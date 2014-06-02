Jun 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dirk India Pvt Ltd ST fund based A1 40 Suspended Dirk India Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A1 15 Suspended Jayan Sri Exim NFBL A4 80 Assigned K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4+ 30.5 Upgraded working capital limits from A4 (enhanced from 2.40cr) K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST, FB limits A4+ 7.5 Assigned K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4+ 70 Assigned sub-limits * Interchangeable with long term loans of Rs. 12.31 crore mentioned above Liva Ceramics BG A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Shree Rajeshwar Weaving Mills ST non-fund based A4 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd facility Crescent Spa And Resorts Inter-changeable Bk BB- 169.9 Assigned (Indore) Pvt Ltd Fac (FB/ non-fund based) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Curo India Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 650 Downgraded from BB Dirk India Pvt Ltd CC A+ 75 Suspended Dirk India Pvt Ltd TL Fac A+ 70 Suspended Indian Concast Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ / 95 Suspended A4 Jayan Sri Exim FBL B 60 Assigned K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 123.1 Upgraded from BB (enhanced from 7.71cr) K K Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BB+ 190 Upgraded capital limits from BB (enhanced from 16.00cr) Kanak Agropipes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 50 Revised from B- Kanak Agropipes Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC D 40 Revised from B- Kanaka Infratech Ltd FBL D 500 Suspended Kanaka Infratech Ltd NFBL D 117.2 Suspended Khosla International FBL B 290 Reaffirmed Lifetime Wellness Rx FBL (LT) BBB- 20 Assigned International Ltd Lifetime Wellness Rx Unallocated (LT/ST) BBB- 80 Assigned International Ltd / A3 Liva Ceramics CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Liva Ceramics TL B+ 60 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 6.70 crore) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xvi PTC Series A1 AA - Reaffirmed (SO) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xvi PTC Series A2 AA - Reaffirmed (SO) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xvi SLF BBB - Reaffirmed (SO) New Bharat Rice Mills FBL B 340 Reaffirmed Om Sons Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL [ICRA ]D 650 Assigned Ram Saroop Rajender Parshad FBL [ICRA ]B 70 Assigned Ram Saroop Rajender Parshad Unallocated FBL [ICRA ]B 5 Assigned Rfl Cv And Ce Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA - Withdrawn Sep I (SO) Rfl Cv And Ce Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA - Withdrawn Sep Ii (SO) Shree Ganesh Cotspin Ltd LT - FBL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Shree Rajeshwar Weaving Mills LT FB facility B+ 90 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from B Enhanced from Rs. 5.93 crore Sree Vishnu Velan Spinning FBL - CC D 120 Downgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from B+ Swift Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL C+ 24.2 Assigned Swift Enterprise Pvt Ltd LT, FBL C+ 31.3 Assigned Troix Chemical Pvt Ltd FB limits B+ 70 Suspended V. K. Polychem Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 600 Withdrawn A4 Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd FBL [ICRA ]D 350 Assigned Vijeta Beverages Pvt Ltd NFBL [ICRA ]D 2.5 Assigned Viresh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA]B+ 70.3 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.