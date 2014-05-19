US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed on weak GDP data
* Futures: Dow up 22 pts, S&P up 1 pt, Nasdaq off 4 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
May 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Buildcon (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A3 180 Upgraded from A4+ Deutsche Asset Management DWS Treasury Fund ICRA]A1+mfs - Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Cash Plan IL& Fs Financial Services Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Italia Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 30 Assigned Sportking India Ltd Non-FBL A3 500 Upgraded from A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Buildcon (I) Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 5 Upgraded from BB Bangalore Electricity Supply issuer rating IrBBB+ - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd BSR Infratech India Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 200 Suspended BSR Infratech India Ltd LT non FB Fac BBB- 800 Suspended Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd FBL BBB / 300 Suspended A3+ Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd non-FBL BBB / 4150 Suspended A3+ DB Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd LT fund based BB- 150 Assigned Deepak Fertilisers & NCD programme AA / # 7916.7 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd A1+ Deepak Fertilisers & CP programme AA / # 1500 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd A1+ Deepak Fertilisers & Bk lines AA /# 17461.7 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd A1+ Gagan Rice Mill LT FBL B 57.5 Assigned Gagan Rice Mill LT Loan B 6.2 Assigned Gagan Rice Mill LT NFBL B 6.7 Assigned Gagan Rice Mill LT Unallocated Bk B 119.6 Assigned Limits Hari Om Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 350 Withdrawn Italia Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 65 Assigned Italia Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL B+ 10.5 Assigned Italia Ceramics Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit B+ 15.7 Assigned Laxmi Memorial Educational TL BB+ 123.5 Reaffirmed Trust Laxmi Memorial Educational BG BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Trust Laxmi Memorial Educational LT proposed limits BB+ 150.2 Assigned Trust PSK Infrastructures And issuer rating Ir BB+ - Assigned Projects Pvt Ltd Ramila Diam Pvt Ltd line of credit BB-/ 105 Suspended A4 RJ Rishikaran Projects Pvt Ltd TL facility B 200 Assigned Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd Long-TL B 62.5 Reaffirmed Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Alloys & Ingots Pvt FBL - TL B 38 Assigned Ltd Shree Ram Alloys & Ingots Pvt FBL - CC B 37.5 Assigned Ltd Shree Ram Alloys & Ingots Pvt Fund Based/Non Fund B/ 12 Assigned Ltd Based - Untied Limit A4 Sipai Cotton Industries CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sportking India Ltd FBL BBB- 2210 Upgraded from BB+ Super Shiv Shakti Chemicals FBL B+ 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd Super Shiv Shakti Chemicals TL B+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Super Shiv Shakti Chemicals Unallocated B+ 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Universal Petro-Chemicals Ltd FBL BBB- 15 Suspended / A3 Universal Petro-Chemicals Ltd non-FBL BBB- 107.5 Suspended / A3 VHCL Industries Ltd line of credit BB+/ 556 Suspended A4+ Warora Chandrapur Ballarpur Bk lines BBB- 3360 Reaffirmed Toll Road Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* March quarter net profit 207.6 million rupees versus profit 205.6 million rupees year ago