May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A2K Epic Decor Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 150 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 20 crores)
Bluplast Industries Ltd ST Non FBL A3 100 Suspended
Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt Non - FB Fac - ST A4 139.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
J. K. Bhansali And Company FBL A4 550 Suspended
Meltroll Engineering Pvt Ltd ST FB limits A4 77.5 Reaffirmed
Meltroll Engineering Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund Morgan Stanley Liquid A1+ - Reaffirmed
Fund mfs
Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund Morgan Stanley Ultra A1+ - Reaffirmed
ST Fund mfs
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A2K Epic Decor Pvt Ltd FBL [ICRA ]B+ 40 Reaffirmed
(reduced from from Rs. 5 crores)
Bluplast Industries Ltd LT FBL BBB- 436 Suspended
Bluplast Industries Ltd Proposed Limit* BBB- 64 Suspended
/ A3
*Rated on both long-term and short-term scales
BOI Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Capital AAA - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented (SO)
Fund - Series I
BOI Axa Investment Managers BOI AXA Liquid Fund AAA - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd mfs
Frontier Raas Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB 155 Reaffirmed
G.G. Spun Tex LT FB Bk Fac BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
G.G. Spun Tex Unallocated BBB- 22 Reaffirmed
Impact Safety Glass Works Pvt FB Fac- LT B 214 Revised from
Ltd BB-
K. K. Leisure & Tourism LT, TL BB- 110 Assigned
International Pvt Ltd
K. K. Leisure & Tourism LT, Proposed Fac BB- 10 Assigned
International Pvt Ltd
K. K. Mohandas (Rajadhani LT, TL BB- 50 Assigned
Restaurant)
KP Polyolefin Sacks Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 145 Upgraded
from B+
KP Polyolefin Sacks Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB- 5 Upgraded
from B+
Meltroll Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB 5 Reaffirmed
Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund Morgan Stanley Active AAA - Reaffirmed
Bond Fund mfs
Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund Morgan Stanley ST AAA - Reaffirmed
Bond Fund mfs
Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund Morgan Stanley Gilt AAA - Reaffirmed
Fund mfs
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)