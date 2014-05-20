May 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bommineni Ramanjaneyulu ST NFBL (Sub limit of A4 50 Reaffirmed BG) Delta Iron & Steel Company Pvt ST - Non Fund Based A3 900 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 10.50 crore) Hilltop Ceramics ST Non Fund based: BG A4 9 Suspended Himson Engineering Pvt. Ltd. LC A4 160 Suspended Himson Engineering Pvt. Ltd. PC/BP/BD A4 185 Suspended Metroworld Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 19.2 Reaffirmed Metroworld Tiles Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limits A4 1.9 Reaffirmed Navbharat Explosives Co. Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A4 75 Suspended Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A4 235 Suspended Religare Comtrade Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 50 crore) Satani Forge & Turn BG A4 8 Suspended Satani Forge & Turn LOC* A4 35 Suspended *Sublimit of cash credit Tanna Agro Impex Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 120 Reaffirmed Tata Business Support Services ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 350 Revised from Ltd A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adachi Natural Polymer Pvt Ltd fund based CC facility B+ 51 Suspended Adachi Natural Polymer Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 5 Suspended Akshaya Gold & Diamonds LT FB Fac BB 400 Assigned International Pvt Ltd Alpine Housing Development working capital loan D 500 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd facility Aria Hotels And Consultancy FB Bk Fac D 4229.2 Upgraded to Services Pvt Ltd B Arshit Gems LT/ ST FB Fac * B+ / 280 Upgraded A4 from B / Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 40 crore) * Total utilization of fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 28 crore at any point of usage. Artex Textile Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B/ 150 Suspended A4 Auto Point Car Division LT Fund Based - CC B+ 80 Assigned Ballium Exports TL B 300 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 20 crore) Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based: CC B 95 Suspended Bommineni Ramanjaneyulu FBL (Overdraft B+ 30 Reaffirmed facility) (revised from 1.50 Cr) Bommineni Ramanjaneyulu NFBL (BG) B+ 50 Reaffirmed (revised from 3.50 Cr) Bommineni Ramanjaneyulu Unallocated B+ 20 Reaffirmed (revised from 5.00 Cr) Delta Iron & Steel Company Pvt LT - CC BBB- 200 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 14.50 crore) Echelon Educational & Welfare Fund Based Bk Fac-TL B- 148 Assigned Society Echelon Educational & Welfare Unallocated Bk Fac B- 3.5 Assigned Society Gurukrupa Agro Proteins Pvt. CC B 50 Suspended Ltd. Gurukrupa Agro Proteins Pvt. TL B 21.9 Suspended Ltd. (reduced from Rs. 3.12 crore) Hariom Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore Hariom Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL B+ 0.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 0.26 crore Hilltop Ceramics LT Fund Based: CC B+ 30 Suspended Hilltop Ceramics LT Fund Based: TL B+ 17 Suspended Himson Engineering Pvt. Ltd. TL BB 40.7 Suspended Himson Engineering Pvt. Ltd. CC BB 164.9 Suspended Himson Engineering Pvt. Ltd. BG BB 10 Suspended Jalaram Agri Exports Export Packing B+/ 70 Reaffirmed Credit/CC A4 Kgs Sugar & Infra Corporation Fund based - TL B+ 2537.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Kgs Sugar & Infra Corporation Fund based - CC B+ 2276.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Max Pacific Corporation Ltd CC BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Metroworld Tiles Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Metroworld Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B+ 95.5 Reaffirmed Mula Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana LT- TL BB- 182.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Mula Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana LT/ST- Unallocated BB- / 147.5 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Navbharat Explosives Co. Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 50 Suspended Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 347 Suspended Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd unallocated Bk BB- / 15.5 Suspended facility A4 Nirbhai Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B+ 400 Assigned Pal Fashions Pvt Ltd Long-TL BBB+ 151.4 Upgraded from BBB Pal Fashions Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BBB+ 150 Upgraded capital Fac from BBB Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier 2 bonds AA 40 Withdrawn programme Rajesh Industries CC BB- 50 Upgraded from B Rajesh Industries TL BB- 20 Upgraded from B revised from 1 Cr Rajesh Industries Packing Credit/Bill BB- 140 Upgraded Discounting from B revised from 12 Cr Rajesh Industries Proposed Bk Fac BB- 40 Upgraded from B revised from 7 Cr Rodas Impex Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.00 Cr) Satani Forge & Turn TL B+ 45.8 Suspended Satani Forge & Turn CC B+ 45 Suspended Shree Dwarkadhish Ginning And LT Fund Based: CC B 50 Suspended Pressing Pvt Ltd Shree Dwarkadhish Ginning And LT Fund Based: TL B 8.4 Suspended Pressing Pvt Ltd Shree Dwarkadhish Ginning And LT Fund based: B 40 Suspended Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed facility State Bank Of Travancore Lower Tier-II bonds AAA 6250 Reaffirmed State Bank Of Travancore Lower Tier-II bonds AAA 1950 Withdrawn Tanna Agro Impex Pvt Ltd LT / ST FBL BBB- 2196 Reaffirmed / A3 Tata Business Support Services LT, FB Fac A+ 200 Revised from Ltd A Teesta Rangit Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) D 400 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)