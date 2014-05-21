May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
BMM Ispat Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 3100 Upgraded
from D
Jassar Dental Medical Fund Based Bk Fac A4+ 276.8 Upgraded
Education Health Foundation from A4
Kalpesh Corporation Export Packing Credit A4 75 Reaffirmed
Kanaiya Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 70 Reaffirmed
Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 3 Reaffirmed
Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 1 Reaffirmed
Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4 20 Assigned
V Star Creations Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2 31 Reaffirmed
(Revised from 1.10cr)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
BMM Ispat Ltd TL Fac BB 28214.3 Upgraded
from D
BMM Ispat Ltd FB Fac BB 3500 Upgraded
from D
CMS Computers Ltd Fund based BB/ 65 Suspended
A4
CMS Computers Ltd Non-fund based Bk BB/ 567.5 Suspended
limits A4
CMS Traffic Systems Ltd Fund based BB / 35 Suspended
A4
CMS Traffic Systems Ltd Non-fund based Bk BB / 50 Suspended
limits A4
Ganga Dairy Ltd TL BB 86.8 Reaffirmed
Ganga Dairy Ltd CC BB 53.2 Reaffirmed
Gayatri Developwell Pvt. Ltd TL B+ 135 Assigned
Jassar Dental Medical Fund Based Bk Fac BB 727.2 Reaffirmed
Education Health Foundation
Jassar Dental Medical Non-fund based Bk Fac BB 120 Reaffirmed
Education Health Foundation
Kalpesh Corporation CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Kalpesh Corporation TL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Kalpesh Corporation Stand by Limit B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Kanaiya Exports Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Reaffirmed
Kanaiya Exports Pvt Ltd Stand by Limit B 14 Reaffirmed
Magicrete Building Solutions TL BB- 242.9 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Magicrete Building Solutions FB Fac BB- 120 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Mahanagar Realty CC (Proposed) B+ 750 Withdrawn
Megha Fruit Processing Pvt. Fund based and non FB BB / 510 Suspended
Ltd. Fac A4
P. C. Chandra (Jewellers) Pvt. TL BBB 100 Suspended
Ltd.
P. C. Chandra Jewellery Apex CC BBB+ 90 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd
P.R Stampings Pvt Ltd Fund based and non FB B/ 60 Suspended
Fac A4
Platinum Synthetics Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BB- 100 Suspended
Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 603.8 Upgraded
from B+
Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 80 Upgraded
from B+
Silver Star Finance And Bk lines BB 60 Suspended
Leasing Ltd
SS Corporate Securities Ltd LT/ ST Fund based/ BB / 600 Reaffirmed
Non-fund based Bk A4+
Lines
Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd TL B+ 150 Assigned
Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd LT - Non Fund Based* B+ 150 Assigned
*The long term - non fund based limits are a sublimit of the term loan facility. The total
limits rated by ICRA amount to Rs. 21 crores
Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Assigned
Tema India Ltd LT: TL BBB- 78.7 Revised from
BB
Tema India Ltd LT: FB limits BBB- 581 Revised from
BB
Tema India Ltd LT & ST: Non-FB limits BBB- 1327.1 Revised from
/ A3 BB /
A4
Tema India Ltd LT & ST: Unallocated BBB- 563.2 Revised from
/ A3 BB /
A4
Unique Offset TL BB 12.5 Suspended
Unique Offset CC BB 7 Suspended
Unique Offset Import LC Fac BB 37.5 Suspended
V Star Creations Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac BBB 16.1 Reaffirmed
(Revised from 2.00cr)
V Star Creations Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB 70 Reaffirmed
(Revised from 8.85cr)
