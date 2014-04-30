Apr 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avt Natural Products Ltd FB Fac A1 295 Reaffirmed (Revised from 51.00 CR) Avt Natural Products Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 137 Reaffirmed (Revised from 13.87 CR) Bal Pharma Ltd NFBF A3 200 Upgraded from A4 (revised from Rs. 10.50 crore) Celebrity Fashions Ltd ST FB Fac D 480 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 115 Reaffirmed M/S Bhikhabhai Gordhandas & Co ST, non-FBL - LOC A4 47 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.00 cr) P.A.S. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based D 17.5 Reaffirmed Sai Sponge (India) Ltd Non-FBL - LOC* A2 10 Reaffirmed (SO) * Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee Limits are both way interchangeable Sai Sponge (India) Ltd Non-FBL - BG* A2 10 Reaffirmed (SO) * Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee Limits are both way interchangeable Sai Sponge (India) Ltd Non-FBL - Credit A2 1.6 Reaffirmed Exposure Limit (SO) Shiv Offset (I) Pvt. Ltd. ST - NFBL A4 72.5 Assigned Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd ST Non Fund based A3 408.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 28.35 Cr) Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd Proposed Non Fund A3 91.3 Reaffirmed based (enhanced from Rs 0.00 Cr) Super Smelters Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A2 1900 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 197.421 crore Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd ST Non Fund based A3 76.7 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avt Natural Products Ltd Non-fund based A 1.8 Assigned facility Avt Natural Products Ltd FB (inter-changeable) A 215 Assigned / Fac / A1 Reaffirmed Bal Pharma Ltd TL BBB- 74.3 Upgraded from BB (reduced from Rs.16.30 crore) Bal Pharma Ltd FBF BBB- 350 Upgraded from BB (revised from Rs. 31.00 crore) Celebrity Fashions Ltd TL Fac D 646.1 Reaffirmed Celebrity Fashions Ltd LT FB Fac - sub limit D 30 Reaffirmed M/S Bhikhabhai Gordhandas & Co LT, FBL - CC BB- 100 Upgraded from B+ M/S Bhikhabhai Gordhandas & Co LT (LT) / ST (ST) - BB- / 153 Upgraded Unallocated Fac A4 from B+ / Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.00 cr) P.A.S. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT - TL D 119.3 Reaffirmed (revised from 16.46 CR) P.A.S. Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac D 50 Reaffirmed P.S.P. Farms Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 74.3 Suspended P.S.P. Farms Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 38.8 Reaffirmed Sai Sponge (India) Ltd FBL - CC BBB 80 Reaffirmed + (SO) Samhrutha Habitat TL limits D 180 Suspended Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Selvam Broilers Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 26 Suspended Selvam Broilers Pvt Ltd FBF D 135 Suspended Shiv Offset (I) Pvt. Ltd. LT - FBL BB- 176.3 Assigned Shiv Offset (I) Pvt. Ltd. LT - Unallocated BB- 1.2 Assigned Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd TL BBB- 2304.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 81.73 Cr) Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd LT- Fund based BBB- 2540 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 208.00 Cr) Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd Proposed Fund based BBB- 278.5 Reaffirmed (previously Rs 131.92 Cr) Shreedhar Milk Foods Pvt Ltd FB BB- 402.5 Suspended Shreedhar Milk Foods Pvt Ltd TL BB- 267.5 Suspended Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Fund Based Bk Fac BB- 160 Assigned Research & Training Institute State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Programme State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Tier II Bonds AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Programme State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Subordinated Bonds AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Programme Super Smelters Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 5650 Reaffirmed Super Smelters Ltd FBL - CC BBB+ 4450 Reaffirmed Suryakanta Hydro Energies Pvt LT FBL BB- 832.1 Upgraded Ltd from D Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd TL BBB- 1017.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 30.00 Cr) Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd LT FB BBB- 2003 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 115.00 Cr) Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd Proposed Fund based BBB- 295 Reaffirmed (previously Rs 77.33 Cr) V. Ponnusamy Educational And TL Fac D 53.4 Suspended Charitable Trust -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 