltd FBL BB 32.5 Assigned Vidyuth Control Systems Pvt Ltd NFBL BB 52.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)