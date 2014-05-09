May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit Diamonds ST FBL - Foreign A4 340 Suspended Discounted Bills Payable (FDBP) Ankit Diamonds ST FBL - Direct Bills* A4 112.5 Suspended *Sublimit of FDBP Ankit Diamonds ST FBL - Packing A4 30 Suspended Credit* *Sublimit of FDBP Hindustan Tin Works Ltd LC/BG Limits A1 500 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Unallocated A1 50 Reaffirmed Ishwar Metal Industries NFBL A4 175 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 12.0 cr.) Lic Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Liquid A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Fund Lic Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Income A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Plus Fund Maharshi Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL A4 2.5 Assigned (revised from NIL) Maharshi Rice Mills Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 3.5 Assigned Option Oxides TL D 69 Suspended Option Oxides ST fund based D 22.5 Suspended facility - Export Packing Credit* S J Contracts Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4+ 160 Suspended Shell Mrpl Aviation Fuels And ST Non-FB Limits A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST A4 190 Reaffirmed Limits Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL A4 180.3 Upgraded from D Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC A4 175 Upgraded from D Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* A4 42.5 Upgraded from D *sublimit of term loan for import of capital goods Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC** A4 10 Upgraded from D **sublimit of CC for import of raw material Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 35 Upgraded from D Viom Networks Ltd ST Loans A2+ 2000 Upgraded from A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alco Infotech Pvt Ltd CC BB- 150 Reaffirmed Alco Infotech Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed (Inland) Hindustan Tin Works Ltd WC A- 650 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tin Works Ltd TL A- 222.1 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Unallocated A- 227.9 Reaffirmed Ishwar Metal Industries FBL-CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.0 cr.) Ishwar Metal Industries TL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from nil) Kavcon Engineers Pvt Ltd LT loans fund based D 310 Assigned Bk Fac (enhanced from Rs.28 crores) Lic Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Capital - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO) Fund - Series 1 Lic Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Capital - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Protection Oriented AAAmfs (SO) Fund - Series 2 Lic Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Bond AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Fund Maharshi Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.05) Maharshi Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 28 Reaffirmed (revised from NIL) Mfar Developers Pvt Ltd TL BB 1800 Reaffirmed Option Oxides LT fund based D 148 Suspended facility - CC *Sub-limit of long-term fund based facility Option Oxides ST non- fund based D 40 Suspended facility - LOC* *Sub-limit of long-term fund based facility Renew Wind Energy (Delhi) Pvt TL BBB- 1210 Assigned Ltd S J Contracts Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 90 Suspended S J Contracts Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB+ / 20 Suspended A4+ Shell Mrpl Aviation Fuels And LT FB Limits A+ 1150 Reaffirmed Services Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 87.0 crore) Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd FB, LT Limits BB 30 Upgraded from BB- Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd TL BB 325 Upgraded from BB- Siddharth Creations LT, FB working B 50 Assigned capital Fac Sri Venkateswara Theatre FB B- 80 Suspended Surinder Kumar & Co FBL B+ 200 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 17 crore) Swati Menthol & Allied Bk limits - 417.4 Withdrawn Chemicals Ltd Viom Networks Ltd LT Loans (including A- 87368.9 Upgraded working capital loans) from BBB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.