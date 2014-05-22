US STOCKS-Wall St rises as earnings take focus from geopolitics
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Boutique International Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 120 Reaffirmed Jinvik Export Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 70 Reaffirmed Facility Nagardas Kanji Shah ST FB and non-fund A4 104.5 Suspended based Bk Fac Omega Colors Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based FDBP A4 12 Reaffirmed Omega Colors Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based LC A4 16 Reaffirmed Limits Omega Colors Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 1 Reaffirmed Letter of Guarantee Limits Pansari Steels Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 60 Assigned (enhanced from 4.00 crores)**sub limit of cash credit Rishabh Metals & Chemicals Pvt NFBL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Siddharth Carbochem Products NFBL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd (increased from Rs. 5.00 crore) Siddharth Carbochem Products Proposed limits A4+ 322.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 58.50 crore) Skanray Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Non Fund Based A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits SVR Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed SVR Electricals Pvt Ltd BG A4 40 Reaffirmed Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd ST Non- FB Fac A2 80 Revised from A3+ Reduced from Rs. 8.44 crores LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special NCD AA- 38000 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd (enhanced from Rs 1300 crore) Boutique International Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed Charutar Arogya Mandal LT TL B+ 127.5 Reaffirmed Charutar Arogya Mandal LT FBL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Davariya Brothers Pvt Ltd FBL (PC/PCFC) BBB- 1760.2 Reaffirmed / A3 Gimpex Ltd FBF BBB- 2550 Upgraded from BB+ Gimpex Ltd NFBF BBB- 1700 Upgraded from BB+ Meera And Co. Ltd FB Fac D 55 Assigned Meera And Co. Ltd Non-FB Fac D 15 Assigned Moonlight Marbles Pvt Ltd LT FBL B- 125.4 Reaffirmed Nagardas Kanji Shah e LT FB working B 10.5 Suspended capital Fac Nagardas Kanji Shah unallocated limits B / 15 Suspended A4 Niit Institute Of Information LT: TL A 750 Reaffirmed Technology Omega Colors Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based CC Limit B- 20 Upgraded from B Omega Colors Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based TL B- 6.5 Withdrawn Pansari Steels Pvt Ltd FBL B 80 Assigned (enhanced from 5.50 crores) Rishabh Metals & Chemicals Pvt FBL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Rishabh Metals & Chemicals Pvt TL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Sanskar Bharti Foundation TL B+ 80 Upgraded from B Shaktiman Cements And CC B 62.5 Assigned Packaging Industries Ltd Shaktiman Cements And TL B 137.5 Assigned Packaging Industries Ltd Shree Jaydeep Ginning Factory CCL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Siddharth Carbochem Products TL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 1.50 crore) Siddharth Carbochem Products FBL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Skanray Healthcare Pvt. Ltd TL BB+ 270 Revised from BB Skanray Healthcare Pvt. Ltd Fund Based Working BB+ 100 Revised from Capital Limits BB Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBF B+ 170 Reaffirmed Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd NFBF B+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Koduri Enterprises Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 25 Assigned SVR Electricals Pvt Ltd CC B 47.5 Reaffirmed SVR Electricals Pvt Ltd TL B 21 Reaffirmed Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Loan Fac BBB 100 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 3.56 crores United Hotels & Properties TL B- 340 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd United Hotels & Properties FBL B- 10 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
