May 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit International Non-FB limits A4 17.5 Reaffirmed API Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits A4 30 Reaffirmed Bhadra International (India) ST Non-Fund Based A4 780 Assigned Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac Endress+Hauser(India) Non-FB A1 20 Revised from Automation Instrumentation Pvt A2+ Ltd Hysco Steel India Pvt Ltd Fund based and non-FB A3 900 Reaffirmed Fac Leo Timber Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 50 Suspended Munjal Hospitality Pvt Ltd Bridge Loan A3 250 Reaffirmed Nikhil Udyog FB limits A4+ 110 Reaffirmed SJB Automobiles Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 40 Assigned Steelfur System Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 5 Suspended United Metal Industries Non-FB Fac A3# 160 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- SML Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MB+ - Assigned Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstom India Ltd FBL AA 475 Assigned Alstom India Ltd Non-FBL AA 31422.1 Assigned Alstom T&D India Ltd FBL AA- 8480 Assigned Alstom T&D India Ltd Non-FBL AA- / 34510 Assigned A1+ Ankit International FB limits BB 35 Reaffirmed Annpoorna Overseas FB Fac B+ 130 Suspended API Associates Pvt Ltd FB limits BB 70 Reaffirmed Aradhna Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 130.2 Reaffirmed Aradhna Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FBL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Aurora Sri Venkateswara Swamy FBL B+ 123 Assigned Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd Bhadra International (India) TL B+ 3367.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bhadra International (India) LT FB Working Capital B+ 300 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac Daman Polythread Ltd fund based and non FB BB+/ 146.5 Suspended Fac A4+ Darsun Higher Educational TL B 48 Assigned Society Darsun Higher Educational Unallocated B 20 Assigned Society Endress+Hauser(India) TL A- 200 Revised from Automation Instrumentation Pvt BBB+ Ltd Endress+Hauser(India) CC A- 80 Revised from Automation Instrumentation Pvt BBB+ Ltd Friends International FBL B+ 110 Reaffirmed General Motors India Pvt Ltd LT Loans BBB 8000 Reaffirmed General Motors India Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB / 2000 Reaffirmed (Fund Based)^ A2 ^ GMIPL's Non-Fund Based Limits are sub-limits of Rs. 200 crore Fund Based Limits and are completely interchangeable long-term & short-term exposures (i.e. Cash Credit/WCDL) (reduced from 425.0cr) General Motors India Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB / 2000 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based)^ A2 ^ GMIPL's Non-Fund Based Limits are sub-limits of Rs. 200 crore Fund Based Limits and are completely interchangeable long-term & short-term exposures (i.e. Cash Credit/WCDL) (reduced from 425.0cr) Hysco Steel India Pvt Ltd Fund based BBB- 200 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) facility Leo Timber Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 36 Suspended Mangaldas Venichand LT Fund Based - CC BB- 60 Assigned N. S. Software LT fund based Bk Fac B 517.5 Withdrawn Nagabhushanam & Co. FBL B+ 20 Assigned Nagabhushanam & Co. NFBL B+ 80 Assigned Nagabhushanam & Co. Unallocated limits B+ / 100 Assigned A4 Nikhil Udyog TL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Nikhil Udyog Unallocated BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Nikhil Udyog FB limits BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Orange City Housing Finance LT/ST Interchangeable B+ / 40 Assigned Ltd Bk Lines A4 Sanghar Warehousing LT Fund Based - TL BB- 130 Assigned Shubhlaxmi Silk Mills LT FBL-TL B- 55 Suspended Shubhlaxmi Silk Mills LT FBL-CC B- 20 Suspended SJB Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 160 Assigned SML Finance Ltd Bk Loan Fac BB+ 200 Assigned Steelfur System Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 25 Suspended Steelfur System Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 21 Suspended United Metal Industries FB Fac BBB-# 80 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.