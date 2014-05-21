May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BMM Ispat Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 3100 Upgraded from D Jassar Dental Medical Fund Based Bk Fac A4+ 276.8 Upgraded Education Health Foundation from A4 Kalpesh Corporation Export Packing Credit A4 75 Reaffirmed Kanaiya Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 70 Reaffirmed Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 3 Reaffirmed Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 1 Reaffirmed Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4 20 Assigned V Star Creations Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A2 31 Reaffirmed (Revised from 1.10cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BMM Ispat Ltd TL Fac BB 28214.3 Upgraded from D BMM Ispat Ltd FB Fac BB 3500 Upgraded from D CMS Computers Ltd Fund based BB/ 65 Suspended A4 CMS Computers Ltd Non-fund based Bk BB/ 567.5 Suspended limits A4 CMS Traffic Systems Ltd Fund based BB / 35 Suspended A4 CMS Traffic Systems Ltd Non-fund based Bk BB / 50 Suspended limits A4 Ganga Dairy Ltd TL BB 86.8 Reaffirmed Ganga Dairy Ltd CC BB 53.2 Reaffirmed Gayatri Developwell Pvt. Ltd TL B+ 135 Assigned Jassar Dental Medical Fund Based Bk Fac BB 727.2 Reaffirmed Education Health Foundation Jassar Dental Medical Non-fund based Bk Fac BB 120 Reaffirmed Education Health Foundation Kalpesh Corporation CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Kalpesh Corporation TL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Kalpesh Corporation Stand by Limit B+ 15 Reaffirmed Kanaiya Exports Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Reaffirmed Kanaiya Exports Pvt Ltd Stand by Limit B 14 Reaffirmed Magicrete Building Solutions TL BB- 242.9 Suspended Pvt Ltd Magicrete Building Solutions FB Fac BB- 120 Suspended Pvt Ltd Mahanagar Realty CC (Proposed) B+ 750 Withdrawn Megha Fruit Processing Pvt. Fund based and non FB BB / 510 Suspended Ltd. Fac A4 P. C. Chandra (Jewellers) Pvt. TL BBB 100 Suspended Ltd. P. C. Chandra Jewellery Apex CC BBB+ 90 Suspended Pvt. Ltd P.R Stampings Pvt Ltd Fund based and non FB B/ 60 Suspended Fac A4 Platinum Synthetics Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BB- 100 Suspended Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 603.8 Upgraded from B+ Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 80 Upgraded from B+ Silver Star Finance And Bk lines BB 60 Suspended Leasing Ltd SS Corporate Securities Ltd LT/ ST Fund based/ BB / 600 Reaffirmed Non-fund based Bk A4+ Lines Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd TL B+ 150 Assigned Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd LT - Non Fund Based* B+ 150 Assigned *The long term - non fund based limits are a sublimit of the term loan facility. The total limits rated by ICRA amount to Rs. 21 crores Summa Real Media Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Assigned Tema India Ltd LT: TL BBB- 78.7 Revised from BB Tema India Ltd LT: FB limits BBB- 581 Revised from BB Tema India Ltd LT & ST: Non-FB limits BBB- 1327.1 Revised from / A3 BB / A4 Tema India Ltd LT & ST: Unallocated BBB- 563.2 Revised from / A3 BB / A4 Unique Offset TL BB 12.5 Suspended Unique Offset CC BB 7 Suspended Unique Offset Import LC Fac BB 37.5 Suspended V Star Creations Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac BBB 16.1 Reaffirmed (Revised from 2.00cr) V Star Creations Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB 70 Reaffirmed (Revised from 8.85cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)