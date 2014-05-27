May 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal And Company LOC A4 200 Assigned Artiz Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund based: BG D 5 Suspended Bonanza Portfolio Ltd ST Non-Fund Based Bk A2 3000 Reaffirmed Fac Bonanza Portfolio Ltd ST Fund Based Bk Fac A2 2000 Reaffirmed Hira Power & Steels Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 1185 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 110.0 crore) Mahesh Products Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4 5 Assigned BG Metalex Steel Strips Pvt Ltd LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Narmada Cars Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit* A4 4 Suspended Navjyot International Trading ST NFBL* (BG/LC) A4 35 Suspended Pvt Ltd Orient Packaging FBL - LOC A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Plasto India Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 75 Reaffirmed Rajpal Abhikaran Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 150 Assigned (enhanced from 0.0 CR) Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Debt (including A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed CP) Shri Vishnu Eatables (India) FBL (Packing Credit / A4 1200 Assigned Ltd Bill Discounting)* *One way interchangeability upto Rs. 20 crore from PC to Bill Discounting (fund based limits ceiling of Rs. 160 crore) Wipro Ltd Fund based inter A1+ 13550 Reaffirmed -changeable) Fac (Revised from Rs. 2,251.6 crore) Wipro Ltd Fund based inter A1+ - Reaffirmed -changeable) Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed Aggarwal And Company CC* B 100 Assigned * Sublimit of Letter of Credit Alp Consulting Ltd LT / ST BB+ / 104.5 Suspended A4+ Ama India Enterprises Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac B+ 95 Reaffirmed Ama India Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Arawali Phosphate Ltd LT FB limits BB- 85 Reaffirmed Artiz Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based: D 22.5 Suspended Working capital Limit Artiz Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based: TL D 36.8 Suspended Desh Bhagat Memorial Bk TL BB 59.4 Suspended Educational Trust Desh Bhagat Memorial FBL BB 130.6 Suspended Educational Trust Dev Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Dev Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- TL B+ 12.1 Reaffirmed G M Rao Cottons Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 250 Suspended Gmr Solvents Bk Fac B- 150 Suspended Hira Power & Steels Ltd FB Fac BBB 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 50.0 crore) Jagannath Sponge Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB- / 170 Suspended A4 Kaustubh Construction Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 12 Suspended Kaustubh Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B+ 88 Suspended Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 497 Assigned (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 AA 12.8 Assigned (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 38.2 Assigned (SO) Mahesh Products Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC B 142.5 Assigned Mahesh Products Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL B 50 Assigned Metalex Steel Strips Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 9.00 crore) Metalex Steel Strips Pvt Ltd TL B+ 62 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Metalex Steel Strips Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ / 20 Assigned A4 Narmada Cars Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB 220 Suspended Narmada Cars Pvt Ltd TL BB 95 Suspended Navjyot International Trading LT/ ST FBL (EPC/PCFC) BB- 220 Suspended Pvt Ltd Om Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- TL B+ 12.5 Revised from B Om Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 50 Revised from B Orient Packaging FBL - CC BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Plasto India Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B+ 35 Reaffirmed Radhe Corporation LT FB Fac BB- 60 Suspended Rajpal Abhikaran Pvt Ltd FB Fac - - - (enhanced from 7.5 CR) Rajpal Abhikaran Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 50 Upgraded from B (enhanced from 2.5 CR) Sai Venkata Agro Industries Bk Fac C 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shri Vishnu Eatables (India) FBL (CC) BB 400 Assigned Ltd Smt. Tarawanti Educational Bk Fac B- 106.5 Suspended Trust Sri Balaji Agro Industries Bk Fac C 60 Suspended Srilanand Mansion Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1480 Reaffirmed Veto Switchgears And Cables FBL - CC BBB+ 200 Assigned Ltd VM Procon Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 270 Suspended VM Procon Pvt Ltd Bk overdraft BB 60 Suspended (sublimit of TL) Wipro Ltd Fund based inter AAA 13550 Reaffirmed -changeable) Fac (Revised from Rs. 2,251.6 crore) Wipro Ltd Fund based inter AAA - Reaffirmed -changeable) Fac (Revised from USD 674.0 million) Wipro Ltd External Commercial AAA - Reaffirmed Borrowings (ECBs) Wipro Ltd NFBF AAA 35402 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs.3,255.2 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.