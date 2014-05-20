May 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 19, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bommineni Ramanjaneyulu ST NFBL (Sub limit of A4 50 Reaffirmed
BG)
Delta Iron & Steel Company Pvt ST - Non Fund Based A3 900 Assigned
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 10.50 crore)
Hilltop Ceramics ST Non Fund based: BG A4 9 Suspended
Himson Engineering Pvt. Ltd. LC A4 160 Suspended
Himson Engineering Pvt. Ltd. PC/BP/BD A4 185 Suspended
Metroworld Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 19.2 Reaffirmed
Metroworld Tiles Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limits A4 1.9 Reaffirmed
Navbharat Explosives Co. Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A4 75 Suspended
Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A4 235 Suspended
Religare Comtrade Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 50 crore)
Satani Forge & Turn BG A4 8 Suspended
Satani Forge & Turn LOC* A4 35 Suspended
*Sublimit of cash credit
Tanna Agro Impex Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 120 Reaffirmed
Tata Business Support Services ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 350 Revised from
Ltd A1
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adachi Natural Polymer Pvt Ltd fund based CC facility B+ 51 Suspended
Adachi Natural Polymer Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 5 Suspended
Akshaya Gold & Diamonds LT FB Fac BB 400 Assigned
International Pvt Ltd
Alpine Housing Development working capital loan D 500 Withdrawn
Corporation Ltd facility
Aria Hotels And Consultancy FB Bk Fac D 4229.2 Upgraded to
Services Pvt Ltd B
Arshit Gems LT/ ST FB Fac * B+ / 280 Upgraded
A4 from B
/ Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 40 crore) * Total utilization of fund based facilities should not exceed Rs.
28 crore at any point of usage.
Artex Textile Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B/ 150 Suspended
A4
Auto Point Car Division LT Fund Based - CC B+ 80 Assigned
Ballium Exports TL B 300 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 20 crore)
Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based: CC B 95 Suspended
Bommineni Ramanjaneyulu FBL (Overdraft B+ 30 Reaffirmed
facility)
(revised from 1.50 Cr)
Bommineni Ramanjaneyulu NFBL (BG) B+ 50 Reaffirmed
(revised from 3.50 Cr)
Bommineni Ramanjaneyulu Unallocated B+ 20 Reaffirmed
(revised from 5.00 Cr)
Delta Iron & Steel Company Pvt LT - CC BBB- 200 Assigned
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 14.50 crore)
Echelon Educational & Welfare Fund Based Bk Fac-TL B- 148 Assigned
Society
Echelon Educational & Welfare Unallocated Bk Fac B- 3.5 Assigned
Society
Gurukrupa Agro Proteins Pvt. CC B 50 Suspended
Ltd.
Gurukrupa Agro Proteins Pvt. TL B 21.9 Suspended
Ltd.
(reduced from Rs. 3.12 crore)
Hariom Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore
Hariom Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL B+ 0.3 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 0.26 crore
Hilltop Ceramics LT Fund Based: CC B+ 30 Suspended
Hilltop Ceramics LT Fund Based: TL B+ 17 Suspended
Himson Engineering Pvt. Ltd. TL BB 40.7 Suspended
Himson Engineering Pvt. Ltd. CC BB 164.9 Suspended
Himson Engineering Pvt. Ltd. BG BB 10 Suspended
Jalaram Agri Exports Export Packing B+/ 70 Reaffirmed
Credit/CC A4
Kgs Sugar & Infra Corporation Fund based - TL B+ 2537.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kgs Sugar & Infra Corporation Fund based - CC B+ 2276.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Max Pacific Corporation Ltd CC BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Metroworld Tiles Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Metroworld Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B+ 95.5 Reaffirmed
Mula Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana LT- TL BB- 182.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mula Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana LT/ST- Unallocated BB- / 147.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd A4
Navbharat Explosives Co. Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 50 Suspended
Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB- 347 Suspended
Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd unallocated Bk BB- / 15.5 Suspended
facility A4
Nirbhai Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B+ 400 Assigned
Pal Fashions Pvt Ltd Long-TL BBB+ 151.4 Upgraded
from
BBB
Pal Fashions Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BBB+ 150 Upgraded
capital Fac from
BBB
Punjab And Sind Bank Lower Tier 2 bonds AA 40 Withdrawn
programme
Rajesh Industries CC BB- 50 Upgraded
from B
Rajesh Industries TL BB- 20 Upgraded
from B
revised from 1 Cr
Rajesh Industries Packing Credit/Bill BB- 140 Upgraded
Discounting from B
revised from 12 Cr
Rajesh Industries Proposed Bk Fac BB- 40 Upgraded
from B
revised from 7 Cr
Rodas Impex Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 7.00 Cr)
Satani Forge & Turn TL B+ 45.8 Suspended
Satani Forge & Turn CC B+ 45 Suspended
Shree Dwarkadhish Ginning And LT Fund Based: CC B 50 Suspended
Pressing Pvt Ltd
Shree Dwarkadhish Ginning And LT Fund Based: TL B 8.4 Suspended
Pressing Pvt Ltd
Shree Dwarkadhish Ginning And LT Fund based: B 40 Suspended
Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed facility
State Bank Of Travancore Lower Tier-II bonds AAA 6250 Reaffirmed
State Bank Of Travancore Lower Tier-II bonds AAA 1950 Withdrawn
Tanna Agro Impex Pvt Ltd LT / ST FBL BBB- 2196 Reaffirmed
/ A3
Tata Business Support Services LT, FB Fac A+ 200 Revised from
Ltd A
Teesta Rangit Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) D 400 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
