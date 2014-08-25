Aug 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dharmalok Industries FBL- ST A4 50 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 27000 Reaffirmed Hariom Pulses FBL- ST A4 30 Reaffirmed Kribhco Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CP Programme A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Lucky Ply & Laminates Non-Fund Based LOC A4 45 Assigned Limits MG Rama Energy (P) Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2B Assigned projects Paris Elysees India Pvt Ltd FBL A4 90 Revised from A4+ Paris Elysees India Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 17.5 Revised from BB Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt Packaging Credit A4 20 Outstanding Ltd Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt Foreign Bill Purchase A4 20 Outstanding Ltd Savair Energy Ltd Non Fund Based (LC) A4 40 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd LC/BG A2+ 5750 Assigned Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd ST Loans A2+ 1200 Assigned Shri Aavishkar Metals Pvt. Ltd LOC A4 30 Reaffirmed Shri Aavishkar Metals Pvt. Ltd CEL A4 2 Reaffirmed Shyama Power India Ltd NFBL A4+ 7580 Reaffirmed SNQS International Socks Pvt ST: FB Fac A4 Upgraded Ltd from D Revised from 12 Cr SNQS International Socks Pvt ST: Fund based A4 Upgraded Ltd (sublimit) Fac from D Revised from 6 Cr SNQS International Socks Pvt ST: Non-FB Fac A4 20 Upgraded Ltd from D Revised from 3.50 Cr Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd ST - Fund/Non-fund A4+ 2250 Downgraded based (sub limits) from A2 (revised from 300 Cr) Vasani Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST A4 2.5 Assigned facility MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gruh Finance Ltd Fixed deposit MAAA Reaffirmed programme Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd Fixed Deposit MB+ 200 Downgraded Programme from MA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.H.Alloys CC B 50 Reaffirmed Annapurna Microfinance Pvt. NCD A-(SO) 150 Assigned Ltd. Arohan Financial Services Pvt. NCD A-(SO) 150 Assigned Ltd Asirvad Microfinance Pvt. Ltd NCD BBB+ 65 Assigned (SO) Asirvad Microfinance Pvt. Ltd. NCD A-(SO) 100 Assigned Chaitanya India Fin. Credit NCD BBB+ 75 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. (SO) Chaitanya Microfinance Pvt. Ltd NCD A-(SO) 50 Assigned Coimbatore Educational And TL Fac BB 65.6 Suspended Cultural Foundation Trust Coimbatore Educational And FB Fac BB 20 Suspended Cultural Foundation Trust Coimbatore Educational And proposed Fac BB 114.4 Suspended Cultural Foundation Trust Dharmalok Industries FBL- LT B 43.6 Reaffirmed Disha Microfin Pvt. Ltd. NCD A-(SO) 100 Assigned Fusion Microfinance Pvt. Ltd. NCD A-(SO) 100 Assigned Fusion Microfinance Pvt. Ltd. NCD BBB+ 88 Assigned (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd IMTS IX A(SO) 445 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd IMTS VIII AA(SO) 362.5 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 380.2 Assigned Ltd- Theros IFMR Capital 2014 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A3 BB(SO) 25.8 Assigned Ltd- Theros IFMR Capital 2014 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A2 BBB- 16.9 Assigned Ltd- Theros IFMR (SO) Capital 2014 Gramavidiyal Microfinance Ltd. NCD BBB+ 84 Assigned (SO) Gruh Finance Ltd LT borrowing programme AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated debt AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed programme Hariom Pulses FBL- LT B 43.2 Reaffirmed HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Capital AAA Assigned Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series III International Seaport Dredging LT/ ST, FB and non FB BBB-/ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac ^ A3 (revised from 60 Cr) ^: These facilities are interchangeable to a maximum of Rs. 100.0 crore Legacy Foods Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 14.50 crore) Legacy Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB+ Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 10.50 crore) Lucky Ply & Laminates Fund Based CC Limits BB 50 Assigned Lucky Ply & Laminates Untied Limits BB/ 25 Assigned A4 Mpower Microfinance Pvt. Ltd. NCD BBB+ 70 Assigned (SO) Paris Elysees India Pvt Ltd TL BB- 5.2 Revised from BB Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCD BBB+ 100 Assigned Pvt. Ltd (SO) Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt TL B+ 186 Outstanding Ltd Reflexions Narayani Impex Pvt Overdraft Facility B+ 154 Outstanding Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 14.4 crore) Sahayog Microfinance Ltd NCD BBB+ 54 Assigned (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD BBB+ 89 Assigned (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. NCD A-(SO) 200 Assigned Savair Energy Ltd Fund based (CC) BB- 190 Upgraded from B+ (enhanced from Rs.15.00 crore) Savair Energy Ltd Fund based - Proposed BB- 20 Assigned Savair Energy Ltd Non Fund Based (BG/LG) BB-/ 352 Upgraded A4 from B+/ Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 27.50 crore) Savair Energy Ltd Non Fund Based - BB-/ 78 Upgraded Proposed A4 from B+/ Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.50 crore) Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd Term/Corporate Loans A 2300 Assigned Shakti Bhog Foods Ltd CC A 19250 Assigned Shri Aavishkar Metals Pvt. Ltd CC B+ 45 Reaffirmed Shyama Power India Ltd FBL BB+ 1400 Reaffirmed SNQS International Socks Pvt LT: TL Fac B+ Upgraded Ltd from D Revised from 0.90 Cr SNQS International Socks Pvt LT: FB Fac* B+ 100 Upgraded Ltd from D *Earlier rated on short term scale SNQS International Socks Pvt LT: Fund based B+ 60 Upgraded Ltd (sublimit) Fac from D Revised from 1 Cr Sonata Finance Pvt. Ltd NCD A-(SO) 150 Assigned Sonata Finance Pvt. Ltd NCD BBB+ 115 Assigned (SO) SV Credit Line Pvt. Ltd. NCD A-(SO) 100 Assigned Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd LT - FB Fac BB+ 2250 Downgraded from BBB+ (revised from 300 Cr) Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd LT / ST - unallocated BB+ / 1790 Downgraded A4+ from BBB+ / A2 (revised from 104 Cr) Vasani Polymers Pvt Ltd CC B 50 Assigned Vasani Polymers Pvt Ltd TL B 78.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.