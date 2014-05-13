May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special CP A1+ 12000 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd (enhanced from Rs 625 crore) Crystal Industrial Syndicate ST NFB Limit- A4+ 135 Revised from Pvt Ltd Inland/Foreign BG A4 Gokak Textiles Ltd ST FBL A4 200 Reaffirmed Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 240 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 19.50 crore) Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd ST- Fund Based A4 147.5 Reaffirmed -FDBP*/FUDBP** (enhanced from 10.00) ** Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase *Foreign Discount Bill Purchase Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd ST- Fund Based-Export A4 147.5 Reaffirmed Packing (enhanced from (4.50)) Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills ST, Non FB Fac A4 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Supergems Jewellery ST, FBL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs 12.00 crore) U V Cotton & Oil Industries BG A4 2 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhabani Print & Publications TL D 47.1 Reaffirmed Bhabani Print & Publications NFBL D 38.3 Reaffirmed Bhabani Print & Publications CC D 20 Reaffirmed Crystal Industrial Syndicate LT FBL-CC BB+ 80 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB Crystal Industrial Syndicate Proposed Limit* BB+ 5 Revised from Pvt Ltd / A4+ BB / A4 *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Durrung Ispat Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 150 Reaffirmed Gokak Textiles Ltd TL BB- 196.1 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 40.94 crore) Gokak Textiles Ltd LT FBL BB- 1427 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 117.70 crore) Great Value Fuels Pvt Ltd FBL BB 1300 Assigned Great Value Fuels Pvt Ltd NFBL BB 100 Assigned Kg Foundations (P) Ltd LT, Proposed TL BB- 200 Assigned Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd LT FBL: CC Facility BBB 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 16.50 crore) Merck Ltd FBL AA 307.5 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 26.75 CR Merck Ltd NFBL AA 135 Reaffirmed Enhanced from 4.75 CR Metallica Industries Ltd FBL D 400 Revised from D Rameswar Udyog Pvt Ltd LT- Fund Based-CC^ B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from (2.00) ^Sub limit of FDBP/FUDBP Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills LT, FB Fac B+ 145 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills LT, Proposed FB Fac B+ 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd U V Cotton & Oil Industries CC B+ 200 Upgraded from B (enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore) U V Cotton & Oil Industries TL B+ 13 Upgraded from B (reduced from Rs. 2.10 crore) Universal Steel Discs Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 71.4 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)