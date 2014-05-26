May 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 23, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ankit International Non-FB limits A4 17.5 Reaffirmed
API Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits A4 30 Reaffirmed
Bhadra International (India) ST Non-Fund Based A4 780 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac
Endress+Hauser(India) Non-FB A1 20 Revised from
Automation Instrumentation Pvt A2+
Ltd
Hysco Steel India Pvt Ltd Fund based and non-FB A3 900 Reaffirmed
Fac
Leo Timber Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Suspended
Munjal Hospitality Pvt Ltd Bridge Loan A3 250 Reaffirmed
Nikhil Udyog FB limits A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
SJB Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 40 Assigned
Steelfur System Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 5 Suspended
United Metal Industries Non-FB Fac A3# 160
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
SML Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MB+ - Assigned
Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alstom India Ltd FBL AA 475 Assigned
Alstom India Ltd Non-FBL AA 31422.1 Assigned
Alstom T&D India Ltd FBL AA- 8480 Assigned
Alstom T&D India Ltd Non-FBL AA- / 34510 Assigned
A1+
Ankit International FB limits BB 35 Reaffirmed
Annpoorna Overseas FB Fac B+ 130 Suspended
API Associates Pvt Ltd FB limits BB 70 Reaffirmed
Aradhna Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 130.2 Reaffirmed
Aradhna Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FBL BB- 2 Reaffirmed
Aurora Sri Venkateswara Swamy FBL B+ 123 Assigned
Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd
Bhadra International (India) TL B+ 3367.6 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Bhadra International (India) LT FB Working Capital B+ 300 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Fac
Daman Polythread Ltd fund based and non FB BB+/ 146.5 Suspended
Fac A4+
Darsun Higher Educational TL B 48 Assigned
Society
Darsun Higher Educational Unallocated B 20 Assigned
Society
Endress+Hauser(India) TL A- 200 Revised from
Automation Instrumentation Pvt BBB+
Ltd
Endress+Hauser(India) CC A- 80 Revised from
Automation Instrumentation Pvt BBB+
Ltd
Friends International FBL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
General Motors India Pvt Ltd LT Loans BBB 8000 Reaffirmed
General Motors India Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB / 2000 Reaffirmed
(Fund Based)^ A2
^ GMIPL's Non-Fund Based Limits are sub-limits of Rs. 200 crore Fund Based Limits and are
completely interchangeable long-term & short-term exposures (i.e. Cash Credit/WCDL) (reduced
from 425.0cr)
General Motors India Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB / 2000 Reaffirmed
(Non-Fund Based)^ A2
^ GMIPL's Non-Fund Based Limits are sub-limits of Rs. 200 crore Fund Based Limits and are
completely interchangeable long-term & short-term exposures (i.e. Cash Credit/WCDL) (reduced
from 425.0cr)
Hysco Steel India Pvt Ltd Fund based BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) facility
Leo Timber Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 36 Suspended
Mangaldas Venichand LT Fund Based - CC BB- 60 Assigned
N. S. Software LT fund based Bk Fac B 517.5 Withdrawn
Nagabhushanam & Co. FBL B+ 20 Assigned
Nagabhushanam & Co. NFBL B+ 80 Assigned
Nagabhushanam & Co. Unallocated limits B+ / 100 Assigned
A4
Nikhil Udyog TL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Nikhil Udyog Unallocated BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Nikhil Udyog FB limits BB+ 105 Reaffirmed
Orange City Housing Finance LT/ST Interchangeable B+ / 40 Assigned
Ltd Bk Lines A4
Sanghar Warehousing LT Fund Based - TL BB- 130 Assigned
Shubhlaxmi Silk Mills LT FBL-TL B- 55 Suspended
Shubhlaxmi Silk Mills LT FBL-CC B- 20 Suspended
SJB Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 160 Assigned
SML Finance Ltd Bk Loan Fac BB+ 200 Assigned
Steelfur System Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 25 Suspended
Steelfur System Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 21 Suspended
United Metal Industries FB Fac BBB-# 80
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
