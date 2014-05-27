May 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aggarwal And Company LOC A4 200 Assigned
Artiz Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund based: BG D 5 Suspended
Bonanza Portfolio Ltd ST Non-Fund Based Bk A2 3000 Reaffirmed
Fac
Bonanza Portfolio Ltd ST Fund Based Bk Fac A2 2000 Reaffirmed
Hira Power & Steels Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 1185 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 110.0 crore)
Mahesh Products Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4 5 Assigned
BG
Metalex Steel Strips Pvt Ltd LOC A4 50 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
Narmada Cars Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit* A4 4 Suspended
Navjyot International Trading ST NFBL* (BG/LC) A4 35 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Orient Packaging FBL - LOC A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Plasto India Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 75 Reaffirmed
Rajpal Abhikaran Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 150 Assigned
(enhanced from 0.0 CR)
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Debt (including A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
CP)
Shri Vishnu Eatables (India) FBL (Packing Credit / A4 1200 Assigned
Ltd Bill Discounting)*
*One way interchangeability upto Rs. 20 crore from PC to Bill Discounting (fund based limits
ceiling of Rs. 160 crore)
Wipro Ltd Fund based inter A1+ 13550 Reaffirmed
-changeable) Fac
(Revised from Rs. 2,251.6 crore)
Wipro Ltd Fund based inter A1+ - Reaffirmed
-changeable) Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accent Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed
Aggarwal And Company CC* B 100 Assigned
* Sublimit of Letter of Credit
Alp Consulting Ltd LT / ST BB+ / 104.5 Suspended
A4+
Ama India Enterprises Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac B+ 95 Reaffirmed
Ama India Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed
Arawali Phosphate Ltd LT FB limits BB- 85 Reaffirmed
Artiz Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based: D 22.5 Suspended
Working capital Limit
Artiz Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based: TL D 36.8 Suspended
Desh Bhagat Memorial Bk TL BB 59.4 Suspended
Educational Trust
Desh Bhagat Memorial FBL BB 130.6 Suspended
Educational Trust
Dev Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Dev Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- TL B+ 12.1 Reaffirmed
G M Rao Cottons Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 250 Suspended
Gmr Solvents Bk Fac B- 150 Suspended
Hira Power & Steels Ltd FB Fac BBB 600 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 50.0 crore)
Jagannath Sponge Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB- / 170 Suspended
A4
Kaustubh Construction Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 12 Suspended
Kaustubh Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B+ 88 Suspended
Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 AA 497 Assigned
(SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 AA 12.8 Assigned
(SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB 38.2 Assigned
(SO)
Mahesh Products Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC B 142.5 Assigned
Mahesh Products Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL B 50 Assigned
Metalex Steel Strips Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 9.00 crore)
Metalex Steel Strips Pvt Ltd TL B+ 62 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 8.00 crore)
Metalex Steel Strips Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ / 20 Assigned
A4
Narmada Cars Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB 220 Suspended
Narmada Cars Pvt Ltd TL BB 95 Suspended
Navjyot International Trading LT/ ST FBL (EPC/PCFC) BB- 220 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Om Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- TL B+ 12.5 Revised from
B
Om Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 50 Revised from
B
Orient Packaging FBL - CC BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Plasto India Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Radhe Corporation LT FB Fac BB- 60 Suspended
Rajpal Abhikaran Pvt Ltd FB Fac - - -
(enhanced from 7.5 CR)
Rajpal Abhikaran Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 50 Upgraded
from B
(enhanced from 2.5 CR)
Sai Venkata Agro Industries Bk Fac C 100 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Shri Vishnu Eatables (India) FBL (CC) BB 400 Assigned
Ltd
Smt. Tarawanti Educational Bk Fac B- 106.5 Suspended
Trust
Sri Balaji Agro Industries Bk Fac C 60 Suspended
Srilanand Mansion Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1480 Reaffirmed
Veto Switchgears And Cables FBL - CC BBB+ 200 Assigned
Ltd
VM Procon Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 270 Suspended
VM Procon Pvt Ltd Bk overdraft BB 60 Suspended
(sublimit of TL)
Wipro Ltd Fund based inter AAA 13550 Reaffirmed
-changeable) Fac
(Revised from Rs. 2,251.6 crore)
Wipro Ltd Fund based inter AAA - Reaffirmed
-changeable) Fac
(Revised from USD 674.0 million)
Wipro Ltd External Commercial AAA - Reaffirmed
Borrowings (ECBs)
Wipro Ltd NFBF AAA 35402 Reaffirmed
(Revised from Rs.3,255.2 crore)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
