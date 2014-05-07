May 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agra Products Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 310 Reaffirmed Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Liquid Fund A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Treasury A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Advantage Fund Ceraflux India Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based A3+ 35 Assigned M.P. Enterprises ST, non-fund based A3 5 assigned M.P. Enterprises & Associates ST, non-fund based A3 10 Assigned Ltd Medreich Ltd FB Fac A1+ 1700 Upgraded from A2+ Medreich Ltd Non-FB Fac A1+ 250 Upgraded from A2+ Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd Fund based ST limits A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Revised from 80.0 CR R&B Denims Ltd ST LOC (sub-limit of A4 100 Reaffirmed TL facility) R&B Denims Ltd ST BG A4 30 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification ST borrowing A1+ 50000* assigned Corporation Ltd programme 2014-15 *Rs. 5,000 crore short term borrowing programme is interchangeable with long term borrowings, Shri Krishna Steelage (P) Ltd Non-FBL- LC A4 40 Reaffirmed Tvs Logistics Services Ltd ST loans A1+ 600 Upgraded from A1 (revised from Rs. 100 crore) Tvs Logistics Services Ltd CP A1+ 400 Upgraded from A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agra Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 30 Reaffirmed Agra Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 10 Reaffirmed Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 1 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 2 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 3 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 4 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 5 Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis ST Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Income Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Bking Debt Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Bansal Tradelinkers Pvt Ltd LT B+ 20 Suspended Black Stone Enterprises Pvt LT - Fund Based B- 69.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 6.10 CR) Black Stone Enterprises Pvt Unallocated Limits B- / 30.8 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 (reduced from 3.90 CR) Ceraflux India Pvt Ltd Fund based BBB 142 Upgraded from BBB- (Enhanced from 12.0 CR) Deep Automobiles CC BB- 112 Reaffirmed Golden International Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 65 Reaffirmed M.P. Enterprises LT, FBL - CC BBB- 102.5 assigned M.P. Enterprises & Associates LT, FBL - CC BBB- 129.5 Assigned Ltd Mantram Technofab Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 290 Reaffirmed Medreich Ltd TL (ECBs) A- 1470 Upgraded from BBB+ Medreich Ltd FB Fac A- 50 Upgraded from BBB+ Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd Fund based LT limits AA- 30 Revised from A+ Merck Specialities Pvt Ltd Non Fund based AA- 39 Revised from A+ Revised from 9.0 CR Motia Township Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 230 Downgraded from B+ R&B Denims Ltd LT Loans B+ 200 Reaffirmed R&B Denims Ltd LT CC Fac B+ 84 Reaffirmed R&B Denims Ltd LT Proposed CC Fac B+ 36 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification LT borrowing AAA 370000* assigned Corporation Ltd programme 2014-15 *subject to total long term borrowings not exceeding Rs. 37,000 crore Shri Krishna Steelage (P) Ltd FBL-TL B+ 6.7 Reaffirmed Shri Krishna Steelage (P) Ltd FBL-CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Tvs Logistics Services Ltd LT FB Fac A+ 800 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 40 crore) Vishala India Commercial TL BB+ 943.7 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt Ltd Vix Enterprises Fund Based - CC BB 75 Assigned Vix Enterprises Fund bases & Non-fund BB / 125 Assigned based - Unallocated A4 limits -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)