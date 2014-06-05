Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 4, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditi Infrabuild & Services Ltd Non-fund based A4 100 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 2.50cr)
Akasaka Electronics Ltd ST non-FBL* A4+ 103.2 Revised from
(SO) A2
(SO)
* The credit limits are guaranteed by Mirc Electronics Limited /(Revised from Rs. 14.20 crore)
B. E. Billimoria & Co. Ltd Grading CR3 - Revised from
CR2+
Canara Bank Ltd CDs Programme A1+ 500000 Assigned
(Enhanced from Rs 40,000 crore)
Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 80 Assigned
R&B Denims Ltd ST: NFBL - Letters A4 140 Assigned
of Credit facility*
Increased from Rs. 10.00 crore *sub-limit of term loan facility
R&B Denims Ltd ST: NFBL - BG A4 18.1 -
Reduced from Rs. 3.00 crore
Shiv Cotgin Pvt Ltd FBP limits* A4 50 Reaffirmed
(increased from (Rs. 1.00 crore)*sublimit of cash credit limit
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac A4 13.8 Reaffirmed
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 2.7 Reaffirmed
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Fac A4 75.8 Reaffirmed
Twinkle Diamond Exports Pvt Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A4+ 150 Withdrawn
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditi Infrabuild & Services Ltd FBL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 7.50cr)
Akasaka Electronics Ltd Long-TL* BB+ 45 Assigned
* The credit limits are guaranteed by Mirc Electronics Limited
Akasaka Electronics Ltd LT FBL* BB+ 25 Revised from
(SO) BBB+
(SO)
* The credit limits are guaranteed by Mirc Electronics Limited
Bhoomi Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 95 Reaffirmed
Dandona Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines BB- 450 upgraded
from B+
Gayathri Sustainable Energies TL C 228.7 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Jagdamba Sponge Pvt. Ltd FB Limits (CC) B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Jis Foundation FBL - TL BBB 180 Assigned
Kdj Hospital Ltd TL D 300 Downgraded
from B
Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd TL BB- 25 -
Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd FB Limits (CC) BB- 250 -
R&B Denims Ltd LT: FBL - TL facility B+ 421.8 Assigned
Increased from Rs. 20.00 crore
R&B Denims Ltd LT: FBL - CC facility B+ 180 Assigned
Increased from Rs. 8.40 crore
R&B Denims Ltd LT: FBL - Proposed CC B+ 30.1 -
facility
Reduced from Rs. 3.60 crore
Sadguru Ispat Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits (CC) B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Shiv Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC B+ 340 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore)
Shiv Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL B+ 6.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 0.91 crore)
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd TL Fac BB 74.8 Reaffirmed
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac BB 120 Reaffirmed
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Fac BB 75.8 Reaffirmed
T A Pai Management Institute TL BB+ 385 Upgraded
from
BB-
(revised from 37.51cr)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
