May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd FB/NFB A4+ 490.7 Assigned Df Forging Ltd ST non-FBL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Essel Marketing & Promotions ST, non-FBL A4 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Lapp India Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 + 70 Revised from A1 Sj International Non Fund Based A4 2.5 Assigned -Inland Guarantee Sterling Stonex Pvt Ltd LC A4 2 Assigned Sterling Stonex Pvt Ltd BG A4 1 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abs Electroplaters (India) Pvt LT FBL-CC BB- 440 Assigned Ltd Abs Electroplaters (India) Pvt LT FBL-Term BB- 53.6 Assigned Ltd Abs Electroplaters (India) Pvt Unallocated Limit* BB- / 6.4 Assigned Ltd A4 Bajaj Capital Ltd LT Bk Limits BBB 250 Reaffirmed Century Global Logistics Pvt TL B 220 Assigned Ltd Century Global Logistics Pvt CC B 48.7 Assigned Ltd Century Global Logistics Pvt Unallocated B 1.3 Assigned Ltd Df Forging Ltd LT FBL BB- 182.5 Reaffirmed Essel Marketing & Promotions LT, FBL B+ 97 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs 7.20 crore) Express Builders And Promoters TL BB- 500 Withdrawn (P) Ltd Lapp India Pvt Ltd TL A- 150 Revised from A Lapp India Pvt Ltd Fund based / NFBL A - 550 Revised from / A2+ A / A1 (reduced from 62.00 CR) Refex Refrigerants Ltd LT D 160 Withdrawn Refex Refrigerants Ltd CC D 64.1 Withdrawn Refex Refrigerants Ltd ST non FB Fac D 120 Withdrawn Reliance Capital Ltd PTCs AAA 1519.3 Reaffirmed (SO) Reliance Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A AAA 655 Reaffirmed (SO) Reliance Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A AAA 500.8 Reaffirmed (SO) Shagun Clothing Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB- 160 Assigned Shagun Clothing Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB- 50 Assigned Sj International FBL - EPC/PSC 70 Assigned B/ A4 Sj International Fund Based - Bullion 49 Assigned Loan B/ A4 Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 500 Assigned Sterling Stonex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 16 Assigned Sterling Stonex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned Sterling Stonex Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ / 51 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)