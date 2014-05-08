May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2K Epic Decor Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 150 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 20 crores) Bluplast Industries Ltd ST Non FBL A3 100 Suspended Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt Non - FB Fac - ST A4 139.4 Reaffirmed Ltd J. K. Bhansali And Company FBL A4 550 Suspended Meltroll Engineering Pvt Ltd ST FB limits A4 77.5 Reaffirmed Meltroll Engineering Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund Morgan Stanley Liquid A1+ - Reaffirmed Fund mfs Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund Morgan Stanley Ultra A1+ - Reaffirmed ST Fund mfs LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A2K Epic Decor Pvt Ltd FBL [ICRA ]B+ 40 Reaffirmed (reduced from from Rs. 5 crores) Bluplast Industries Ltd LT FBL BBB- 436 Suspended Bluplast Industries Ltd Proposed Limit* BBB- 64 Suspended / A3 *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales BOI Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital AAA - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented (SO) Fund - Series I BOI Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Liquid Fund AAA - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd mfs Frontier Raas Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB 155 Reaffirmed G.G. Spun Tex LT FB Bk Fac BBB- 90 Reaffirmed G.G. Spun Tex Unallocated BBB- 22 Reaffirmed Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt FB Fac- LT B 214 Revised from Ltd BB- K. K. Leisure & Tourism LT, TL BB- 110 Assigned International Pvt Ltd K. K. Leisure & Tourism LT, Proposed Fac BB- 10 Assigned International Pvt Ltd K. K. Mohandas (Rajadhani LT, TL BB- 50 Assigned Restaurant) KP Polyolefin Sacks Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 145 Upgraded from B+ KP Polyolefin Sacks Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB- 5 Upgraded from B+ Meltroll Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB 5 Reaffirmed Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund Morgan Stanley Active AAA - Reaffirmed Bond Fund mfs Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund Morgan Stanley ST AAA - Reaffirmed Bond Fund mfs Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund Morgan Stanley Gilt AAA - Reaffirmed Fund mfs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)