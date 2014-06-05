Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditi Infrabuild & Services Ltd Non-fund based A4 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.50cr) Akasaka Electronics Ltd ST non-FBL* A4+ 103.2 Revised from (SO) A2 (SO) * The credit limits are guaranteed by Mirc Electronics Limited /(Revised from Rs. 14.20 crore) B. E. Billimoria & Co. Ltd Grading CR3 - Revised from CR2+ Canara Bank Ltd CDs Programme A1+ 500000 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs 40,000 crore) Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 80 Assigned R&B Denims Ltd ST: NFBL - Letters A4 140 Assigned of Credit facility* Increased from Rs. 10.00 crore *sub-limit of term loan facility R&B Denims Ltd ST: NFBL - BG A4 18.1 - Reduced from Rs. 3.00 crore Shiv Cotgin Pvt Ltd FBP limits* A4 50 Reaffirmed (increased from (Rs. 1.00 crore)*sublimit of cash credit limit Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac A4 13.8 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 2.7 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Fac A4 75.8 Reaffirmed Twinkle Diamond Exports Pvt Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A4+ 150 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditi Infrabuild & Services Ltd FBL BB- 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.50cr) Akasaka Electronics Ltd Long-TL* BB+ 45 Assigned * The credit limits are guaranteed by Mirc Electronics Limited Akasaka Electronics Ltd LT FBL* BB+ 25 Revised from (SO) BBB+ (SO) * The credit limits are guaranteed by Mirc Electronics Limited Bhoomi Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 95 Reaffirmed Dandona Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines BB- 450 upgraded from B+ Gayathri Sustainable Energies TL C 228.7 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Jagdamba Sponge Pvt. Ltd FB Limits (CC) B+ 55 Reaffirmed Jis Foundation FBL - TL BBB 180 Assigned Kdj Hospital Ltd TL D 300 Downgraded from B Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd TL BB- 25 - Mangal Sponge And Steel Pvt Ltd FB Limits (CC) BB- 250 - R&B Denims Ltd LT: FBL - TL facility B+ 421.8 Assigned Increased from Rs. 20.00 crore R&B Denims Ltd LT: FBL - CC facility B+ 180 Assigned Increased from Rs. 8.40 crore R&B Denims Ltd LT: FBL - Proposed CC B+ 30.1 - facility Reduced from Rs. 3.60 crore Sadguru Ispat Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits (CC) B+ 55 Reaffirmed Shiv Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC B+ 340 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 25.00 crore) Shiv Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL B+ 6.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.91 crore) Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd TL Fac BB 74.8 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd FB Fac BB 120 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Fac BB 75.8 Reaffirmed T A Pai Management Institute TL BB+ 385 Upgraded from BB- (revised from 37.51cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)