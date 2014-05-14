May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 380 assigned Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 80 assigned (SO) Bharat Forge Ltd Non FBL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bharat Forge Ltd CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Bharat Insulation Company ST, non fund based A3 300 Suspended (India) Ltd LOC and BG Fac Central Bank Of India Corporate Governance CGR3+ - Reaffirmed practices of Central Bk of India Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CP/ ST debt programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 725 crores) Franklin Templeton Asset Templeton India A1+ - Reaffirmed Management India Pvt Ltd Treasury Management mfs Account Franklin Templeton Asset Templeton India Ultra A1+ - Reaffirmed Management India Pvt Ltd Short Bond Fund mfs Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non FB A4 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.50cr) Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 135.3 Upgraded from A3 IPL Products FB Fac A4 8 Suspended IPL Products non-fund based Bk Fac A4 45 Suspended Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd ST, FB / Non-FBL A2+ 5480 Reaffirmed Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 100 Assigned (SO) Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd FBL - FDB/FBE/BRD A3+ 40 Upgraded from A3 Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd Non FBL - LOC A3+ 120 Upgraded from A3 Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd Non FBL - BG A3+ 2.5 Upgraded from A3 Mohan Meakin Ltd ST non FB Bk Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Netmatrix Ltd NFBL A3+ 150 Revised from A3 SAP Industries FB Fac A4 10 Suspended SAP Industries non-fund based Bk Fac A4 47.5 Suspended Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd Non-FBL [ICRA\A2+ 170 Assigned (SO) (enhanced from Rs 9.00 crore) Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.13.00 crore) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Fixed deposit MAA- 75.9 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba Grains Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 300 Assigned Amba Grains Pvt Ltd TL BB- 25 Assigned APL Apollo Tubes Ltd FBL A- 4280 assigned APL Apollo Tubes Ltd TL A- 1167.5 assigned Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd FBL A- 420 assigned (SO) Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd TL A- 90 assigned (SO) Bharat Forge Ltd LT Loan - 350 Withdrawn Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA 3500 Upgraded from AA- Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA 2500 Upgraded from AA- Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA 1760 Upgraded from AA- Bharat Forge Ltd FBL AA 12000 Upgraded from AA- Bharat Insulation Company LT working capital BBB- 90 Suspended (India) Ltd Fac and proposed FBL Brij Gopal Construction LT: FBL BBB- 500 Upgraded Company (P) Ltd from BB+ Brij Gopal Construction LT: NFBL BBB- 1500 Upgraded Company (P) Ltd from BB+ Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd TL AA- 22380 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2183 crores) Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd FBL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD Programme AA- 4020 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 480 crores) Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD Programme AA- 1000 Assigned (reduced from Rs. 200 crores) Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB B 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.5cr) Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fund Based ICRA]B / 60 Reaffirmed A4 Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 150 Upgraded from BBB- IPL Products FB Fac B+ 30 Suspended IPL Products proposed TL Fac B+ 17 Suspended Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits BBB+ 1200 Reaffirmed Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FB Limits BBB+ 1020 Reaffirmed Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 1069 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Ctnl Infrastructure TL D 9360 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Kohinoor Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL D 564.1 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Hospitals Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based (BG) D 10 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Technologies Pvt Ltd TL B 350 Reaffirmed Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd FBL A- 800 Assigned (SO) Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd TL A- 332 - (SO) Maa Corp Industries Pvt Ltd TL B- 220 assigned Maa Corp Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac B- 25 assigned Manglam Cotton Industries Long Tern Fund Based B 63 Reaffirmed -CC Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 300 assigned / A3 Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac BBB- 36.5 assigned / A3 Mohan Meakin Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B+ 742 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 55.20 crore) Mohan Meakin Ltd Unallocated/ Proposed B+/ 160 Assigned Bk Fac A4 Netmatrix Ltd FBL BBB 552 Revised from BBB- Noven Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 60 assigned SAP Industries TL Fac B+ 7.7 Suspended SAP Industries FB Fac B+ 25 Suspended SAP Industries proposed Bk Fac B+ / 9.8 Suspended A4 Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd FBL A- 500 Assigned (SO) (enhanced from Rs 38.00 crore) Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd TL A- 50 - (SO) (reduced from Rs 10.00 crore) Southern Agencies FBL B 100 Reaffirmed Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd TL Fac B- 240 Revised from B+ (revised from Rs.0.34 crore) Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 55 Revised from B+ (revised from Rs.17.00 crore of long-term facilities and Rs.4.50 crore of short-term facilities) Uma Maheswari Constructions FBL C+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)