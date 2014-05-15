May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non fund based-BG A4 8 assigned Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd ST issuer rating IrA4+ - assigned Gcl India Pvt. Ltd ST, non fund based A4 15 Suspended letter of credit and BG Fac Gti Jewellery India Pvt Ltd FBL A4 150 Suspended Infrastructure Leasing & ST debt programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Financial Services Ltd (including CP) Mastercraft Engineers Pvt. ST, non FB Fac A4 6 Suspended Ltd. Prism Design And Tooling ST, non FB Fac A4+ 40 assigned Technology Pvt Ltd Wendt (India) Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 76.8 assigned Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 30 assigned Careway Agro Procurement Pvt CC B+ 150 assigned Ltd Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd LT issuer rating IrBB+ - assigned G.Chimanlal & Co FBL B 200 Suspended Gcl India Pvt. Ltd Fund based LT loans & BB- 205 Suspended working capital Fac Home Land City Mall Bk limits B 140 Withdrawn Infrastructure Leasing & LT Ratings (NCD) AAA 2000 assigned Financial Services Ltd Infrastructure Leasing & LT Ratings AAA 24250 Reaffirmed Financial Services Ltd Kilburn Engineering Ltd CC BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Kilburn Engineering Ltd BG BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Mastercraft Engineers Pvt. fund based LT loans & BB 113.4 Suspended Ltd. working capital Fac Noel Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd FBL (CC, TL) B 328 Revised from B+ (Reduced from Rs. 35.89 crore) Noel Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd Interchangeable B/ A4 70 Revised from limits B+/ A4 (CC/ILC/FLC/BG) Noel Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated B/ A4 32 Revised from B+/ A4 (Enhanced from Rs. 0.11 crore) Prism Design And Tooling Long-TL BB+ 37.8 assigned Technology Pvt Ltd Prism Design And Tooling LT, FB working BB+ 55 assigned Technology Pvt Ltd capital Fac Rrc International Freight FB limits D 100 Suspended Services Ltd Rrc International Freight TL D 223.3 Suspended Services Ltd Rrc International Freight non-FBL D 150 Suspended Services Ltd Seasky Shipping India Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB- 75 Reaffirmed Seasky Shipping India Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FBL B 70 assigned Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 200 assigned Wendt (India) Ltd LT FBL AA- 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)