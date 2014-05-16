May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd FB/NFB A4+ 490.7 Assigned
Df Forging Ltd ST non-FBL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Essel Marketing & Promotions ST, non-FBL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Lapp India Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 + 70 Revised from
A1
Sj International Non Fund Based A4 2.5 Assigned
-Inland Guarantee
Sterling Stonex Pvt Ltd LC A4 2 Assigned
Sterling Stonex Pvt Ltd BG A4 1 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abs Electroplaters (India) Pvt LT FBL-CC BB- 440 Assigned
Ltd
Abs Electroplaters (India) Pvt LT FBL-Term BB- 53.6 Assigned
Ltd
Abs Electroplaters (India) Pvt Unallocated Limit* BB- / 6.4 Assigned
Ltd A4
Bajaj Capital Ltd LT Bk Limits BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Century Global Logistics Pvt TL B 220 Assigned
Ltd
Century Global Logistics Pvt CC B 48.7 Assigned
Ltd
Century Global Logistics Pvt Unallocated B 1.3 Assigned
Ltd
Df Forging Ltd LT FBL BB- 182.5 Reaffirmed
Essel Marketing & Promotions LT, FBL B+ 97 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs 7.20 crore)
Express Builders And Promoters TL BB- 500 Withdrawn
(P) Ltd
Lapp India Pvt Ltd TL A- 150 Revised from
A
Lapp India Pvt Ltd Fund based / NFBL A - 550 Revised from
/ A2+ A /
A1
(reduced from 62.00 CR)
Refex Refrigerants Ltd LT D 160 Withdrawn
Refex Refrigerants Ltd CC D 64.1 Withdrawn
Refex Refrigerants Ltd ST non FB Fac D 120 Withdrawn
Reliance Capital Ltd PTCs AAA 1519.3 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Reliance Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A AAA 655 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Reliance Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A AAA 500.8 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Shagun Clothing Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB- 160 Assigned
Shagun Clothing Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB- 50 Assigned
Sj International FBL - EPC/PSC 70 Assigned
B/ A4
Sj International Fund Based - Bullion 49 Assigned
Loan B/ A4
Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 500 Assigned
Sterling Stonex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 16 Assigned
Sterling Stonex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Assigned
Sterling Stonex Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ / 51 Assigned
A4
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
