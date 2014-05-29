May 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Armani Exports ST, FB Fac A4+ 115 Suspended Armani Exports ST unallocated Fac A4+ 50 Suspended B.R. Designs ST Non FBL - Stand by A4 20 Suspended line of credit* *Sublimit within Long Term Fund Based Limits Bhumi Cotton Pvt Ltd ST- BG A4 0.7 Assigned Evergreen Dooars Tea Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 3 Assigned M M Creations ST fund based A4 30 Reaffirmed M/S Pmr Construction Company ST, non FB Fac A4 150 Reaffirmed Micon Valves (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL - LOC A4 15 Suspended RSPL Ltd CP Programme A1+ 1000 Assigned RSPL Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST Fac A1+ 2730 Assigned The Dhamra Port Co. Ltd Non FB Fac A2+ 1670 Reaffirmed Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 40 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alapatt Jewellers (Alapatt LT FB Fac BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Heritage) Alapatt Jewellers (Alapatt LT FB Fac (proposed) BB+ 90 Withdrawn Heritage) Armani Industries (India) Pvt TL B+ 154 Suspended Ltd Armani Industries (India) Pvt LT FB Fac B+ 20 Suspended Ltd Armani Industries (India) Pvt Unallocated limits B+ 1 Suspended Ltd Ayush Texlene Ltd LT FB facility B-; 50 Assigned B.R. Designs LT FBL - CC BB- 300 Suspended Babita Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT FB facility B- 50 Assigned Bhumi Cotton Pvt Ltd LT- CC B- 50 Assigned Bhumi Cotton Pvt Ltd LT- TL B- 22.5 Assigned Bhumi Cotton Pvt Ltd LT- Unallocated B- 1.8 Assigned Cyberwalk Tech Park Pvt Ltd FBL BB 857.8 Suspended Evergreen Dooars Tea Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB- 46.5 Assigned Evergreen Dooars Tea Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB- 20 Assigned Evergreen Dooars Tea Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- / 130.5 Assigned A4 Gupta Overseas Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 92.8 Assigned Hayward Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC B 110** Suspended **includes PCFC/EPC of Rs. 7.00 Crore, FBP of Rs. 7.00 Crore and FCL of Rs. 5.00 Crore as sublimit of cash credit which has been rated on short term at A4. Hayward Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL B 80* Suspended *includes one time import LC worth Rs. 5.81 Crore as sublimit which has been rated on short term at A4 JP Foil Ltd Bk Fac D 730 Suspended M M Creations LT fund based BB- 94 Upgraded from B M/S Pmr Construction Company LT, FB Fac B+ 50 Reaffirmed Micon Valves (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC B- 20 Suspended Micon Valves (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL B- 10 Suspended Micon Valves (India) Pvt Ltd LT Non FBL - BG B- 15 Suspended PSK Infrastructures Projects LT FBL BB+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd PSK Infrastructures Projects LT non-FBL BB+ 600 Assigned Pvt Ltd RSPL Ltd NCD Programme AA 1000 Assigned (Proposed) RSPL Ltd TL (Proposed) AA 1000 Assigned RSPL Ltd FB, LT Fac AA 2140 Assigned Shakti Development Pvt Ltd fund based and non-FB B- 100 Withdrawn Fac A4 Sree Vishnupriya Motors FBL B+ 68 Reaffirmed Textrend Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LT FB facility B- 60 Assigned The Dhamra Port Co. Ltd TL BBB+ 26000 Reaffirmed The Dhamra Port Co. Ltd CC BBB+ 830 Reaffirmed The Dhamra Port Co. Ltd Non FB Fac BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 48.8 Withdrawn Wildcraft India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 125 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.