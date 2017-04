May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of Apr 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambuthirtha Power Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based Bk Fac A3 17.8 Revised from A4+ Antique Marbonite Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 340 Reaffirmed Arex Industries Ltd ST non-FB: BG * A3 6 Reaffirmed * Sub-limit of fund-based limits/(increased from Rs. 0.30 cr.) Ashvira Fashions Ltd Non Fund Based ST Fac A4 145* Reaffirmed *To be paid out of LT Fund based limits Dalmia Bharat Sugar And CP/ ST debt A1 1000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Non-FBL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Dwarika Roller Flour Mill Pvt ST NFBL A4 60 Assigned Ltd GKB Lens Pvt Ltd NFBL - LC/BG* A4 22 Reaffirmed *LC and BG are fully interchangeable Kovai Maruthi Papers & Boards ST, FB Fac A4 25 Assigned (P) Ltd. Kovai Maruthi Papers & Boards ST, Non FB Fac A4 15 Assigned (P) Ltd. Samundra Institute Of Maritime Free Fall Life Boat ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies, Lonavla (FFLB) Course Samundra Institute Of Maritime LPG Tanker Cargo and ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies, Lonavla Ballast Handling Simulator (Operational Level) Course Samundra Institute Of Maritime LPG Tanker Cargo and ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies, Lonavla Ballast Handling Simulator (Management Level) Course Samundra Institute Of Maritime Electronic Chart ICRA Grade 1 - Assigned Studies, Lonavla Display & Information System (ECDIS) Course Samundra Institute Of Maritime Liquefied Gas Tanker ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai Familiarization (GASFAM) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Liquid Cargo Handling ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai Simulator-Management Level (LCHS-ML) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Liquid Cargo Handling ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai Simulator-Operational Level (LCHS-OL) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Specialised Training ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai Programme On Chemical Tanker Operations (CHEMCO) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Specialised Training ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai Programme On Oil Tanker Operations (TASCO) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Specialised Training ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai Programme On Liquefied Gas Tanker Operations (GASCO) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Ship Manoeuvring ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai Simulator (SMS) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Bridge Team ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai Management (BTM) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Integrated Safety ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai Training For Ratings (ISTR) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Operation And ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai Maintenance Of Framo Cargo Pumping System (FRAMO) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Ice Navigation ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai (ICE-NAV) Samundra Institute Of Maritime MARPOL Compliance ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai (MARPOL) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Behaviour Based ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai Safety ( BBS) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Security Training for ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai Seafarers with Designated Security Duties (STSDSD) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Basic H2S Training ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai (BHT) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Dynamic Positioning ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai -Basic (Induction) Course (DP-BASIC) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Dynamic Positioning ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai -Advance (Simulator) Course (DP-ADV) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Dynamic Positioning ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai -Technical &Maintenance Course (DP-TECH) Samundra Institute Of Maritime Rigger Stage-1 ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Studies, Mumbai Training (RST) Spun Micro Processing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit A4+ 20 Assigned Spun Micro Processing Pvt Ltd FBD facility A4+ 65 Assigned Spun Micro Processing Pvt Ltd FLC/ILC/BG A4+ 12.5 Assigned Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 68.9 Reaffirmed (revised from 9.89cr) Tata Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac# A1+ 48000 Reaffirmed # The Non-Fund Based Limits of Tata Motors Limited is interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposures such that total Non-Fund Based Facilities should not exceed Rs. 6,000 Crore Tata Motors Ltd ST Debt (incl. CP) A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Triveni Engineering & NFBL A1 3144.4 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Triveni Engineering & CP/ST Debt Programme A1 500 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Liquid Fund A1+ - Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd mfs Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Ultra ST A1+ - Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Debt Fund mfs Vaishali Export House ST NFBL A4 1 assigned Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt NFBL A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Yamuna Power And NFBL A3 355 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A N Buildwell Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 500 Suspended Ambuthirtha Power Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) BBB- 1046.1 Revised from BB+ Antique Marbonite Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed Antique Marbonite Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Arex Industries Ltd LT: TL BBB- 23.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 10.20 cr.) Arex Industries Ltd LT : FB limits BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Ashvira Fashions Ltd Fund Based LT-TL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Ashvira Fashions Ltd Fund Based LT-CC BB- 110 Reaffirmed Assetz Property And Homes Llp East Point project - Assigned - Assetz East Point Bangalore Six-Star Benny Products Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 7.5 Assigned Benny Products Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed BB 192.5 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 3500 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Cork Products Pvt Ltd TL B- 190 Revised from B+ Dalmia Bharat Sugar And NCD A 1000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd (reduced from Rs. 300 crores) Dalmia Bharat Sugar And TL A 3740 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Dalmia Bharat Sugar And FBL A 5000 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Dwarika Roller Flour Mill Pvt LT FBL B 76 Reaffirmed Ltd Dwarika Roller Flour Mill Pvt LT Loan B 15.5 Reaffirmed Ltd GKB Lens Pvt Ltd FBL -TL BB 130 Upgraded from BB- IFMR Capital Mosec Charon 2013 PTC Series A1 A- 481.9 Assigned (SO) IFMR Capital Mosec Charon 2013 PTC Series A2 B (SO) 26.1 Assigned IFMR Capital Mosec Tethys 2013 PTC Series A3 B (SO) 17.7 Assigned IFMR Capital Mosec Tethys 2013 PTC Series A1 BBB+ 301.7 Assigned (SO) IFMR Capital Mosec Tethys 2013 PTC Series A2 BBB+ 20.4 Assigned (SO) Khatushyam Processors Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB - 50 Reaffirmed Khatushyam Processors Pvt Ltd TL BB - 37.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.3.96 Crores) Kovai Maruthi Papers & Boards LT, FB Fac BB- 60 Assigned (P) Ltd. M/S Amar Hatcheries LT loans & working B 69.9 Suspended capital Fac Malik Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL-1 A+ 100 Assigned (SO) Malik Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC A+ 20 Assigned (SO) N.R. Footwear Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC D 46.5 Revised from B- (enhanced from Rs 4.00 crore) N.R. Footwear Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL D 33.5 Revised from B- (Rs 4.00 crore earlier) Pure & Cure Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL-1 A+ 300 Assigned (SO) Pure & Cure Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC A+ 30 Assigned (SO) Rakindo Kovai Township Ltd Proposed TL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Rayban Feeds & Hatcheries Pvt LT loans & working B 200 Suspended Ltd capital Fac Santosh Wire Industries Bk Fac B- / 80 Suspended A4 Shri Ji Traders FB Fac B+ 70 Upgraded from B Shri Nath Traders FB Fac B+ 70 Upgraded from B Sidhi Vinayak Metal And Salt Sidhi Vinayak Metal B 75 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd and Salt Company Private Limited Spun Micro Processing Pvt Ltd TL BB 56.6 Assigned Spun Micro Processing Pvt Ltd CC BB 25 Assigned Spun Micro Processing Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB / 12.3 Assigned A4+ Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 266 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20.0cr) Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 9.1 Reaffirmed (revised from 9.50cr) Tata Capital Financial NCD programme AA+ 20000 assigned Services Ltd Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac AA 80000 Upgraded from AA- Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac (Capex Buyer's AA 10000 Upgraded Credit) from AA- Tata Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac (BGs) AA 21900 Upgraded from AA- Tata Motors Ltd NCD (NCD) AA 11000 Upgraded from AA- Tata Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac# AA / 12000 Upgraded A1+ from AA- / Reaffirmed # The Non-Fund Based Limits of Tata Motors Limited is interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposures such that total Non-Fund Based Facilities should not exceed Rs. 6,000 Crore Tata Motors Ltd Tranche 4 NCDs AAA 12500 Retained (SO) Triveni Engineering & NCD Programme A 400 revised from Industries Ltd A Triveni Engineering & FBL A 12120 revised from Industries Ltd A Triveni Engineering & TL A 3949 revised from Industries Ltd A Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs(SO) Fund - Series 1 Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs(SO) Fund - Series 2 Union Kbc Asset Management Union KBC Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs(SO) Fund - Series 3 Vaishali Export House LT FBL B 42 assigned Vaishali Export House LT Loan B 33.9 assigned Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits/CC BB- 53 Assigned Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits/TL BB- 9.4 Assigned Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Working Capital Limits BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt TL BBB- 13.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Yamuna Power And Working Capital Limits BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Yamuna Power And TL BBB- 30.7 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Yamuna Power And Unallocated BBB- 5.4 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.