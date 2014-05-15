US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as earnings roll in
April 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors weighed quarterly earnings and a possible delay in tax reforms, while keeping an eye on geopolitics.
May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non fund based-BG A4 8 assigned Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd ST issuer rating IrA4+ - assigned Gcl India Pvt. Ltd ST, non fund based A4 15 Suspended letter of credit and BG Fac Gti Jewellery India Pvt Ltd FBL A4 150 Suspended Infrastructure Leasing & ST debt programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Financial Services Ltd (including CP) Mastercraft Engineers Pvt. ST, non FB Fac A4 6 Suspended Ltd. Prism Design And Tooling ST, non FB Fac A4+ 40 assigned Technology Pvt Ltd Wendt (India) Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 76.8 assigned Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 30 assigned Careway Agro Procurement Pvt CC B+ 150 assigned Ltd Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd LT issuer rating IrBB+ - assigned G.Chimanlal & Co FBL B 200 Suspended Gcl India Pvt. Ltd Fund based LT loans & BB- 205 Suspended working capital Fac Home Land City Mall Bk limits B 140 Withdrawn Infrastructure Leasing & LT Ratings (NCD) AAA 2000 assigned Financial Services Ltd Infrastructure Leasing & LT Ratings AAA 24250 Reaffirmed Financial Services Ltd Kilburn Engineering Ltd CC BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Kilburn Engineering Ltd BG BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Mastercraft Engineers Pvt. fund based LT loans & BB 113.4 Suspended Ltd. working capital Fac Noel Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd FBL (CC, TL) B 328 Revised from B+ (Reduced from Rs. 35.89 crore) Noel Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd Interchangeable B/ A4 70 Revised from limits B+/ A4 (CC/ILC/FLC/BG) Noel Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated B/ A4 32 Revised from B+/ A4 (Enhanced from Rs. 0.11 crore) Prism Design And Tooling Long-TL BB+ 37.8 assigned Technology Pvt Ltd Prism Design And Tooling LT, FB working BB+ 55 assigned Technology Pvt Ltd capital Fac Rrc International Freight FB limits D 100 Suspended Services Ltd Rrc International Freight TL D 223.3 Suspended Services Ltd Rrc International Freight non-FBL D 150 Suspended Services Ltd Seasky Shipping India Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB- 75 Reaffirmed Seasky Shipping India Pvt Ltd Working Capital TL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd FBL B 70 assigned Tbpr Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 200 assigned Wendt (India) Ltd LT FBL AA- 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, April 18 UK stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with the bluechip FTSE 100 poised for its sharpest one-day drop since the aftermath of last year's Brexit referendum, after Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election.