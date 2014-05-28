GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
May 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhatia Coke & Energy Limite ST Non Fund Based A4+ 600 Upgraded from A4 Dynamatic Technologies Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 715 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 72.50 crore) Kalindee Rail Nirman ST NFBL * A3 1390 $ (Engineers) Ltd * To the extent of limits interchangeable between long term and short term limits Kevin Process Technologies Pvt BG A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Machinfabrik Industries Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 25 Reaffirmed facility Milkfood Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 35 Upgraded from A4 Sakku Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FBL A4 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.00 Cr) Shakumbhari Expo-Impo Ltd ST FB Fac A4 175 Downgraded from A4+ Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 50 Reaffirmed Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 30 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5 Crore) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Milkfood Ltd Fixed Deposits MB+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associates Nonwovens Bk Fac BB+ / 152 Withdrawn A4+ Bhatia Coke & Energy Limite LT Fund Based BB 1890 Upgraded from BB- Bhatia Coke & Energy Limite LT Non Fund Based BB 510 Upgraded from BB- Bhatia Global Trading Ltd LT Fund Based D 760 Downgraded from B+ Bhatia Global Trading Ltd LT Non Fund Based D 450 Downgraded from B+ Bhatia Global Trading Ltd ST Fund Based D 50 Downgraded from A4 Bhatia Global Trading Ltd ST Non Fund Based D 6950 Downgraded from A4 Bhatia Global Trading Ltd Proposed Limited D 2220 Downgraded from A4 C-Edge Technologies Ltd LT / ST Non-FB AA-/ 250 Reaffirmed facility A1+ Dynamatic Technologies Ltd TL BB+ 1910.1 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 184.50 crore Dynamatic Technologies Ltd LT FBL BB+ 940 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 86.00 crore Harman Cottex And Seeds Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 125 Upgraded From B- Jekin Enterprise FBL B+ 200 Upgraded from B Jekin Enterprise Non-FBL B+ 250 Upgraded from B (enhanced from Rs 15 Cr) Kalindee Rail Nirman LT FBL BBB- 945 $ (Engineers) Ltd Kalindee Rail Nirman LT NFBL BBB- 2665 $ (Engineers) Ltd Kamal Ginning Factory LT, FBL - CC B+ 65 Reaffirmed Kevin Process Technologies Pvt CC BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Kevin Process Technologies Pvt TL BB+ 11.6 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 2.16 crore) Khaya Solar Projects Pvt Ltd TL B- 542 Suspended M.P. Agro Nutri Foods Ltd FBL BBB- 250 Revised from BB+ Machinfabrik Industries Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB- 70 Reaffirmed Manisha Jeweltech Pvt. Ltd. FB Fac B+ 60 Reaffirmed Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 1000 Upgraded from BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 98.03 Cr) Milkfood Ltd FBL* BB+ 710.4 Upgraded from BB *Including unallocated limits of Rs. 15.29 crore Mjr Educational Society fund based LT Fac D 70 Suspended Mohan Clothing Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB+ 255 Withdrawn Om Ginning And Pressing Factory LT, FBL - CC BB- 60 Revised from B+ Om Ginning And Pressing Factory LT, FBL - TL BB- 6.5 Revised from B+ Parveen Travels Pvt Ltd LT TL D 190 Suspended Parveen Travels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 110 Suspended Parveen Travels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 70 Suspended Priyanka Constructions Bk Fac BB-/ 160 Suspended (Baroda) Pvt Ltd A4 Riba Textiles Ltd Bk Fac B/ 259.7 Withdrawn A4 Royal Regency Fassions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB/ 82.5 Withdrawn A4 Sakku Spinning Mills Ltd FBL BB- 799.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 108.98 Cr) Sakku Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FBL BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Realty CC (Proposed) BB 350 Reaffirmed Srini Food Park Pvt. Ltd Fund based LT Fac D 500 Suspended Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Bk Fac BB+ 220 Withdrawn (Delhi) Pvt Ltd Truform Techno Products Ltd FBL - CC D 57.5 Reaffirmed Truform Techno Products Ltd FBL - TL D 42.5 Reaffirmed Truform Techno Products Ltd Non-FBL - LOC D 10 Reaffirmed Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8.00 Crore) Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd FBL - SLOC B+ 5 Reaffirmed Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 10.5 Assigned Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd FBL - Corporate Loan B+ 3.3 Assigned West Bengal State Electricity LT Bond Programme BBB+ 10000 Reaffirmed Distribution Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Issuer Rating IrBBB+ Reaffirmed Distribution Co. Ltd Zanzar Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Sunday on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.