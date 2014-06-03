Jun 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aprica Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 1 Assigned Arush Industries Non-FBL A3 40 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 4.00 crore) Camphor & Allied Products Ltd ST interchangeable A3+ 600 Revised from limits A3 (enhanced from Rs. 50.0 crore) Camphor & Allied Products Ltd ST, non-FBL A3+ 17 Revised from A3 Deepak Fertilisers & CP A1+ 1500 Assigned Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & NFBL A1+ 13010 Assigned Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd DNH Projects Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 60 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG A4 15 Reaffirmed Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd Derivative A4 4.4 Reaffirmed Fujikawa Power Non-FBL A3 50 Upgraded from A4+ FX Mutlitech Pvt Ltd Forward Sales A4 10 Suspended Contract FX Mutlitech Pvt Ltd Forward Purchase A4 15 Suspended Contract FX Mutlitech Pvt Ltd Foreign BG/ BG A4 5 Suspended FX Mutlitech Pvt Ltd FDBN/FDBP limit A4 7.5 Suspended Geon International Non-FBL A3 15 Reaffirmed Greenworth Infrastructures Pvt ST, non-FB Fac A4 100 Suspended Ltd Gulzar Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding A4 40 Reaffirmed Gulzar Motors Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 21 Reaffirmed Icewear Creation ST FB Fac A4 158 Reaffirmed (revised from 13 crs) Icewear Creation ST proposed Fac A4 10.7 Reaffirmed (revised from 3.50 crs) Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 49.3 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 4.73 crore Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 5 Assigned enhanced from nil Kaithal Timbers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOCs A4 210 Assigned Kenzo International Non-FBL A2 20 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 2.00 crore) M.V. Shiptrade Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 300 Reaffirmed Mahindra Steel Service Centre ST non-FBL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra Steel Service Centre ST proposed limits A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Palla Textiles Pvt Ltd ST fund based D Revised from A4 Rajat Ispat Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 5 Reaffirmed S G International Non-FBL A3 30 Reaffirmed Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4 15 Reaffirmed Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 8.5 Reaffirmed Shivani Trendz Pvt Ltd FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A3 40 Reaffirmed Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 40 Reaffirmed Sunoxx International Non-FBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sushila International ST, FB Fac D 110 Suspended Sushila International ST non-FB Fac D 35 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Properties & Developers FB Fac B 100 Suspended Anand Duplex Ltd FBL BB- 210 Reaffirmed (Revised from 7.50 Crores) Anand Duplex Ltd TL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Aprica Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd CC BB- 110 Revised from B+ Arush Industries FBL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 11.00 crore) Athena Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB / 1000 Notice of A4 withdrawal Baldva Textiles Pvt Ltd LT: Fund Based/CC B 80 Assigned Baldva Textiles Pvt Ltd LT: Fund Based/TL B 9 Assigned Camphor & Allied Products Ltd TL BBB 680 Revised from BBB- Camphor & Allied Products Ltd LT / ST BBB / 260 Revised from interchangeable limits A3+ BBB- / A3 (enhanced from Rs. 11.0 crore) Deepak Fertilisers & NCD AA 7916.7 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & FBL ICRA]AA 1990 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & TL ICRA]AA 2461.7 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Dev Rubber Factory Pvt Ltd CC BB- 25 Revised from B+ Dev Rubber Factory Pvt Ltd TL BB- 20.4 Revised from B+ Dev Rubber Factory Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- / 17.4 Revised from A4 B+/ A4 DNH Projects Ltd Fund Based- CC C+ 120 Downgraded from B (Reduced from Rs. 18.00 crore) DNH Projects Ltd Fund Based- WCTL C+ 35 Downgraded from B Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL B+ 285 Reaffirmed Dwarkadhish Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC B+ 80 Reaffirmed Fujikawa Power FBL BBB- 160 Upgraded (earlier Rs. 8.00 crore) from BB+ FX Mutlitech Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 20 Suspended FX Mutlitech Pvt Ltd Packaging Credit Limit BB- 17.5 Suspended FX Mutlitech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 6.5 Suspended Geon International FBL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Greenworth Infrastructures Pvt LT FB fac B 70 Suspended Ltd Gulzar Motors Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 65 Reaffirmed Icewear Creation TL B+ 6.3 Reaffirmed (revised from 0.25 crs) Icewear Creation LT proposed Fac Withdrawn Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 9.4* Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 1.76 crore Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 135* Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 10.50 crore Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated LT Fac BB- 321.2* Reaffirmed enhanced from nil Kaithal Timbers Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 40 Assigned Kenzo International FBL BBB 130 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 9.20 crore) L&T- Sargent & Lundy Ltd FBL* AA-/ 50 Reaffirmed A1+ * sublimit to the extent of Rs 1.00 Cr for EPC/PCFC, and hence also rated on a short-term scale, as such total utilisation should not exceed Rs.5.0 Cr at any point of usage L&T- Sargent & Lundy Ltd Non-FBL# AA-/ 200 Reaffirmed A1+ #: Includes sublimit of Rs. 3.0 Cr for letter of credit rated on a short-term scale, as such total utilisation of BGs should not exceed Rs. 20.0 Cr at any point of usage M.V. Shiptrade Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Mahima Shankar Processed Foods fund based and non FB B+ 193.9 Suspended Pvt Ltd Fac Mahindra Steel Service Centre LT FB limits A+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra Steel Service Centre LT non-FBL A+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra Steel Service Centre LT proposed limits A+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Palla Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 110 Revised from B+ Palla Textiles Pvt Ltd LT fund based D 160 Revised from B+ Rajat Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed RRC International Freight TL D 70 Reaffirmed Services Ltd (revised from Rs. 22.33 crore) RRC International Freight FBL D 100 Reaffirmed Services Ltd RRC International Freight Non-FBL D 100 Reaffirmed Services Ltd (revised from Rs. 15.00 crore) S G International FBL BBB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Sai Life Sciences Ltd Bk lines BBB 1002.8 Suspended Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd TL BB- 20.9 Reaffirmed Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 85 Reaffirmed Sarv Biolabs Pvt Ltd Unallocated Loans BB- 39.8 Reaffirmed Saurat Auto Tech Pvt Ltd CC BB 20 Suspended Saurat Auto Tech Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 60 Suspended Smt. Rukmanrani Education long-TL BB+ 50 Suspended Foundation Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 41.3 Reaffirmed (Revised from 6.44 Cr) Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT FB Fac BBB- 28.7 Reaffirmed (Revised from 0.56 Cr) Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill FBL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed (Mahendrawada) (enhanced from 5.25 Cr) Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill Unallocated B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed (Mahendrawada) (revised from 3.43 Cr) Sundernagar Integrated Rural FBL B+ 85 Assigned Development Association Sunoxx International FBL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Sushila International long-TL D 66.8 Suspended Sushila International LT, FB Fac D 10 Suspended Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 4000 Assigned York Print Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 11.88 crore York Print Pvt Ltd CC* BBB- 100 Reaffirmed / A3 Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 