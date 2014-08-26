Aug 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 150 Reaffirmed Balaji Electrosteels Ltd ST, non-FB Fac D 120.8 Suspended E&C Projects Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL A4 15 Reaffirmed Engineers' Guild ST, non-FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Expo Freight (Pvt) Ltd ST, Fund Based A3 100 Reaffirmed Focus Shoes Pvt. Ltd. Non FBL A4 4.2 Suspended HDFC Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Non Fund Based LOC A3 90 Reaffirmed Limits Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 1700 Upgraded from A2 Prism Cement Ltd *Non-FBL A2+ 1100 Upgraded from A2 *The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 110.0 crore. Prism Cement Ltd ST Loan A2+ 800 Upgraded from A2 Prism Cement Ltd **FBL A2+ 400 Upgraded from A2 ** The Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 40.0 crore. Prism Cement Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 220 Upgraded from A2 Unique Biotech Ltd ST non-FBL A4 25 Reaffirmed Unique Biotech Ltd Unallocated A4 134 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd MFI grading M2+ - Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- HDFC Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 70 Realty Fund based- TL BB 100 Assigned Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd TL B+ 8365.4 Upgraded from B- Action Ispat & Power Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 1265.4 Upgraded from B- Bahra Educational And LT: Fund Based D 450 Assigned Charitable Society Balaji Electrosteels Ltd Fund based, working D 207 Suspended capital facility, Chouksey Entertainment Ltd TL B 52.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.82 earlier) Chouksey Entertainment Ltd Unallocated B / 7.1 Reaffirmed A4 (increased from 0.18 earlier) E&C Projects Pvt Ltd LT: FBL B- 27 Reaffirmed E&C Projects Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FBL B- 20 Reaffirmed E&C Projects Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated B- 8 Reaffirmed Engineers' Guild Fund based, working B+ 49.5 Suspended capital facility, Expo Freight (Pvt) Ltd LT, Proposed Fac BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Focus Shoes Pvt. Ltd. FB Limit B 48.1 Suspended HDFC Ltd NCDs AAA 250000 Reaffirmed HDFC Ltd NCDs AAA 685260 Reaffirmed HDFC Ltd Subordinated Debt AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Programme HDFC Ltd NCDs AAA 275850 withdrawn HDFC Ltd Issuer Rating IrAAA - Reaffirmed Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Fund Based CC Limits BBB- 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 40 crore) *consists IUBD sublimit of Rs. 5 crore Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd LT: TL B 81.4 Reaffirmed Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd LT: FB Fac B 35 Reaffirmed M/S Khandelwal Traders CC B 80 Assigned M/S. Hotel Benjamin TL B- 70 Suspended (including proposed limit of Rs. 2.00 crore) Madhuvan Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B 50 Reaffirmed Madhuvan Cotton Pvt Ltd Demand Loan WHR B 25 Reaffirmed Motilal Oswal Financial LT equity linked PP-MLD 250 Upgraded Services Ltd debentures (principal AA from PP-MLD protected) AA- One Point Realty Pvt Ltd NFBL BB 142.7 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd NCD A- 1500 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd TL A- 7700 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd FBL A- 1750 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd NCD A- 700 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd TL A- 1900 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd FBL A- 1229.1 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd *Non-FBL A- 1100 Reaffirmed *The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 110.0 crore. Prism Cement Ltd NCD A- 600 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd TL A- 1204.8 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd **FBL A- 400 Reaffirmed ** The Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 40.0 crore. Rudra Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 250 Reaffirmed Shivram Synthetic Pvt. Ltd. FBL B+ 72.1 Suspended Unique Biotech Ltd LT FBL BB- 63.2 Upgraded from B Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Lines BBB 4000 Assigned enhanced from Rs 100 crore Visual Percept Solar Projects TL BBB 2310 Revised from Pvt. Ltd. BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)