May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Boutique International Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 120 Reaffirmed Jinvik Export Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 70 Reaffirmed Facility Nagardas Kanji Shah ST FB and non-fund A4 104.5 Suspended based Bk Fac Omega Colors Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based FDBP A4 12 Reaffirmed Omega Colors Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based LC A4 16 Reaffirmed Limits Omega Colors Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 1 Reaffirmed Letter of Guarantee Limits Pansari Steels Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 60 Assigned (enhanced from 4.00 crores)**sub limit of cash credit Rishabh Metals & Chemicals Pvt NFBL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Siddharth Carbochem Products NFBL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd (increased from Rs. 5.00 crore) Siddharth Carbochem Products Proposed limits A4+ 322.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 58.50 crore) Skanray Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Non Fund Based A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits SVR Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed SVR Electricals Pvt Ltd BG A4 40 Reaffirmed Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd ST Non- FB Fac A2 80 Revised from A3+ Reduced from Rs. 8.44 crores LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special NCD AA- 38000 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd (enhanced from Rs 1300 crore) Boutique International Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed Charutar Arogya Mandal LT TL B+ 127.5 Reaffirmed Charutar Arogya Mandal LT FBL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Davariya Brothers Pvt Ltd FBL (PC/PCFC) BBB- 1760.2 Reaffirmed / A3 Gimpex Ltd FBF BBB- 2550 Upgraded from BB+ Gimpex Ltd NFBF BBB- 1700 Upgraded from BB+ Meera And Co. Ltd FB Fac D 55 Assigned Meera And Co. Ltd Non-FB Fac D 15 Assigned Moonlight Marbles Pvt Ltd LT FBL B- 125.4 Reaffirmed Nagardas Kanji Shah e LT FB working B 10.5 Suspended capital Fac Nagardas Kanji Shah unallocated limits B / 15 Suspended A4 Niit Institute Of Information LT: TL A 750 Reaffirmed Technology Omega Colors Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based CC Limit B- 20 Upgraded from B Omega Colors Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based TL B- 6.5 Withdrawn Pansari Steels Pvt Ltd FBL B 80 Assigned (enhanced from 5.50 crores) Rishabh Metals & Chemicals Pvt FBL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Rishabh Metals & Chemicals Pvt TL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Sanskar Bharti Foundation TL B+ 80 Upgraded from B Shaktiman Cements And CC B 62.5 Assigned Packaging Industries Ltd Shaktiman Cements And TL B 137.5 Assigned Packaging Industries Ltd Shree Jaydeep Ginning Factory CCL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Siddharth Carbochem Products TL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 1.50 crore) Siddharth Carbochem Products FBL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Skanray Healthcare Pvt. Ltd TL BB+ 270 Revised from BB Skanray Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Fund Based Working BB+ 100 Revised from Capital Limits BB Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBF B+ 170 Reaffirmed Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd NFBF B+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 25 Assigned SVR Electricals Pvt Ltd CC B 47.5 Reaffirmed SVR Electricals Pvt Ltd TL B 21 Reaffirmed Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Loan Fac BBB 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 3.56 crores United Hotels & Properties TL B- 340 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd United Hotels & Properties FBL B- 10 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)