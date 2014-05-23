May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 22, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aloka Exports ST, FB Fac A3 100 Reaffirmed
Aloka Exports ST, non-FB Fac A3 6 Reaffirmed
Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 45 Reaffirmed
Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 40 Reaffirmed
HIM Cableways ST Non-fund Based A4 20 Assigned
Hisar Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned
HPI Sales Corporation Non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned
IDFC Asset Management Company Ultra Short Bond A1+ Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Fund mfs
IDFC Asset Management Company IDFC Cash Fund A1+ Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd mfs
NCL Wintech India Ltd LOC/BG* A3 30 Upgraded
from A4
*Letter of credit and bank guarantee facilities are inter changeable
NCL Wintech India Ltd ST Unallocated Limits A3 25 Upgraded
from A4
Padam Interiors ST, FBL - BG A3+ 100 Assigned
Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 220 Assigned
LOC/Buyer's Credit
Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 20 Assigned
Realwax Industries ST FBL * A4+ 145 Assigned
* Sublimit of cash credit facilities
Shree Padmawati Metaliks Pvt. Working capital limits A4 70 Suspended
Ltd
Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd NFBL - BG A4 2.4 Assigned
Wonder Construction Non-FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aloka Exports Long-TL BBB- 84.5 Reaffirmed
Aloka Exports LT, FB Fac* BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
*- sub-limit under short-term, fund based facilities with total utilization limited to Rs. 10.00
crore
Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 27 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Diamonds Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB 95 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Diamonds Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 5 Reaffirmed
Divine Ca Securitisation PTC Series A AA Reaffirmed
Series A Trust 2013 (SO)
Divine Ca Securitisation PTC Series B BBB Reaffirmed
Series A Trust 2013 (SO)
Divine Ca Securitisation PTC Series A AA+ Reaffirmed
Series I Trust 2013 (SO)
Divine Ca Securitisation PTC Series B BBB+ Reaffirmed
Series I Trust 2013 (SO)
Divine Cv Securitisation PTC Series B A- Reaffirmed
Series I Trust 2013 (SO)
Divine Cv Securitisation PTC Series A AAA Reaffirmed
Series I Trust 2013 (SO)
Eos Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL B+ 160 Assigned
Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 3000 Notice of
Withdrawal
Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 25 Upgraded
from B
Eswari Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 35 Upgraded
A4 from B
/ Reaffirmed
Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt CC B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt TL B+ 18.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(reduced from Rs. 3.00 crore)
HIM Cableways LT CC Facility B 40 Assigned
HIM Cableways LT TL B 28.2 Assigned
HIM Cableways Unallocated B/ 13.5 Assigned
A4
Hisar Exim Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 6 Assigned
HPI Sales Corporation FB Fac B 5 Assigned
IDFC Asset Management Company IDFC Super Saver AAA Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Income Fund Medium mfs
Term Plan
IDFC Asset Management Company IDFC Money Manager AAA Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Treasury Fund mfs
IDFC Asset Management Company IDFC Money Manager AAA Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Investment Fund mfs
IDFC Asset Management Company IDFC Super Saver AAA Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Income Fund ST Plan mfs
Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd CC B+ 160 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 13.75 Cr)
Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd TL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 6.25 Cr)
Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd Bills of Exchange B+ 50 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 4 Cr)
Kimplas Piping Systems Ltd BG/LOC B+ 100 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 6 Cr)
NCL Wintech India Ltd CC BBB- 45 Upgraded
from BB
NCL Wintech India Ltd TL BBB- 55.6 Upgraded
from BB
NCL Wintech India Ltd LT Unallocated Limits BBB- 24.4 Upgraded
from BB
Padam Interiors LT, FBL - CC BBB 50 Assigned
Pristine Commercials Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC Limit BB 97.5 Assigned
Realwax Industries LT Fund Based- CC Fac BB+ 145 Assigned
Realwax Industries LT Fund Based- TL BB+ 134.2 Assigned
Rfl Cv Loan Pool D.A. Jan-12 I Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed
(SO)
Rfl Cv Loan Pool D.A. Mar-12 Purchaser Payouts AAA Reaffirmed
Ii (SO)
Shree Padmawati Metaliks Pvt. TL & working capital BB- 559 Suspended
Ltd Fac
Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd FBL - CC B 30 Assigned
Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd FBL - Working Capital B 8.4 Assigned
TL
Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd FBL - Working Capital B 10 Assigned
Loan
Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd FBL - TL B 25 Assigned
Sreenagar Cold Storage Pvt. Ltd Unallocated B/ 14.2 Assigned
A4
Wonder Construction FBL B- 90 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
