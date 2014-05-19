May 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Buildcon (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A3 180 Upgraded from A4+ Deutsche Asset Management DWS Treasury Fund ICRA]A1+mfs - Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Cash Plan IL& Fs Financial Services Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Italia Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 30 Assigned Sportking India Ltd Non-FBL A3 500 Upgraded from A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Buildcon (I) Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 5 Upgraded from BB Bangalore Electricity Supply issuer rating IrBBB+ - Reaffirmed Co. Ltd BSR Infratech India Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 200 Suspended BSR Infratech India Ltd LT non FB Fac BBB- 800 Suspended Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd FBL BBB / 300 Suspended A3+ Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd non-FBL BBB / 4150 Suspended A3+ DB Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd LT fund based BB- 150 Assigned Deepak Fertilisers & NCD programme AA / # 7916.7 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd A1+ Deepak Fertilisers & CP programme AA / # 1500 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd A1+ Deepak Fertilisers & Bk lines AA /# 17461.7 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd A1+ Gagan Rice Mill LT FBL B 57.5 Assigned Gagan Rice Mill LT Loan B 6.2 Assigned Gagan Rice Mill LT NFBL B 6.7 Assigned Gagan Rice Mill LT Unallocated Bk B 119.6 Assigned Limits Hari Om Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 350 Withdrawn Italia Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 65 Assigned Italia Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL B+ 10.5 Assigned Italia Ceramics Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit B+ 15.7 Assigned Laxmi Memorial Educational TL BB+ 123.5 Reaffirmed Trust Laxmi Memorial Educational BG BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Trust Laxmi Memorial Educational LT proposed limits BB+ 150.2 Assigned Trust PSK Infrastructures And issuer rating Ir BB+ - Assigned Projects Pvt Ltd Ramila Diam Pvt Ltd line of credit BB-/ 105 Suspended A4 RJ Rishikaran Projects Pvt Ltd TL facility B 200 Assigned Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd Long-TL B 62.5 Reaffirmed Sainath Knitex Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Alloys & Ingots Pvt FBL - TL B 38 Assigned Ltd Shree Ram Alloys & Ingots Pvt FBL - CC B 37.5 Assigned Ltd Shree Ram Alloys & Ingots Pvt Fund Based/Non Fund B/ 12 Assigned Ltd Based - Untied Limit A4 Sipai Cotton Industries CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sportking India Ltd FBL BBB- 2210 Upgraded from BB+ Super Shiv Shakti Chemicals FBL B+ 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd Super Shiv Shakti Chemicals TL B+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Super Shiv Shakti Chemicals Unallocated B+ 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Universal Petro-Chemicals Ltd FBL BBB- 15 Suspended / A3 Universal Petro-Chemicals Ltd non-FBL BBB- 107.5 Suspended / A3 VHCL Industries Ltd line of credit BB+/ 556 Suspended A4+ Warora Chandrapur Ballarpur Bk lines BBB- 3360 Reaffirmed Toll Road Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 