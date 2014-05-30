May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 65 Assigned / outstanding Hira Electro Smelters Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 82 Revised from (SO) A2(SO) Lok Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based LOC A4+ 700 Suspended Fac Micron Electricals Non-FBL A2+ 1500 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Corporate Governance CGR 2 Withdrawn Practices Rossell India Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 20 Outstanding Shell - N -Tube Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL - BG A4 60 Suspended Sowbhagya Polymers Ltd ST non-FBL A4 120 Reaffirmed Srei Equipment Finance Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 35000 Assigned Supertron Electronics Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A2 1030* Reaffirmed *One way interchangeability from LC to BG of up to Rs 12 crore Supertron Electronics Ltd FBL - Working Capital A2 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Supertron Electronics Ltd FBL - Buyer's Credit A2 Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Money Market A1+mfs Reaffirmed Fund Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Liquid Fund A1+mfs Reaffirmed Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Liquidity A1+mfs Reaffirmed Management Fund Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata ST Bond Fund Reaffirmed AAAmfs LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajari Filaments Pvt Ltd Fund based and NFBL B / 92 Suspended A4 Bhadora Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 37 Assigned / outstanding Celerity Power Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 281.1 Withdrawn G Corp Homes Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 350 Revised from BBB- G.L. Jain Button Store Pvt. Bk Fac B+ 60 Suspended Ltd. Hira Electro Smelters Pvt Ltd TL BBB 99.8 Reaffirmed (SO) Hira Electro Smelters Pvt Ltd CC Limits BBB 60 Reaffirmed (SO) Jalalabad Rice Exports Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Lok Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT fund based CC BB+ 200 Suspended facility Mantri Dwellings Pvt Ltd TL facility BB+ 1539.4 Withdrawn Multidimension Entertainments FB limits BB+ 320 Suspended Pvt Ltd Rnb International Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac R B+ 110 Reaffirmed Rossell India Ltd TL A+ 380 Assigned Rossell India Ltd LT FBL A+ 360 Outstanding Rushi Cottex Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 45 Assigned Rushi Cottex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 155 Assigned Shell - N -Tube Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL BB- 8 Suspended Shell - N -Tube Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB- 20 Suspended Shell - N -Tube Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - Unallocated BB- 2 Suspended Sowbhagya Polymers Ltd LT FBL BB 85 Reaffirmed Supertron Electronics Ltd FBL - CC BBB 950* Reaffirmed *One way interchangeability from CC to LC of up to Rs 5 crore Supertron Electronics Ltd Non-FBL - BG BBB 290 Reaffirmed Supertron Electronics Ltd Non-FBL - BG BBB Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Generation And FB Fac D 50000 Withdrawn Distribution Corporation Ltd Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Floater Fund Reaffirmed AAAmfs Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Income Fund Reaffirmed AAAmfs Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Dynamic Bond Reaffirmed Fund AAAmfs Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Floater LT Fund Reaffirmed AAAmfs Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Treasury Manager Reaffirmed Fund AAAmfs Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Capital AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund-Series 1 Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Capital AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund-Series 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 