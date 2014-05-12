May 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A4 1000 Suspended Chamak Polymers Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Gaytech Engineering Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG D 50 Revised from A4 Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 60* Upgraded from D *revised from Rs. 4.00 crore Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 80* Upgraded from D *revised from Rs. 5.00 crore Premium Tools Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4 10 Suspended Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Servewell House Hold Appliances non FB Fac A4 47.5 Suspended Sharp Tanks And Structurals ST, FB /non-FBL A4+ 50 Revised from Pvt Ltd A3 Stylo Tablewares non FB Fac A4 96.7 Suspended The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd Non-FB ST Limits A3 20 Revised from A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac ICRA]BB- 730 Suspended Chamak Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 57.3 Suspended Gaytech Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC D 20 Revised from B- Gaytech Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL D 20 Revised from B- Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 280 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Lakshya Dairy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 75 Suspended Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac B+ 656.9 Suspended Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk Fac B+ 10 Suspended Mizroram Rural Bank LT FBL BB- 300 Suspended Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD/ Sub. Debt AA- 5000 Assigned Programme* * - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 500 crore Nowotek Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL B 100 Reaffirmed Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 70* Upgraded from D *revised from Rs. 7.03 crore Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 50* Upgraded from D *revised from Rs. 3.00 crore Premium Tools Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 27.5 Suspended Premium Tools Pvt Ltd Unallocated / Proposed B 14 Suspended Reliable Paper Company FBL - CC BB- 200 Suspended Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd LT FB Fac B 53.5 Suspended Servewell House Hold Appliances LT FB Fac BB 47.5 Suspended Seven-11 Industries CC B+ 55 Assigned Seven-11 Industries TL B+ 1.8 Assigned Sharp Tanks And Structurals LT, FB limits ICRA]BB+ 70 Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB- Sharp Tanks And Structurals LT, non-FB limits ICRA]BB+ 260 Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB- Srinivasa Foods And Feeds Pvt LT IrBBB - Assigned Ltd Stylo Tablewares LT FB Fac BB 71 Suspended The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd TL ICRA]BBB- 365.5 Revised from BBB+ The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd FB LT Limits ICRA]BBB- 350 Revised from BBB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)