Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd BG A4 0.3 Reaffirmed Cdet Explosive Industries Pvt ST Non-FBL A2 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Euro Safety Footwear (India) ST FBL A4 147.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs 12.25 crore) Euro Safety Footwear (India) NFBL A4 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 6.0 Cr) National Cooperative ST fund/ non-fund A1+ 44250 Outstanding Development Corporation based Bk lines Amount revised from Rs 4,295 crore National Cooperative CP Programme A1+ 8000 Outstanding Development Corporation NCL Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Non-FBL A3 30 Reaffirmed Network18 Media & Investments FBL A1+ 300 Revised from Ltd A2+ Network18 Media & Investments Non-FBL A1+ 1000 Revised from Ltd A2+ Network18 Media & Investments CP Programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) Regency Ispat Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL * A3 50 Reaffirmed *Sub limit of the Rs. 15.00 crore fund-based limit Roger Industries Ltd FBL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed (Rs 4.15 crore earlier) Roger Industries Ltd NFBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 28.00 crore) Samrat Remedies Ltd LOC A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Samrat Remedies Ltd BG A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Surya Textech NFBL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Tv18 Broadcast Ltd CP Programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (SO) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Network18 Media & Investments Fixed Deposits MA Revised from Ltd Programme MA- The Andhra Sugars Ltd Fixed-deposit MA+ Assigned programme Tv18 Broadcast Ltd Fixed Deposits MA Revised from Programme MA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd TL BB- 7.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 0.97 crore) Arihant Solvex Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 160 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 12.50 crore) Cashpor Micro Credit NCD Programme BBB- 250 Revised from BB+ CDET Explosive Industries Pvt LT FBL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Ltd Euro Safety Footwear (India) TL B+ 34.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Rs 4.46 crore earlier) Euro Safety Footwear (India) LT FBL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 50 Reaffirmed India Infrastructure Finance GoI Guaranteed TFBs AAA 100000 Withdrawn Co. Ltd Innovative Infraprojects Pvt Proposed Bk limits C 180 Assigned Ltd Janta Land Promoters Ltd TL BB+ 1500 Upgraded from BB- Jayman Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 100 Upgraded from B+ Khalilabad Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 105 Withdrawn National Cooperative CC lines AA- 12200 Outstanding Development Corporation Amount revised from Rs 1,350 crore NCL Alltek & Seccolor Ltd FBL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Network18 Media & Investments FBL A 100 Revised from Ltd BBB+ Regency Ispat Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ritika Vegetable Oil Pvt Ltd TL BB- 37.5 Assigned Ritika Vegetable Oil Pvt Ltd Working capital Fac BB- 70 Assigned Roger Industries Ltd TL BB 23.2 Reaffirmed Sai-Laxmi Texofab LT FBL B 55.7 Suspended Sai-Laxmi Texofab Unallocated Limit B / 8 Suspended A4 Samrat Remedies Ltd CC BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Samrat Remedies Ltd TL BB+ Withdrawn Santosh Fine-Fab Ltd LT FBL BB 55 Reaffirmed Surya Textech FBL BB 88.5 Reaffirmed Tv18 Broadcast Ltd CC A 1700 Revised from BBB+ Tv18 Broadcast Ltd Non-FB Fac A 1750 Revised from BBB+ Tv18 Broadcast Ltd Fund based/ Non-Fund A / 250 Revised from based A1+ BBB+ / A2+ Yashoda Hospital And Research TL BBB- 285.2 Reaffirmed Centre Ltd Yashoda Hospital And Research CC BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Centre Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.