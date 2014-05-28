May 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhatia Coke & Energy Limite ST Non Fund Based A4+ 600 Upgraded from A4 Dynamatic Technologies Ltd ST Non-FBL A4+ 715 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 72.50 crore) Kalindee Rail Nirman ST NFBL * A3 1390 $ (Engineers) Ltd * To the extent of limits interchangeable between long term and short term limits Kevin Process Technologies Pvt BG A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Machinfabrik Industries Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 25 Reaffirmed facility Milkfood Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 35 Upgraded from A4 Sakku Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FBL A4 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.00 Cr) Shakumbhari Expo-Impo Ltd ST FB Fac A4 175 Downgraded from A4+ Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 50 Reaffirmed Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 30 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5 Crore) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Milkfood Ltd Fixed Deposits MB+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associates Nonwovens Bk Fac BB+ / 152 Withdrawn A4+ Bhatia Coke & Energy Limite LT Fund Based BB 1890 Upgraded from BB- Bhatia Coke & Energy Limite LT Non Fund Based BB 510 Upgraded from BB- Bhatia Global Trading Ltd LT Fund Based D 760 Downgraded from B+ Bhatia Global Trading Ltd LT Non Fund Based D 450 Downgraded from B+ Bhatia Global Trading Ltd ST Fund Based D 50 Downgraded from A4 Bhatia Global Trading Ltd ST Non Fund Based D 6950 Downgraded from A4 Bhatia Global Trading Ltd Proposed Limited D 2220 Downgraded from A4 C-Edge Technologies Ltd LT / ST Non-FB AA-/ 250 Reaffirmed facility A1+ Dynamatic Technologies Ltd TL BB+ 1910.1 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 184.50 crore Dynamatic Technologies Ltd LT FBL BB+ 940 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 86.00 crore Harman Cottex And Seeds Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 125 Upgraded From B- Jekin Enterprise FBL B+ 200 Upgraded from B Jekin Enterprise Non-FBL B+ 250 Upgraded from B (enhanced from Rs 15 Cr) Kalindee Rail Nirman LT FBL BBB- 945 $ (Engineers) Ltd Kalindee Rail Nirman LT NFBL BBB- 2665 $ (Engineers) Ltd Kamal Ginning Factory LT, FBL - CC B+ 65 Reaffirmed Kevin Process Technologies Pvt CC BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Kevin Process Technologies Pvt TL BB+ 11.6 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 2.16 crore) Khaya Solar Projects Pvt Ltd TL B- 542 Suspended M.P. Agro Nutri Foods Ltd FBL BBB- 250 Revised from BB+ Machinfabrik Industries Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB- 70 Reaffirmed Manisha Jeweltech Pvt. Ltd. FB Fac B+ 60 Reaffirmed Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 1000 Upgraded from BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 98.03 Cr) Milkfood Ltd FBL* BB+ 710.4 Upgraded from BB *Including unallocated limits of Rs. 15.29 crore Mjr Educational Society fund based LT Fac D 70 Suspended Mohan Clothing Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB+ 255 Withdrawn Om Ginning And Pressing Factory LT, FBL - CC BB- 60 Revised from B+ Om Ginning And Pressing Factory LT, FBL - TL BB- 6.5 Revised from B+ Parveen Travels Pvt Ltd LT TL D 190 Suspended Parveen Travels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 110 Suspended Parveen Travels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 70 Suspended Priyanka Constructions Bk Fac BB-/ 160 Suspended (Baroda) Pvt Ltd A4 Riba Textiles Ltd Bk Fac B/ 259.7 Withdrawn A4 Royal Regency Fassions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB/ 82.5 Withdrawn A4 Sakku Spinning Mills Ltd FBL BB- 799.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 108.98 Cr) Sakku Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FBL BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Realty CC (Proposed) BB 350 Reaffirmed Srini Food Park Pvt. Ltd Fund based LT Fac D 500 Suspended Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Bk Fac BB+ 220 Withdrawn (Delhi) Pvt Ltd Truform Techno Products Ltd FBL - CC D 57.5 Reaffirmed Truform Techno Products Ltd FBL - TL D 42.5 Reaffirmed Truform Techno Products Ltd Non-FBL - LOC D 10 Reaffirmed Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8.00 Crore) Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd FBL - SLOC B+ 5 Reaffirmed Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 10.5 Assigned Vijay Sabre Safety Pvt Ltd FBL - Corporate Loan B+ 3.3 Assigned West Bengal State Electricity LT Bond Programme BBB+ 10000 Reaffirmed Distribution Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Issuer Rating IrBBB+ Reaffirmed Distribution Co. Ltd Zanzar Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.