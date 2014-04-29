Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 28, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. S. Export Fund Based Working A3 500* Assigned
Capital Limits
* consists export pre- finance sub-limit of Rs. 50.00 crore and direct export sub-limit of Rs
19.25 crore
Aanchal Creations ST - Fund Based - PC A4 15 Assigned
Aanchal Creations ST - Fund Based - FBP A4 5 Assigned
Aanchal Creations ST - Fund Based - SLC A4 4 Assigned
Bhavi International Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 60 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2.45 crore)
Deepak Fertilisers & CP A1+# 1500
Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
Deepak Fertilisers & NFBL A1+# 13010
Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
GRN Constructions Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Jindal Rayons Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB limits A4 1.2 Assigned
Kawarlal & Co. ST - Non-FB Fac A4 160 Assigned
(enhanced from 10.00cr)
Kawarlal & Co. ST - Non-FB Fac A4 60 Assigned
(sub-limit)
Kawarlal & Co. ST - Proposed Fac A4 140 Assigned
Namrata Feeds Pvt Ltd fund based facility A4 5 Suspended
Niraj Overseas LOC facility A4 200 Suspended
Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 90 Suspended
Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd proposed ST non FB A4 60 Suspended
Fac
Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd Packing Credit A4 20 Reaffirmed
Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd FBP/FBD A4 25 Reaffirmed
Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed
Pioneer Cranes & Elevators Pvt Packing Credit A4 7.5 Suspended
Ltd
Pioneer Cranes & Elevators Pvt BG A4 2 Suspended
Ltd
Saptarishi Hotels Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 200 Suspended
Shital Diam ST FB Fac A4 160 Suspended
Shree Oshiya Strips Impex Pvt ST non FB Fac A4 210 Suspended
Ltd
Stovekraft Pvt Ltd ST scale- Fund Based A4 200 Revised from
A4+
(reduced from 27.00cr)
Stovekraft Pvt Ltd ST scale- Non fund A4 304 Revised from
based A4+
The Industrial Development Non-FBL A4 500 Reaffirmed
Corporation Of Odisha Ltd
Vidyuth Control Systems Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 0.2 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aanchal Creations LT - Fund Based - TL B+ 29 Assigned
Aanchal Creations LT - Unallocated B+ 17 Assigned
ABC Industries LT FBL BBB 170 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Aggarsain Fibres Ltd LT loans, working BB 335 Suspended
capital Fac and
unallocated Fac
Bharat Bio Gas Energy Ltd CC B 5 Assigned
Bharat Bio Gas Energy Ltd TL B 94.5 Assigned
Bhavi International Pvt Ltd LT FBL C 25 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.3.55 crore)
Deepak Fertilisers & NCD AA# 7916.7
Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
Deepak Fertilisers & FBL AA# 1990
Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
Deepak Fertilisers & TL AA# 2461.7
Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
Designarch Infrastructure Pvt FB Fac BB 400 Suspended
Ltd
Devgiri Exports LT FBL BBB 120 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Devgiri Exports LT NFBL BBB 10 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Future Human Development Ltd LT, TL BB+ 255 Withdrawn
(SO)
Future Human Development Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 50 Withdrawn
(SO)
GRN Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Infinity.Com Financial LT Bk lines - fund BBB 310 Reaffirmed
Securities Ltd based
Jindal Poly Weaves Pvt Ltd LT : FB limits B+ 67.5 Assigned
Jindal Poly Weaves Pvt Ltd LT : TL B+ 63.1 Assigned
Jindal Rayons Pvt Ltd LT : FB limits B+ 30 Assigned
Jindal Rayons Pvt Ltd LT : TL B+ 76.5 Assigned
Kawarlal & Co. LT - FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned
Mac Industry fund based, non-fund BB / 200 Suspended
based and untied A4
limits
Mas Gmr Aerospace Engineering FBL (LT) D 2320 Revised from
Co. Ltd B+
Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning TL C 130 Suspended
Mills Pvt Ltd
Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning CC facility C 32.5 Suspended
Mills Pvt Ltd
Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning proposed FB Fac C 77.5 Suspended
Mills Pvt Ltd
Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning unallocated limits C 110 Suspended
Mills Pvt Ltd
Namrata Feeds Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 55 Suspended
Namrata Feeds Pvt Ltd non fund based B+ 4 Suspended
facility
Namrata Feeds Pvt Ltd unallocated limits B+ 0.6 Suspended
Niraj Overseas CC facility* B 40 Suspended
*sublimit of total limit of Rs. 20.00 crore
Nisarg Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC B 80 Assigned
Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 60 Suspended
Oshiya Industries Pvt Ltd proposed LT FB Fac BB- 20 Suspended
Paramount Steels Ltd Bk lines B+/ 95 Withdrawn
A4
Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd CC BB- 10 Revised from
BB
Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd TL BB- 2.6 Revised from
BB
(Reduced from Rs. 0.55 crore)
Pino Bisazza Glass Pvt Ltd Vehicle Loan BB- 0.7 Revised from
BB
(Reduced from Rs. 0.11 crore)
Pioneer Cranes & Elevators Pvt CC C+ 42.5 Suspended
Ltd
Pioneer Cranes & Elevators Pvt TL C+ 4.5 Suspended
Ltd
Pioneer Cranes & Elevators Pvt Unallocated C+ 5.5 Suspended
Ltd
Pioneer Investcorp Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BBB 1000 Reaffirmed
Saptarishi Hotels Pvt Ltd LT loans BB- 1500 Suspended
Sardar Cotton LT fund based-TL B 11.5 Assigned
Sardar Cotton LT fund based- CC B 75 Assigned
Shital Gems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 160 Suspended
A4
Shree Oshiya Strips Impex Pvt LT FB Fac BB- 60 Suspended
Ltd
Shriram Venture Ltd LT, NCDs AA- 4500 Assigned
(SO)
Stovekraft Pvt Ltd LT scale- Fund Based BB 815 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 89.50cr)
Stovekraft Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB / 101 Assigned
A4
Suman Proteins Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 70 Assigned
The Industrial Development FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Corporation Of Odisha Ltd
Tjuk Trade Networks Pvt Ltd fund based and B+ / 86.7 Suspended
non-fund based Bk Fac A4
Tourism & Travel Media TL B 160 Suspended
Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Tourism & Travel Media CC Fac B 60 Suspended
Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Vidyuth Control Systems Pvt Ltd FBL BB 32.5 Assigned
Vidyuth Control Systems Pvt Ltd NFBL BB 52.5 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)