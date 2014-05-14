May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 380 assigned
Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 80 assigned
(SO)
Bharat Forge Ltd Non FBL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Forge Ltd CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Bharat Insulation Company ST, non fund based A3 300 Suspended
(India) Ltd LOC and BG Fac
Central Bank Of India Corporate Governance CGR3+ - Reaffirmed
practices of Central
Bk of India
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CP/ ST debt programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 725 crores)
Franklin Templeton Asset Templeton India A1+ - Reaffirmed
Management India Pvt Ltd Treasury Management mfs
Account
Franklin Templeton Asset Templeton India Ultra A1+ - Reaffirmed
Management India Pvt Ltd Short Bond Fund mfs
Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non FB A4 150 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 7.50cr)
Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 135.3 Upgraded
from A3
IPL Products FB Fac A4 8 Suspended
IPL Products non-fund based Bk Fac A4 45 Suspended
Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd ST, FB / Non-FBL A2+ 5480 Reaffirmed
Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 100 Assigned
(SO)
Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd FBL - FDB/FBE/BRD A3+ 40 Upgraded
from A3
Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd Non FBL - LOC A3+ 120 Upgraded
from A3
Metropolitan Eximchem Ltd Non FBL - BG A3+ 2.5 Upgraded
from A3
Mohan Meakin Ltd ST non FB Bk Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore)
Netmatrix Ltd NFBL A3+ 150 Revised from
A3
SAP Industries FB Fac A4 10 Suspended
SAP Industries non-fund based Bk Fac A4 47.5 Suspended
Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd Non-FBL [ICRA\A2+ 170 Assigned
(SO)
(enhanced from Rs 9.00 crore)
Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs.13.00 crore)
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Fixed deposit MAA- 75.9 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amba Grains Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 300 Assigned
Amba Grains Pvt Ltd TL BB- 25 Assigned
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd FBL A- 4280 assigned
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd TL A- 1167.5 assigned
Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd FBL A- 420 assigned
(SO)
Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd TL A- 90 assigned
(SO)
Bharat Forge Ltd LT Loan - 350 Withdrawn
Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA 3500 Upgraded
from
AA-
Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA 2500 Upgraded
from
AA-
Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA 1760 Upgraded
from
AA-
Bharat Forge Ltd FBL AA 12000 Upgraded
from
AA-
Bharat Insulation Company LT working capital BBB- 90 Suspended
(India) Ltd Fac and proposed FBL
Brij Gopal Construction LT: FBL BBB- 500 Upgraded
Company (P) Ltd from
BB+
Brij Gopal Construction LT: NFBL BBB- 1500 Upgraded
Company (P) Ltd from
BB+
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd TL AA- 22380 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 2183 crores)
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd FBL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD Programme AA- 4020 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 480 crores)
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD Programme AA- 1000 Assigned
(reduced from Rs. 200 crores)
Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB B 110 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 7.5cr)
Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fund Based ICRA]B / 60 Reaffirmed
A4
Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 150 Upgraded
from
BBB-
IPL Products FB Fac B+ 30 Suspended
IPL Products proposed TL Fac B+ 17 Suspended
Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits BBB+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FB Limits BBB+ 1020 Reaffirmed
Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 1069 Reaffirmed
Kohinoor Ctnl Infrastructure TL D 9360 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Kohinoor Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL D 564.1 Reaffirmed
Kohinoor Hospitals Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based (BG) D 10 Reaffirmed
Kohinoor Technologies Pvt Ltd TL B 350 Reaffirmed
Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd FBL A- 800 Assigned
(SO)
Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd TL A- 332 -
(SO)
Maa Corp Industries Pvt Ltd TL B- 220 assigned
Maa Corp Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac B- 25 assigned
Manglam Cotton Industries Long Tern Fund Based B 63 Reaffirmed
-CC
Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 300 assigned
/ A3
Masu Brakes Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac BBB- 36.5 assigned
/ A3
Mohan Meakin Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B+ 742 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 55.20 crore)
Mohan Meakin Ltd Unallocated/ Proposed B+/ 160 Assigned
Bk Fac A4
Netmatrix Ltd FBL BBB 552 Revised from
BBB-
Noven Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 60 assigned
SAP Industries TL Fac B+ 7.7 Suspended
SAP Industries FB Fac B+ 25 Suspended
SAP Industries proposed Bk Fac B+ / 9.8 Suspended
A4
Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd FBL A- 500 Assigned
(SO)
(enhanced from Rs 38.00 crore)
Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd TL A- 50 -
(SO)
(reduced from Rs 10.00 crore)
Southern Agencies FBL B 100 Reaffirmed
Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd TL Fac B- 240 Revised from
B+
(revised from Rs.0.34 crore)
Sree Shanthosh Steels Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 55 Revised from
B+
(revised from Rs.17.00 crore of long-term facilities and Rs.4.50 crore of short-term facilities)
Uma Maheswari Constructions FBL C+ 100 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
