May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arraycom India Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac A4 240 Suspended Bharat Industrial Corporation Fund base & NFBL A4 65.5 Reaffirmed Cochin Surfactants Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 75 Assigned Cochin Surfactants Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Fac A4 10 Assigned Cool Deck Aqua Solutions Pvt Non- FBL (LC) A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Crest Composites & Plastics Non Fund Based - LOC A4+ 75 Suspended Pvt Ltd Crest Composites & Plastics Non Fund Based - A4+ 1 Suspended Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit Gurutek Estate Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 40 reaffirmed Indo German Carbons Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 105 Assigned Indo German Carbons Ltd ST, Non FB Fac A4 3 Assigned Jindal Timber & Plywood Pvt Ltd Non-FBL -ST A4 160 Reaffirmed Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 430 Reaffirmed NDT Technologies Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 52 Assigned Neel Auto Pvt Ltd FB Fac (ST) A2+ 514.8 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 50000* Assigned programme 2014-15 *Rs. 5,000 crore short term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to total long term borrowings not exceeding Rs. 44,000 Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd ST: Letters of Credit A2 6600 Downgraded from A2+ Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd ST: BG A2 400 Downgraded from A2+ Real Ispat & Power Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 245.8 Suspended Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST FBL # A1+ 55230 - : #- Interchangeable between Short Term and Long Term fund based limits; out of Rs. 5,523 crore the maximum long term fund based limit utilization is subject to Rs. 5,223 crore Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt/CP programme A1+ 40000 - LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ALP Nishikawa Co. Ltd TL & working capital BB+/ 350 Suspended Fac A4+ Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Bk lines BBB+ 2504.7 Suspended / A2+ Arraycom India Ltd FB Fac BB 55 Suspended B.A. Alloys Pvt Ltd TL (Proposed Limits) BB- 90 Upgraded from B+ B.A. Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL (Proposed Limits) BB- 160 Upgraded from B+ B.A. Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 50 Upgraded from B+ Bharat Industrial Corporation LT FBL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Bharat Industrial Corporation Unallocated B+ /A4 2.5 assigned Cool Deck Aqua Solutions Pvt FBL ( CC) B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Cool Deck Aqua Solutions Pvt TL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Ltd Cool Deck Aqua Solutions Pvt Non-FBL (BG) B+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Crest Composites & Plastics Fund Based - CC BB+ 60 Suspended Pvt Ltd Crest Composites & Plastics Fund Based - TL BB+ 87.2 Suspended Pvt Ltd Delhi International Airport Rupee TL A- 8000 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB+ Delhi International Airport External Commercial A- 16160 Upgraded Pvt Ltd Borrowings from BBB+ Delhi International Airport CC Limits A- 4000 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB+ Delhi International Airport NFBL A- 490 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB+ Delhi International Airport Unallocated Limits A-/ 31350 Upgraded Pvt Ltd A2+ from BBB+/ A2 Embassy Property Developments TL facility BBB- 462.5 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (SO) Gurutek Estate Pvt Ltd FB Fac C+ 160 Downgraded from B Jindal Timber & Plywood Pvt Ltd FBL -LT B+ 20 Reaffirmed JRK Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B- 63.5 Reaffirmed JRK Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated B- 16.5 Reaffirmed Kaushik Global Logistics Ltd fund based Bk Fac D 300 Suspended Model Infra Corporation Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed NDT Technologies Pvt Ltd LT fund based working B+ 32 assigned capital limits NDT Technologies Pvt Ltd TL B+ 30.5 assigned NDT Technologies Pvt Ltd Other proposed LT B+ 35.5 Assigned limits Neel Auto Pvt Ltd LOC Fac - - - Neel Auto Pvt Ltd Unallocated - - - Neel Auto Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 398.7 Reaffirmed Neel Auto Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) BBB+ 655 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing AAA 440000* Assigned programme 2014-15 *Rs. 5,000 crore short term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings, subject to total long term borrowings not exceeding Rs. 44,000 Raj Petro Specialities Pvt Ltd LT: CC limits BBB+ 1000 Downgraded from A- Real Ispat & Power Ltd TL BBB 178 Suspended Real Ispat & Power Ltd FB Fac BBB 550 Suspended Rockland Hotels Ltd TL B+ 51.7 Reaffirmed Rockland Hotels Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 61.2 Reaffirmed Star Alubuild Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 200 Reassigned (SO) Star Alubuild Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A+ 650 Reassigned (SO) Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt AA 3250 Upgraded from AA- Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt AA 10750 Upgraded from AA- Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Loans AA 128500 Upgraded from AA- Tata Motors Finance Ltd Term FBL # AA 52230 Upgraded from AA- #- Interchangeable between Short Term and Long Term fund based limits; out of Rs. 5,523 crore the maximum long term fund based limit utilization is subject to Rs. 5,223 crore Tata Motors Finance Ltd NFBL AA 26320 Upgraded from AA- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.