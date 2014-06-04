Jun 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 122 Reaffirmed Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd ST, Fund based/ NFBL A4+ 930 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 85.0 CR) Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Ultra ST Bond A1 + - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fund mfs Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Cash Fund A1 + - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd mfs India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST, Fund based/ NFBL A4+ 526.5 Assigned / Reaffirmed (enhanced from 50.45 CR) Rajnish Steels ST non-FBL A4 90 Reaffirmed Triune Energy Services Pvt. Ltd BG A4 100 Assigned West Bengal State Electricity CP/ ST Debt Programme A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 38 Upgraded from B+ Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 5 Upgraded from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 0.45 crore) Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB+ 14.1 Assigned (enhanced from 1.40 CR) Future Human Development Ltd LT, TL BB 1500 Assigned G.G. Hospital TL BB- 317.4 Suspended G.G. Hospital LTF BB- 232.6 Suspended Ganges Ford (Prop: Lexicon TL BB 17 Reaffirmed Commercial Enterprises Ltd.) Ganges Ford (Prop: Lexicon CC BB 15 Reaffirmed Commercial Enterprises Ltd.) Ganges Ford (Prop: Lexicon CC (EDFS) BB 50 Reaffirmed Commercial Enterprises Ltd.) Geetha Cotton Mills Pvt. Ltd FBL B 70 Reaffirmed Gulzar Educational And FBL B+ 439 Downgraded Charitable Trust from BB- Enhanced from Rs 39.90 crore Gulzar Educational And BG B+ 1 Downgraded Charitable Trust from BB- Hero Realty Ltd NCD A+ 2500 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC FRF - LT Plan AAA - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd mfs Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Income Fund - ST AAA - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Plan mfs Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Flexi Debt Fund AAA - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd mfs India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB+ 41.6 Reaffirmed (revised from 4.50 CR) Nuevo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT/ST FBL BB- / 150 Assigned A4 Raitani Engineering Works Pvt CC facility BB- 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Raitani Engineering Works Pvt BG BB- 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Singla Forging Pvt Ltd TL BB- 53 Reaffirmed Singla Forging Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 32 Reaffirmed Singla Forging Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 80 Reaffirmed The Friends Tea Co. Ltd Fund Based - CC* B+ 61.8 Assigned *includes proposed limit of Rs. 1.21 crore The Friends Tea Co. Ltd Unallocated B+ 8.2 Assigned / A4 Triune Energy Services Pvt. Ltd CC BB- 10 Assigned West Bengal State Electricity LT Bond Programme BBB+ 8000 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd West Bengal State Electricity Bk Lines BBB+ 3000 Reaffirmed Transmission Co. Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 