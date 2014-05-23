May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aloka Exports ST, FB Fac A3 100 Reaffirmed Aloka Exports ST, non-FB Fac A3 6 Reaffirmed Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 45 Reaffirmed Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 40 Reaffirmed HIM Cableways ST Non-fund Based A4 20 Assigned Hisar Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned HPI Sales Corporation Non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned IDFC Asset Management Company Ultra Short Bond A1+ Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fund mfs IDFC Asset Management Company IDFC Cash Fund A1+ Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd mfs NCL Wintech India Ltd LOC/BG* A3 30 Upgraded from A4 *Letter of credit and bank guarantee facilities are inter changeable NCL Wintech India Ltd ST Unallocated Limits A3 25 Upgraded from A4 Padam Interiors ST, FBL - BG A3+ 100 Assigned Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 220 Assigned LOC/Buyer's Credit Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 20 Assigned Realwax Industries ST FBL * A4+ 145 Assigned * Sublimit of cash credit facilities Shree Padmawati Metaliks Pvt. Working capital limits A4 70 Suspended Ltd Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd NFBL - BG A4 2.4 Assigned Wonder Construction Non-FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aloka Exports Long-TL BBB- 84.5 Reaffirmed Aloka Exports LT, FB Fac* BBB- 20 Reaffirmed *- sub-limit under short-term, fund based facilities with total utilization limited to Rs. 10.00 crore Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 27 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Diamonds Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB 95 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Diamonds Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 5 Reaffirmed Divine Ca Securitisation PTC Series A AA Reaffirmed Series A Trust 2013 (SO) Divine Ca Securitisation PTC Series B BBB Reaffirmed Series A Trust 2013 (SO) Divine Ca Securitisation PTC Series A AA+ Reaffirmed Series I Trust 2013 (SO) Divine Ca Securitisation PTC Series B BBB+ Reaffirmed Series I Trust 2013 (SO) Divine Cv Securitisation PTC Series B A- Reaffirmed Series I Trust 2013 (SO) Divine Cv Securitisation PTC Series A AAA Reaffirmed Series I Trust 2013 (SO) Eos Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL B+ 160 Assigned Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 3000 Notice of Withdrawal Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 25 Upgraded from B Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 35 Upgraded A4 from B / Reaffirmed Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt CC B+ 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt TL B+ 18.9 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs. 3.00 crore) HIM Cableways LT CC Facility B 40 Assigned HIM Cableways LT TL B 28.2 Assigned HIM Cableways Unallocated B/ 13.5 Assigned A4 Hisar Exim Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 6 Assigned HPI Sales Corporation FB Fac B 5 Assigned IDFC Asset Management Company IDFC Super Saver AAA Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Income Fund Medium mfs Term Plan IDFC Asset Management Company IDFC Money Manager AAA Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Treasury Fund mfs IDFC Asset Management Company IDFC Money Manager AAA Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Investment Fund mfs IDFC Asset Management Company IDFC Super Saver AAA Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Income Fund ST Plan mfs Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd CC B+ 160 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 13.75 Cr) Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd TL B+ 90 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6.25 Cr) Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd Bills of Exchange B+ 50 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4 Cr) Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd BG/LOC B+ 100 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6 Cr) NCL Wintech India Ltd CC BBB- 45 Upgraded from BB NCL Wintech India Ltd TL BBB- 55.6 Upgraded from BB NCL Wintech India Ltd LT Unallocated Limits BBB- 24.4 Upgraded from BB Padam Interiors LT, FBL - CC BBB 50 Assigned Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC Limit BB 97.5 Assigned Realwax Industries LT Fund Based- CC Fac BB+ 145 Assigned Realwax Industries LT Fund Based- TL BB+ 134.2 Assigned Rfl Cv Loan Pool D.A. Jan-12 I Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed (SO) Rfl Cv Loan Pool D.A. Mar-12 Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed Ii (SO) Shree Padmawati Metaliks Pvt. TL & working capital BB- 559 Suspended Ltd Fac Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd FBL - CC B 30 Assigned Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd FBL - Working Capital B 8.4 Assigned TL Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd FBL - Working Capital B 10 Assigned Loan Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd FBL - TL B 25 Assigned Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd Unallocated B/ 14.2 Assigned A4 Wonder Construction FBL B- 90 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)